Bologna vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Where and how to watch Bologna vs AC Milan live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Bologna vs AC Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Bologna vs AC Milan match for the match for third place in the Leagues Cup?

This is the kick-off time for the Bologna vs AC Milan match on August 20, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:45 hours

Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.

Brazil: 12:45 a.m.

Chile: 09:45 a.m.

Colombia: 12:45 p.m.

Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.

United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET

Mexico: 12:45 p.m.

Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.

Peru: 12:45 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.

Japan: 2:45 p.m.

India: 10:45 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:45 a.m.

South Africa: 7:45 a.m.

Australia: 02:45 hours

United Kingdom ET: 06:45 a.m.

AC Milan Quotes

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the match: "Is Milan the strongest I've ever played against? It's difficult to answer. I'm always happy with the players I've had. We mustn't forget that we've changed around twenty players between departures and arrivals. I asked the remaining players to do their best to adapt the new ones and the new ones to do their best to adapt. I would like to salute all my former players who have gone their separate ways. Now another season begins. We want to be ambitious because strong players have arrived."

 "It won't be tomorrow's result that will set the path. It's not a new Milan, it's a renewed Milan. We have to play the best game possible, to try to win. There is illusion for the debut and curiosity because it is the first game It is the games that are worth three points that tell you where you are. We are working to become the best we can be. The word impossible should not exist, we want to find solutions to be the best possible".

Latest AC Milan line-up

A. Mirante; D. Calabria, S. Kjaer, D. Bartesaghi, A. Florenzini; Y. Adli, T. Pobega, Y. Musah; S. Chukwueze, N. Okafor, L. Romero
Last Bologna lineup

L. Skorupski; S. Posch, S. Beukema, K. Bonifazi, T. Corazza; L. Ferguson, N. Dominguez, M. Aebischer; N. Pyytia, M. Arnautovic, N. Moro.
How do AC Milan arrive?

AC Milan comes to this match after playing a friendly match against Novara, in which they won four goals to two, thus ending their preseason.

How do Bologna arrive?

Bologna comes into this match after beating Cesena two goals to nil in the Coppa Italia, the home side will be looking to kick off Serie A with a win at home.
The match Bologna vs AC Milan will be played at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

The Bologna vs AC Milan match will be played at the Bologna vs AC Milan Stadium, located in Bologna, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Bologna vs AC Milan live stream, corresponding to the match of the Day 1 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Renato Dall'Ara Stadium at 14:45pm.
