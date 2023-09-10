Hungary vs Czech Republic LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and how to watch International friendlies Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Hungary vs Czech Republic
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Hungary vs Czech Republic live. In addition to the most recent information from the Puskas Arena.
Player to watch from Czech Republic: Vaclav Cerny
The 25 year old attacker from Wolfsburg has been having a very good EURO 2024 qualifiers since in 3 matches he has scored 3 goals, and he is the highest rated player in the whole team. Will he appear tomorrow in the friendly against Hungary to be prepared to play against Albania in matchday 5?
Player to watch from Hungary: Dominik Szoboszlai
The 22 year old player from Liverpool is having a decent season for Hungary in the EURO 2024 qualifiers, since in 4 matches played, he has scored once and assisted once, also, he is the best performer all around for the whole team, since in the 4 matches, he has a 7.80 rating. Will he appear tomorrow vs Czech Republic in a friendly to be prepared to play Serbia in matchday 5 of the EURO 2024 qualifiers?
Last XI from Czech Republic
Jiri Pavlenka; Tomas Holes, Jakub Brabek, Ladislav Krejci; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Alex Kral, Lukas Provod; Vaclav Cerny, Jan Kuchta, Tomas Cvancera
Last XI from Hungary
Denis Dibusz; Attila Szalai, Willi Orban, Adam Long; Milos Kerkez, Callum Styles, Adam Nagy, Loic Nego; Dominik Szoboszlai, Rolland Sallai; Baranabas Varga
When and where to watch Hungary vs Czech Republic live and online?
The game will be broadcast by ViX, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com sports
Times for the match
These are some of the times for tomorrow's match
Argentina: 1:00 pm
Bolivia: 12:00 am
Brazil: 1:00 pm
Chile: 11:00 am
Colombia: 10:00 am
Ecuador: 10:00 am
USA (ET): 12:00 pm
Spain: 6:00 pm
Mexico: 10:00 am
Paraguay: 12:00 pm
Peru: 10:00 am
Uruguay:12:00 pm
Venezuela:10:00 am
Czech Republic come from a draw
The team from Jaroslav Silhavy is also haveing a very good EURO 2024 qualifiers campaign since they have not lost a single game, they have won twice and drawn twice. The first match was a win 3-1 vs Poland, in the second matchday they drew vs Moldova, in the third matchday they won 0-3 vs Faroe Islands. Before their forth match they had a friendly vs Montenegro, which they won 1-4. In the forth match, they drew 1-1 vs Albania, with goals from Vaclav Cerny and Nadim Bajrami. Will Czech Republic keep their undefeated run tomorrow in an international friendly?
Hungary come from a win
The team from the Italian Marco Rossi is having a really good qualifying run, since in 4 matches they have not lost once, they have won 3-0 vs Bulgaria, drawn 0-0 vs Montenegro, won 2-0 vs Lithuania and in the last match they won 1-2 against Serbia. The goalscorers were: An own goal for Attila Szalai, a goal for Barnabas Varga and a goal from Willi Urban. Can Hungary keep their undefeated run tomorrow vs Czech Republic in an international friendly?
Where will the match be?
The Puskas Arena Stadium, located in Budapest, Hungary, will be the venue for this duel between two teams that are looking to have a good run of wins. This stadium has capacity for 67,2015 fans.
Hungary vs Czech Republic
The match is between Hungary vs Czech Republic corresponding to matchday of international friendlies. The meeting will take place in Puskas Arena Park. It will start at 10:00 am