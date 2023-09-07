France vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match
Photo: France

In a few moments we will share with you the France vs Ireland Live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the France Stadium.
How to watch France vs Ireland Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Thursday September 7

USA Time: 2:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Ireland: match for the in Euro 2024 Qualification Match?

This is the start time of the game France vs Ireland: of Thursday September 6, 2023. In several countries:

You have earned your calling

The two Real Madrid players Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni have earned their call-up to the French team for their great performances, the two will be key for these games with France being pillars in the midfield with Rabiot where they will be sharing the position.
Back home

Thierry Henry will be in charge of leading the French under 21 team, where he was a former scorer for Arsenal and selected by France at the time. Taking the place of former manager Sylvain Ripoll, Henry has had club and assistant experience with Belgium.
Players to watch

Adam Idah is the player to watch for Ireland with 5 appearances and 2 goals with an assist in the Championship, the 22-year-old from Norwich is one of the youngest players in this squad.

On the French side is Kylian Mbappé, with 3 games in Ligue 1, the PSG star and captain of the French team with 5 goals. This match will be key for Dontalleo who is struggling in the scoring table, where he is not in the top places.

Photo: France
Photo: France
History between the two teams

The history between these two teams is very long, from friendly games, Euro Cup and qualification to the Euro. Their last game between these two was between Ireland and France, a victory on March 27, 2023 with a goal from Benjamin Pavard at minute 50. In the last game in a Euro Cup, France won again 2-1 with goals from Antonie Griezmann.
How is the group?

Group B of this classification for the Euro is very close between 3 teams. France is winning and dominating the group with 12 points. Winning their last 4 games. On the other hand, Ireland is tied on points with the Netherlands who are in the last call battling with Greece who have 6 points.

1- France with 12 points

2- Greece with 6 points

3- Ireland with 3 points

4- Netherlands with 3 points

5- Gibraltar with 0 points

Photo: France
Photo: France
Where are you going to play?

The game will be played at the Parque los Príncipes, home of PSG, located in the center of France, Paris, with a capacity for 47,929 spectators. In addition, the stadium is used for rugby and soccer games. This time it will be the home of the French team. They originally play at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, but this time they will change locations.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Euro 2024 Qualification Match France vs Ireland live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
