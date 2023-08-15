Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens match.
What time is Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens of 15th August in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
August 15, 2023
|
14:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
August 15, 2023
|
16:00
|
Bolivia
|
August 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Brazil
|
August 15, 2023
|
16:00
|
Chile
|
August 15, 2023
|
16:00
|
Colombia
|
August 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Ecuador
|
August 15, 2023
|
13:00
|
Spain
|
August 15, 2023
|
20:00
|
Mexico
|
August 15, 2023
|
12:00
|
Peru
|
August 15, 2023
|
14:00
Watch out for this AEK Athens player:
For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic Mexican midfielder, Orbelin Pineda. The Mexican attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Orbelin Pineda knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for AEK Athens.
Latest AEK Athens lineup:
C. Stankovic; E. Hajisafi, H. Moukoudi, D. Vida, L. Rota; D. Szymánski; O. Pineda, N. Eliasson; J. Jonsson; L. Garcia S. Zuber.
Watch out for this Dinamo Zagreb player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Dinamo Zagreb's iconic center forward Bruno Petković. The Croatian attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Bruno Petković knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Dinamo Zagreb.
Dinamo Zagreb's last line-up:
D. Livakovic; S. Ristovski, J. Sutalo, R. Ljubicic, S. Moharrami; P. Subic, J. Misic; D. Spikic, B. Mykhailichenko, M. Emreli; B. Petkovic.
Background:
Dinamo Zagreb and AEK Athens have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet face to face on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium
Maksimir Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. It is the largest and oldest stadium in Croatia, with a rich history dating back to its construction in 1912. The stadium is home to GNK Dinamo Zagreb, one of Croatia's most successful and popular soccer clubs.
The stadium has gone through different capacity phases due to renovations and safety regulations. At its peak, Maksimir Stadium could hold around 64,000 spectators. However, the capacity has been reduced in recent years due to security and modernization efforts.
Looking to be among the top teams
AEK Athens, with a history rooted in the footballing passion of the Greek coast, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, AEK Athens have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to climb the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Seeking to qualify
Dinamo Zagreb qualified for the Champions League playoffs after winning the Croatian Super Cup and advancing to the second stage of the playoffs, where they defeated FC Astana in two round-robin matches by an aggregate score of 6-0 in favor of the Croatian team. Now they will have the toughest test for them, even though they have not yet reached the group stage, as they will have to face face AEK Athens, a Greek team that is looking to be in the next edition of the Champions League in two 90-minute games and will not let go of the opportunity to qualify for the group stage to compete with the elite of European soccer.
The first big game of the season
For several clubs that managed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, the most important competition in the world will begin at the end of August and the beginning of September, however, for some, the opportunity to touch the glory in one of the most prestigious competitions in European football will begin from the second week of August with the start of the qualifying rounds to define which teams will be filling the remaining slots for the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
Kick-off time
The Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens match will be played at Maksimir Stadium, in Athens, Greece. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 UEFA Champions League Match: Dinamo Zagreb vs AEK Athens!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.