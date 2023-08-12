Brighton vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
⌚ 45+1'
⌚ 45'
🟨 43'
⌚ 40'
⌚ 39'
⌚ 37'
⚽ 36'
⌚ 33'
⌚ 30'
⌚ 25'
⌚ 20'
⌚ 15'
🟨 7'
⌚ 5'
⌚ 2'
Match starts
Teams on the field
Match officials
Last moments before the match
KO comes next. Let's do this, Albion! 😤 pic.twitter.com/4CVvpBKjTR — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 12, 2023
Cold. 🥶#BRILUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/WeaaMB0rrJ— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 12, 2023
Substitutes - Luton Town
Starting XI - Luton Town
Substitutes - Brighton
Starting XI - Brighton
This is how the teams arrived
Always time for signings and selfies! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/A2gSy9BAAo — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 12, 2023
In the building. 👋#BRILUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/KUPJT3sLoY— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 12, 2023
Pre-season Results - Luton Town
Pre-season Results - Brighton
All set
It's good to be home. 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/ClKhZp29UK — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 12, 2023
Away days: @premierleague edition. 🏖️#BRILUT | #COYH pic.twitter.com/PDSjEnA5tV— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) August 12, 2023
Welcome back
Tune in here Brighton vs Luton Town Live Score!
How to watch Brighton vs Luton Town Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Brighton vs Luton Town match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 5:00 AM on DAZN 3, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Luton Town
In Luton Town the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. Last EFL Championship season he scored 20 goals and seven assists in 47 games played, starting 44 of them and totaling 3690 minutes.
Key player - Brighton
In Brighton, the presence of Pascal Gross stands out. The 32-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players. Last Premier League season he scored nine goals and eight assists in 37 games played, starting all of them and totaling 3246 minutes in all.
Brighton vs Luton Town history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have met in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Luton Town, who have come out victorious in both games.
Only once have Brighton been at home to Luton Town in the Premier League. The Hatters came out on top 4-2 in that match, which took place in the 1982-83 season.
Luton Town
Luton Town are back in the top flight of English soccer and will be playing in the Premier League format for the first time. The Hatters have had to wait more than two decades to be back in the English top flight and although their main objective is to stay up, they will not want to miss the opportunity to demonstrate the ability of their players and fans.
Brighton
The Premier League begins for Brighton, who under the command of Roberto De Zerbi will try to maintain the way of playing that has given them respect during their stay in the first division in recent seasons. The preparation has been demanding for the Seagulls, who will try to start a new season on the right foot.