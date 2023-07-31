Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund match for the Friendly Match.
What time is the Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Manchester United vs Borussia Dortmund of July 30th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 PM.
Bolivia: 9:00 PM.
Brazil: 10:00 PM.
Chile: 10:00 PM.
Colombia: 8:00 PM.
Ecuador: 8:00 PM.
United States (ET): 9:00 PM on ESPN+ and ESPN2.
Spain: 3:00 AM.
Mexico: 7:00 PM.
Paraguay: 10:00 PM.
Peru: 9:00 PM.
Uruguay: 10:00 PM.
Borussia Dortmund latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alexander Meyer, Nico Schlotterbeck, Niklas Süle, Raphaël Guerreiro, Thomas Meunier, Marco Reus, Salih Ozcan, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Modeste, Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.
Manchester United latest lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
David de Gea, Victor Lindelöf, Raphaël Varane, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Christian Eriksen, Fred, Casemiro, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes.
Borussia Dortmund players to watch
There are three Borussia Dortmund players that we should be aware of and that play a very important role in the team. The first is Julian Brandt (19), he was the team's top scorer in the last tournament with 9 goals in 32 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in Sunday's game. The other player is Donyell Malen (#21), he plays in the forward position and at only 24 years old he was the team's top assister with 11 assists. And finally, we should keep an eye on striker Sébastien Haller (#9), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 9 goals in 19 games played and we could also see him score against Manchester United.
Borussia Dortmund
The English team is preparing for the Bundesliga that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 4 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. Their preparation matches are against Manchester United, San Diego Loyal SC, Chelsea and Ajax Amsterdam. In the 2022-2023 Bundesliga tournament they were in second position with 22 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against San Diego Loyal SC on July 27, 2023, Borussia Dortmund won the game 6-0 at Snapdragon Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Manchester United Players to Watch
There are three Manchester United players we should be aware of and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Marcus Rashford (#10), he was the team's top scorer last tournament with 17 goals in 35 games played and it is very likely that we will see him scoring on Sunday. Another player is Christian Eriksen (#14), he plays in the midfield position and is a player with a lot of ability to assist in games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Bruno Fernandes (#10), he was the team's second highest scorer last season with 8 goals in 37 games played and we could see him score in Sunday's game.
Manchester United
The English team is preparing for the Premier League that will start next month. Their preseason started a few days ago and they scheduled 6 friendly games to prepare for the tournament. His preparation matches are against Leeds, Lyon, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Fulham. In the 2022-2023 Premier League tournament they stayed in third position with 23 wins, 6 draws and 9 losses. Their preparation games will help them have a good 2023-2024 season. Their last game was against Lyon on July 19, 2023, the match ending in a 1-0 win at Murrayfield Stadium and thus they won their second friendly match of the year. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through.
The stadium
The Allegiant Stadium is located in the city of Nevada, United States. It will host this match, has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. It was inaugurated on July 31, 2020 and cost 1.8 billion dollars to build.