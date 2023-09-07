Netherlands vs Greece LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2024 EURO Qualification Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Netherlands vs Greece live from the EURO 2024 Qualifiers!
In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Netherlands vs Greece live corresponding to the EURO 2024 Qualifying, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Philips Stadion. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Netherlands vs Greece online and live from the EURO 2024 Qualifying?
This is the start time of the Netherlands vs Greece match in various countries:
Argentina: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Brazil: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Chile: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
US (ET): 2:45 p.m. on Vix+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. on Star+ and Sky
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:45 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 1:45 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Greece lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Vlachodimos, Tsimikas, Hatzidiakos, Mavropanos, Baldock, Kourbelis, Siopis, Bakasetas, Mantalos, Glakoumakis and Masouras.
Georgios Masouras, a must see player!
The Olympiacos striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Greek continued with his country's team after a good season in Super League 1, in which he scored 25 goals and 6 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important part of the attack for his team and the Greek team, in addition to continuing to show the high level of last season. He currently has 4 goals and 1 assist in 7 games played with his team.
How does Greece arrive?
The Greek National Team is coming to this friendly duel with the aim of getting the team into rhythm for the restart of the qualifying matches towards EURO 2024 and they can continue fighting for a ticket to the highest European national team tournament. At the moment, the team has several interesting player names, with Georgios Masouras, Odysseas Vlachodimos, George Baldock, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Tasos Bakasetas and Giorgos Giakoumakis being the most prominent. Greece has stood out for its great defensive system, being the second best defense in its group with only 2 goals conceded. The Greek team is in second place in Group B of the EURO 2024 qualifiers with 6 units, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss and will try to continue like this to fight to get into the highest European championship. Greece does not start as the favorite against its rival, but it can surprise and get 3 visiting points.
Latest Netherlands lineup!
This is the last lineup of the team: Cillessen, Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Aké, Wijnaldum, Wieffer, Depay, Berghuis, Weghorst and Simons.
Virgil van Dijk, a must see player!
The Liverpool defender has become one of the great leaders of the Oranjes and was a starter in all the matches of the process towards the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Now, he continues as the captain of the team and van Dijk is running to be the maximum a benchmark in the defensive generation that the Netherlands needs and their contribution will be very important for the future and the search for a ticket to Euro 2024 and lead a historic UEFA team on the right track. The Liverpool defender's connection with Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt to form a defense that resembles a wall.
How does Netherlands get here?
Those from the Netherlands appear in this duel of the EURO 2024 Qualifiers with the aim of getting the team a ticket to the top tournament in Europe. They are in the penultimate place of Group B with 3 units, after 1 win, 0 draws and 1 loss. In addition to these, their group includes France, Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar, so the fight for a place will not be easy. The Oranjes present a list with interesting players such as Cody Gapko, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Ake, Xavi Simons, Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt. The Netherlands is not a powerhouse in the UEFA zone, but it will seek to add more points ahead of the EURO. Ronald Koeman, their coach, believes that the team has what it takes to make it to the EURO. The Netherlands comes out as the favorite against Greece but by very little and we are expected to have a very even duel.
Where´s the game?
The Philips Stadion located in the city of Eindhoven, the Netherlands will host this duel between two teams seeking a place in EURO 2024. This stadium has a capacity for 35,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1910.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Netherlands vs. Greece live match, corresponding to the Qualifying for EURO 2024. The match will take place at the Philips Stadion, at 2:45 o'clock.