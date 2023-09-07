France vs Ireland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Euro 2024 Qualification Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here France vs Ireland Live Score
How to watch France vs Ireland Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): In VIX+.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for France vs Ireland: match for the in Euro 2024 Qualification Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Bolivia
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Brazil
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Chile
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Colombia
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Ecuador
|
Thursday September 7
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Spain
|
Thursday September 7
|
17:45 hours
|
In UEFA TV
|
Canada
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In DANZ.
|
USA
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Fox Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Thursday September 7
|
12:45 hours
|
In SKY HD
|
Paraguay
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Peru
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Uruguay
|
Thursday September 7
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star.
|
Venezuela
|
Thursday September 7
|
13:45 hours
|
In Star.
You have earned your calling
Back home
Players to watch
On the French side is Kylian Mbappé, with 3 games in Ligue 1, the PSG star and captain of the French team with 5 goals. This match will be key for Dontalleo who is struggling in the scoring table, where he is not in the top places.
History between the two teams
How is the group?
1- France with 12 points
2- Greece with 6 points
3- Ireland with 3 points
4- Netherlands with 3 points
5- Gibraltar with 0 points