Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs Feyenoord Live Score Here
Speak up, Rijsdijk!
"Well, Feyenoord is the best. a good team. They didn’t become world champions; all last year. They are super fit, tactical and flexible so to speak. It can go in all kinds of directions, backs it can attack well. They still have this squad, just due to some changes, they are looking for the right formation," said Sparta coach Jeroen Rijsdijk.
Sparta Rotterdam likely!
How does Sparta Rotterdam arrive?
Speak up, Arne Slot!
“The fact that she is again in a World Cup final, and also with a different country than the last time, is amazing. proof that she has mastered many parts of the coaching profession very well,” he continues. “Regardless of how you choose to work. always works, pay attention to the tension of your players. constantly judging her group.”
"My grandfather, who sadly passed away, used to say: once you’ If you have the name of getting up early, you will never be late again. In other words: if one or two people think that you're wrong. didn't play well and you didn't play well. recognize such an extreme degree..."
"I told Mats: I don’t expect anyone to like you. in the next six games", recalls Slot. "Each time you do this," losing the ball will be enlarged. É It's good to look at your own performance after a losing match, but you don't have to. it can also go too far."
“He played a shorter time, which was bad. But I thought he recovered well in the second half", he explains. "Mats has something about him anyway that, when things go wrong, the whole world sees. We talk about that too."
“I hope Gernot makes the selection on Sunday”, reveals the coach. "He trained for two weeks. If he does well on Saturday, he will be there. in the selection. We have to judge together whether he is right. fit enough to start."
"It has been proven time and time again that Timber cannot play there. He must be disciplined to play at six, because he can. I think he is. closest to Kökcü with its qualities. there has to be someone in midfield who has a certain amount of creativity. The three don't have that"