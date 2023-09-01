AS Roma vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the AS Roma vs Milan live stream.
Where and how to watch AS Roma vs Milan online and live stream
AS Roma vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the AS Roma vs Milan of the Day 3 of Serie A?
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 12:45 pm
Brazil: 12:45 pm
Chile: 12:45 pm
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m.
United States: 2:45 p.m. PT and 4:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 12:45 p.m.
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 12:45 p.m.
Japan: 2:45 p.m.
India: 10:45 p.m.
Nigeria: 5:45 a.m.
South Africa: 2:45 a.m.
Australia: 02:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:45 a.m.
Milan Statement
"Roma have only one point but they are a strong team, their stats in the first two games were great, but we want to continue after two consecutive wins. Opponents change, but we always want to keep our identity."
"We have worked hard and prepared well. We have signed important and intelligent players. The whole system works, but we still need to improve."
"Cardinale has great charisma and personality, he wants to develop Milan and his enthusiasm motivates us."
"In terms of atmosphere, not much changes because Roma's stadium is full for many matches."
"We work to play matches in certain stadiums. We are not scared, but motivated."
"Roma is a strong team with or without Dybala and Lukaku. They are organized and very physical, complicated at set pieces, so we must be ready. Lukaku is an important signing on paper, we'll see what happens on the pitch."
"A lot of things have changed compared to last season. When we have the ball our positions will be determined by the space they leave us. We want to be aggressive when we don't have the ball, but we have to be careful."
"Our managers are so good that I didn't even speak to them today and yesterday they know I'm preparing for the game."
"We will fly to Rome during the draw and hopefully the captain [of the plane] will give us updates. We did very well in the Champions League last season and we want to face this competition with excitement. We're in pot three, so we'll probably have a tough group, it's normal. I have learned that I must never lose confidence in the players and be positive, trying to understand how to help the team in difficult moments."
"They [the new signings] are working well, Okafor is recovering from an injury, maybe he is a little bit behind, but he is improving. Musah and Chukwueze also had a tough summer. They didn't play friendly matches but they are ready to play from minute one."
Latest Milan lineup
Latest AS Roma lineup.
How are Milan coming?
How does AS Roma arrive?