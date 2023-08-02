Jamaica vs Brazil: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Women's World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Jamaica vs Brazil Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Jamaica vs Brazil match.
How to watch Jamaica vs Brazil Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Jamaica vs Brazil live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Network, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
Esther Staubli of Switzerland will be the match referee, with Katrin Rafalski from Germany and Susanne Kueng, also from Switzerland, as assistants, and Austrian Anna-Marie Keighley as the fourth official.
Probable Brazil
Brazil's probable team for the match is: Letícia, Antônia, Lauren, Rafaelle and Tamires; Kerolin, Luana, Adriana and Ary Borges; Debinha and Geyse.
Probable Jamaica
Jamaica's probable team for the match is: Spencer, Cameron, A. Swaby, C. Swaby and Blackwood; Sampson, Carter, Primus, Spence and Brown; McCoy.
Pia!
Brazil coach Pia Sundhage spoke about the preparations for the match and the possibility of Marta starting the game: "Tomorrow you will see who will be in the starting line-up. But I understand that the game plan against Jamaica is very important because it's now or never. And this 'old girl' is important for all of us, of course, because of all the experience she has. We'll see. We have a chance to play good soccer and win the match. Studying the other team is very important and giving the players a taste of what kind of game is coming up is important too. A 0-0 draw, Jamaica are in, a 1-0 draw for Brazil, we are in. A goal changes the game completely. So of course we are prepared for that. I've been with a lot of good players and being alongside Marta is history. Marta played in Sweden at youth level and at the U-20 World Cup. I had the opportunity to coach teams against her. She means a lot to Swedish soccer as well. I knew she was big, of course, she is a very famous player, but I didn't know how much she represented in Brazil. I'm very excited to be next to such a great player. Not only for what she's going to do tomorrow, but for what she's done in all these years. So I thank her a lot".
Marta!
Marta gave a pre-match press conference, talking about her preparation for the match and the progress of women's soccer: "I'm prepared to play, I don't know how many minutes, that's up to her (Pia), but if I have to play the whole time, I'll play. If I have to play a few minutes, I'll play a few minutes. I'm fine, training normally. There's nothing to stop me going into tomorrow's game and giving it my best. I don't know if I can play the full 90 minutes, I'll fight to play the full 90 if she decides to put me on the pitch to play. I'm fine and I'm ready. You know what's nice? I didn't have an idol in women's soccer. You (the press) didn't show women's soccer. How was I supposed to understand that I could be a player, make it to the national team, without having a reference? Today we go out in the street and parents say: 'My daughter wants to be like you'."
Absentee
Brazil will have full strength for this match, while the only absentee for the game in Jamaica's side Khadija Shaw is out through suspension.
Group F
In Group F Brazil are third with three points, above only Panama, who have no points. Above them come France and Jamaica, both on four points. The Women's World Cup will operate as usual in soccer competitions. There are eight groups with four teams each. The top two teams from each group qualify for the round of 16, with knockout rounds until the World Cup final. Remember that the games are one-way only, with three games between the teams in the group stage and single games in the knockout stage.
Last Matches: Brazil
Brazil come into this match with two wins and one loss to their name. The win, on July 2, was a 4-0 victory over Chile, with goals from Gabi Nunes, Duda Sampaio, Luana and Geyse. In the Cup, another 4-0 win, now over Panama, with goals from Ary Borges, who scored three, and one from Bia Zaneratto. And on Saturday (29), the defeat was to France, 2-1, with Le Sommer opening the scoring, Debinha drawing and Renard scoring the French victory.
Last Matches: Jamaica
Jamaica come into this match on the back of two wins and a draw in their last games. Their first win came on July 16 against Morocco, 1-0. In the World Cup, on Sunday (23), the draw was goalless against France. Finally, on Saturday (29), the victory was over Panama, 1-0, with a goal by Swaby.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup match: Jamaica vs Brazil Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.