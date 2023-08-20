Udinese vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Tune in here Udinese vs Juventus in a Serie A
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Udinese vs Juventus match in the Serie A.
What time is Udinese vs Juventus match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Udinese vs Juventus of August 20th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to watch Udinese vs Juventus live
The match will be broadcasted on Paramount.
If you want to watch Udinese vs Juventus in streaming, it will be shown on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
If you want to watch Udinese vs Juventus in streaming, it will be shown on Paramount+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the 103rd meeting between the two teams, so they will want to get off to a good start in this match and come away with a win, leaving 13 wins for Udinese, 21 draws and 69 for Juve.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 0 wins have been for Udinese, while Juve have 4 wins and a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for both clubs, as they have only 1 draw in the last 5 meetings.
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus ,Jun. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1 - 0 Udinese, Jan. 7, 2023, Italy Serie A
Juventus 2 - 0 Udinese, Jan. 15, 2022, Italian Serie A
Udinese 2 - 2 Juventus, Aug. 22, 2021, Italy Serie A
Udinese 1-2 Juventus, May 2, 2021, Italy Serie A
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus ,Jun. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1 - 0 Udinese, Jan. 7, 2023, Italy Serie A
Juventus 2 - 0 Udinese, Jan. 15, 2022, Italian Serie A
Udinese 2 - 2 Juventus, Aug. 22, 2021, Italy Serie A
Udinese 1-2 Juventus, May 2, 2021, Italy Serie A
Watch out for this Udinese player
The striker from Portugal, 25 year old Beto has had a good performance, the striker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 23 as a starter and 10 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Italian league and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
Watch out for this Juve player
The striker from Serbia, Dusan Vlahovic 23 years old has been performing well, the striker will play his first game in his local league, in the past he played 22 as a starter and 5 as a substitute, managing to score 10 goals in the Italian league and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club to stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments.
How are Udinense coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 4-1 against Catanzaro, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Udinese 4 - 1 Catanzaro, Aug. 11, 2023, Coppa Italia
Udinese 2 - 1 RB Leipzig, July 25, 2023, Friendly match
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus, Jun. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 3 - 2 Udinese, May 27, 2023, Italy Serie A
Udinese 0 - 1 Lazio, May 21, 2023, Italian Serie A
Udinese 4 - 1 Catanzaro, Aug. 11, 2023, Coppa Italia
Udinese 2 - 1 RB Leipzig, July 25, 2023, Friendly match
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus, Jun. 4, 2023, Italian Serie A
Salernitana 3 - 2 Udinese, May 27, 2023, Italy Serie A
Udinese 0 - 1 Lazio, May 21, 2023, Italian Serie A
How are Juve coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Real Madrid, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Juventus 0 - 0 Atalanta, Aug. 12, 2023, Friendly match
Juventus 3 - 1 Real Madrid, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendly match
Juventus 2 - 2 AC Milan, Jul. 27, 2023, Friendly Match
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus, Jun. 4, 2023, Serie A Italy
Juventus 0 - 1 AC Milan, May 28, 2023, Serie A Italy
Juventus 0 - 0 Atalanta, Aug. 12, 2023, Friendly match
Juventus 3 - 1 Real Madrid, Aug. 2, 2023, Friendly match
Juventus 2 - 2 AC Milan, Jul. 27, 2023, Friendly Match
Udinese 0 - 1 Juventus, Jun. 4, 2023, Serie A Italy
Juventus 0 - 1 AC Milan, May 28, 2023, Serie A Italy