Brighton vs Luton Town LIVE: Score Updates (1-0)
Image: VAVEL

10:56 AM3 minutes ago

⌚ 45+1'

End of the first half. Brighton partially wins 1-0 at home against Luton Town.
10:55 AM3 minutes ago

⌚ 45'

One more minute will be played in the first half.
10:55 AM4 minutes ago

🟨 43'

Yellow card. Kaoru Mitoma is cautioned for Brighton.
10:54 AM5 minutes ago

⌚ 40'

Brighton came close. Pervis Estupiñán's shot was saved by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
10:54 AM5 minutes ago

⌚ 39'

Ball to the post! Brighton had a chance. Danny Welbeck's shot after receiving a pass from Pervis Estupiñán and the ball hit the left upright.
10:50 AM8 minutes ago

⌚ 37'

Luton Town had a chance! Carlton Morris' header was saved by goalkeeper Jason Steele.
10:48 AM10 minutes ago

⚽ 36'

GOOOOAL for Brighton! Solly March! The striker scores with a header after a cross from Kaoru Mitoma. The score was opened.
10:47 AM11 minutes ago

⌚ 33'

Brighton came close. Kaoru Mitoma's shot went wide left.
10:46 AM12 minutes ago

⌚ 30'

Half an hour into the match. The attempts of the teams are not very convincing. For now, the goalkeepers do not suffer.
10:45 AM13 minutes ago

⌚ 25'

It's still 0-0 at the scoreboard for now. There are still not many clear scoring chances.
10:22 AM36 minutes ago

⌚ 20'

Brighton came close. Danny Welbeck's shot was caught by goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.
10:20 AM39 minutes ago

⌚ 15'

First quarter of an hour of the match. Not much to note so far in the match. Brighton tries to be very incisive in attack, but fails to be effective.
10:13 AMan hour ago

🟨 7'

Yellow card. Pervis Estupiñán was cautioned for Brighton.
10:12 AMan hour ago

⌚ 5'

Brighton came close. Joao Pedro's shot went wide left.
10:12 AMan hour ago

⌚ 2'

Brighton came close. Lewis Dunk's header sent the ball wide left.
10:09 AMan hour ago

Match starts

The match between Brighton and Luton Town gets underway.
10:06 AMan hour ago

Teams on the field

Brighton and Luton Town players take to the field at Falmer Stadium.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Match officials

To be confirmed.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Last moments before the match

10:03 AMan hour ago

Substitutes - Luton Town

To be confirmed.
10:03 AMan hour ago

Starting XI - Luton Town

To be confirmed.
10:03 AMan hour ago

Substitutes - Brighton

To be confirmed.
10:03 AMan hour ago

Starting XI - Brighton

To be confirmed.
10:03 AMan hour ago

This is how the teams arrived

10:01 AMan hour ago

Pre-season Results - Luton Town

.
10:01 AMan hour ago

Pre-season Results - Brighton

.
10:00 AMan hour ago

All set

9:58 AMan hour ago

Welcome back

We are ready to bring you the actions of the match Brighton vs Luton Town on matchday 1 of the Premier League 2023-24. We invite you to follow along with us the actions of this match.
9:41 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Brighton vs Luton Town Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brighton vs Luton Town live match, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
9:36 AMan hour ago

How to watch Brighton vs Luton Town Live Stream on TV and Online?

Brighton vs Luton Town will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

9:31 AMan hour ago

What time is Brighton vs Luton Town match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brighton vs Luton Town of August 12th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on Star +
Chile: 10:00 AM on Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 5:00 AM on DAZN 3, DAZN, Movistar+
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 10:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on Star +

9:26 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Luton Town

In Luton Town the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. Last EFL Championship season he scored 20 goals and seven assists in 47 games played, starting 44 of them and totaling 3690 minutes.

9:21 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Brighton

In Brighton, the presence of Pascal Gross stands out. The 32-year-old German midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players. Last Premier League season he scored nine goals and eight assists in 37 games played, starting all of them and totaling 3246 minutes in all.

9:16 AM2 hours ago

Brighton vs Luton Town history

These two teams have met 23 times. The statistics are in favor of Brighton, who have been victorious on 10 occasions, while Luton Town have won on nine occasions, leaving a balance of four draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have met in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are in favor of Luton Town, who have come out victorious in both games.

Only once have Brighton been at home to Luton Town in the Premier League. The Hatters came out on top 4-2 in that match, which took place in the 1982-83 season.

9:11 AM2 hours ago

Luton Town

Luton Town are back in the top flight of English soccer and will be playing in the Premier League format for the first time. The Hatters have had to wait more than two decades to be back in the English top flight and although their main objective is to stay up, they will not want to miss the opportunity to demonstrate the ability of their players and fans.

9:06 AM2 hours ago

Brighton

The Premier League begins for Brighton, who under the command of Roberto De Zerbi will try to maintain the way of playing that has given them respect during their stay in the first division in recent seasons. The preparation has been demanding for the Seagulls, who will try to start a new season on the right foot.

9:01 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Falmer Stadium

The Brighton vs Luton Town match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, also called American Express Community Stadium for sponsorship reasons, located in the city of Brighton & Hove, in England. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 30,750 spectators.
8:56 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the Premier League match: Brighton vs Luton Town Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
