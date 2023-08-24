Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Saudi Pro League
Photo: Publicity/Al Hilal

11:01 PM3 hours ago

Watch Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
10:56 PM3 hours ago

Probable Al-Raed!

André Moreira; Al-Jayzani, Oumar Gonzalez, Al Fahad e Alsubaie; Al Dossary, Al Beshe, Loum e Sunbul; Sayoud e Júlio Tavares.
10:51 PM3 hours ago

How does Al-Raed arrive?

 Al-Raed comes into the game with two defeats in the two games played in the league. The team occupies the 18ª league placement.
10:46 PM3 hours ago

About Neymar

"What he told me was the following: I am happy, I am going to raise my daughter here, I am going to live with my family here in Saudi Arabia for a while, and then I am going to see what happens.   he will stay away from all this pressure, from all of this, of course, today, with the social network, he doesn't have much to run for, but he will live with his family for two years, God willing he will It will be one of glory and victory there, and it will break records, it will continue playing and enchanting the world with football, and then it will think about what it will do. That's what we talked about in the last conversation", began by saying Gabriel, about Neymar, in an exclusive interview for ESPN.

"What happens? the following: the Brazilian people, as we know, everyone is technical, everyone is technical. football expert, everyone understands everything, everyone wants to have a say in the lives of others.   I made a post saying that everyone has their problems, most of the time we can't solve our problems, but the other's problem is our own. It's easy to solve. People create an expectation of the other, and then Based on this principle, when things don’t happen, you are better off. If you get discouraged, you get discouraged. you don’t like the decision of the other and you end up criticizing or giving your opinion", he continued.

"The guy is 30 years old, is that right? He owns his life, so he decides what he wants. It's no use creating an expectation of him 'wow, I wish Neymar was 10 times the best in the world', 'ah, he wasn’t 10 times the best in the world, so no ;plays nothing, does not pay. É that's how people think. The guy has his family, he has his staff, which helps him decide on his career and life.   If you signed a two-year multi-million dollar contract, isn't it? only It's a matter of money, but money matters to him, as it does to everyone else. I want to see each one put themselves in their situation, because in the other's situation it's difficult. It's easy to say, 'I would never go, ' A sea of money drips in front of you saying 'come on, two years old' will say 'no, I won't'. É Is it too complicated for you? make that decision, even though it seems easy. Two years in Arabia, he will continue playing, cheering and enchanting world football. Several other world football stars went there, Cristiano Ronaldo himself, Benzema, a lot, and he was no different. It was a decision he thought was best. I sent him a message 'I'm with you, it's been two years, you'll be back in a little while. decide if you go back to Brazil, go to the United States, you back to Europe'. Football he has to burn there. one more time".

"I hope it continues to be victorious, a victorious coach with a victorious player. For sure Neymar is the best. He is a player that any coach would like to have on his team, and Jorge Jesus will have the opportunity to do some really cool work with him, suddenly making history in Arabia. I hope this connection is successful".

"Of course there would be room (in Europe). Everything goes, in fact, from the psychological fatigue of the player.   It's very easy, the contract is over, I'll still play for another five, six, seven years. In fact, all this pressure, criticism, 'he is! the best player in Brazil today, he has to be prepared to receive criticism'. Only that this is exhausting the athlete's psychology, people never think about it, but it is tiring, there comes a time when you realize that this is a problem. say 'man, honestly, I don't want this pissing off for my life anymore, I'm with the donkey in the shadows, with my family stabilized. I'm going to play where? In Thailand, there? no one pisses me off'. 'Ah, but he could be the best', 'but I don't care about being the best'.   asked him 'the decisions you made? What have you taken in your life?   Were you happy?'. If he says 'I was happy', it's over, everything that people think, the expectation that others created will fall to the ground", he said.

"I believe, even   As we talked, the United States is still on his radar. É It is a country that has a wonderful quality of life, football has grown like hell, both in terms of business and the level of football, which has grown a lot here. The United States is on his radar, and I think it could be one of the options after Arabia, without a doubt", he concluded.

10:41 PM4 hours ago

NO NEYMAR!

The Brazilian striker was presented last Saturday (19), but he still doesn't have conditions to play. Neymar is recovering from an injury, still at the time of PSG.
10:36 PM4 hours ago

Probable Al Hilal!

Al Maiouf; Abdulhamid, Bulayhi e Nasser Al-Dawsari; Rúben Neves e Milinkovic-Savic; Michael, Malcom e Salem Al-Dawsari; Alhamdadan.
10:31 PM4 hours ago

How does Al Hilal arrive?

 Al Hilal arrives for the clash with four points conquered. The team was only tied in the last game and occupies the sixth place in the Saudi league.
10:26 PM4 hours ago

Saudi Pro League

The Saudi Championship had its first season in 1976–77, with eight clubs: Al-Hilal, Al-Nasr, Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al Wahda, Al-Qadisiya, Al Shabab and Al-Riyadh. Now the competition is on. formed by 18 clubs, which compete turn and return, giving 34 rounds. For the current campaign, the Saudi Pro League invested in R$ 2.4 billion in signings, bringing well-known names in world football, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema , N'Golo Kanté, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Alex Telles, Seko Fofana, Marcelo Brozovic, Riyad Mahrez, Roger Ibañez,  ;Franck Kessié, Allan Saint-Maximin, Edouard Mendy, Malcom, R&uben Neves, Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of football, the government is investing in local football, with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs:  Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. 

Al-Ittihad is Al-Hilal is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the rank of second-biggest winner with Al-Nassr.  He is sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.

The first two teams guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third team plays in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with Libertadores. Thus, the top three teams from the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.

Photo: Publicity/Al Hilal
10:21 PM4 hours ago

The game will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium

The Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal game will be played at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium, with a capacity of 25.000 people.
10:16 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Saudi Pro League: Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
