Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch Saudi Pro League

Watch Al-Raed vs Al-Hilal Live Score Here
Probable Al-Raed!
How does Al-Raed arrive?
About Neymar
"What happens? the following: the Brazilian people, as we know, everyone is technical, everyone is technical. football expert, everyone understands everything, everyone wants to have a say in the lives of others. I made a post saying that everyone has their problems, most of the time we can't solve our problems, but the other's problem is our own. It's easy to solve. People create an expectation of the other, and then Based on this principle, when things don’t happen, you are better off. If you get discouraged, you get discouraged. you don’t like the decision of the other and you end up criticizing or giving your opinion", he continued.
"The guy is 30 years old, is that right? He owns his life, so he decides what he wants. It's no use creating an expectation of him 'wow, I wish Neymar was 10 times the best in the world', 'ah, he wasn’t 10 times the best in the world, so no ;plays nothing, does not pay. É that's how people think. The guy has his family, he has his staff, which helps him decide on his career and life. If you signed a two-year multi-million dollar contract, isn't it? only It's a matter of money, but money matters to him, as it does to everyone else. I want to see each one put themselves in their situation, because in the other's situation it's difficult. It's easy to say, 'I would never go, ' A sea of money drips in front of you saying 'come on, two years old' will say 'no, I won't'. É Is it too complicated for you? make that decision, even though it seems easy. Two years in Arabia, he will continue playing, cheering and enchanting world football. Several other world football stars went there, Cristiano Ronaldo himself, Benzema, a lot, and he was no different. It was a decision he thought was best. I sent him a message 'I'm with you, it's been two years, you'll be back in a little while. decide if you go back to Brazil, go to the United States, you back to Europe'. Football he has to burn there. one more time".
"I hope it continues to be victorious, a victorious coach with a victorious player. For sure Neymar is the best. He is a player that any coach would like to have on his team, and Jorge Jesus will have the opportunity to do some really cool work with him, suddenly making history in Arabia. I hope this connection is successful".
"Of course there would be room (in Europe). Everything goes, in fact, from the psychological fatigue of the player. It's very easy, the contract is over, I'll still play for another five, six, seven years. In fact, all this pressure, criticism, 'he is! the best player in Brazil today, he has to be prepared to receive criticism'. Only that this is exhausting the athlete's psychology, people never think about it, but it is tiring, there comes a time when you realize that this is a problem. say 'man, honestly, I don't want this pissing off for my life anymore, I'm with the donkey in the shadows, with my family stabilized. I'm going to play where? In Thailand, there? no one pisses me off'. 'Ah, but he could be the best', 'but I don't care about being the best'. asked him 'the decisions you made? What have you taken in your life? Were you happy?'. If he says 'I was happy', it's over, everything that people think, the expectation that others created will fall to the ground", he said.
"I believe, even As we talked, the United States is still on his radar. É It is a country that has a wonderful quality of life, football has grown like hell, both in terms of business and the level of football, which has grown a lot here. The United States is on his radar, and I think it could be one of the options after Arabia, without a doubt", he concluded.
NO NEYMAR!
Probable Al Hilal!
How does Al Hilal arrive?
Saudi Pro League
With the ambition of making Saudi Arabia the country of football, the government is investing in local football, with the Saudi Sovereign Fund (PIF), which ends up controlling the biggest clubs: Al-Ahli, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr.
Al-Ittihad is Al-Hilal is the current champion of the league, having nine titles in total and shares the rank of second-biggest winner with Al-Nassr. He is sovereign and has 18, with the last achievement in 2021-22.
The first two teams guarantee direct qualification for the AFC Champions League while the third team plays in the qualifying phase, similar to the system adopted in South America with Libertadores. Thus, the top three teams from the second division and the last three are relegated to the second division. second division in the country.