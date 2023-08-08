Gillingham vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Last lineup Gillingham
Turner, Alexander, Ehmer, Ogie, Malone, Williams, Coleman, Jefferies, Lapslie, Williams, Nichols.
Last lineup Southampton
Bazanu, Livramento, Lyanco, Stephens, Walker-Peters, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Tella, Djenepo, Armstrong, Adams.
Who will be the central referee and his assistants?
The center referee for this Gillingham vs Southampton will be Carl Brook; Stephen Finch, first line; Shaun Farrer, second line; Ben Atkinson, fourth assistant.
How does Southampton arrive?
On the other hand, Southampton had a difficult season in the last edition of the Premier League as they were the worst team of the tournament and ended with the relegation to the Championship in this new soccer year. Now, the Saints will have the complicated task of being promoted back to England's top division, so they will also have to take advantage of the EFL Cup to have the best soccer performance. In their most recent match, Southampton got their Championship season off on the right foot with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday.
How does Gillingham arrive?
The English club that competes in the Football League Two division in England, did not finish the 2022-2023 season as they would have liked, as they were stuck at the bottom of the overall table without aspirations of promotion to the next division, but also without danger of relegation. However, Gillingham wants revenge and take advantage of the EFL Cup matches to stay in the best way. Gillingham have already made their debut with a victory in this new Football League Two season when they faced Stockport County and managed to win by the minimum with a goal from Robbie McKenzie in the 86th minute.
EFL Cup 2023
Some of the European competitions are resuming, in this case, the EFL Cup in England, where many English teams will want to start off on the right foot in this Cup as well as in their respective leagues. On this occasion, two teams, Gillingham and Southampton will face each other to make their debut in this 2023-2024 season. Will Gillingham be able to win or will Southampton win?
The match will be played at the Priestfield Stadium
The match between Gillingham - Southampton will be played at Priestfield Stadium, in Gillingham, England. Kickoff is scheduled at 2:45 pm (CDMX).
