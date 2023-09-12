Philippines vs Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Philippines vs Afghanistan International Friendly at?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 5:00 AM
Bolivia: 4:00 AM
Brazil: 5:00 AM
Chile: 4:00 AM
Colombia: 3:00 AM
Ecuador: 3:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 5:00 AM
Paraguay: 6:00 AM
Peru: 6:00 AM
Uruguay: 7:00 AM
Venezuela: 6:00 AM
England: 10:00 AM
Australia : 19:00 AM
India: 15:45 AM
Watch out for this player in Afghanistan
Jabar Sharza, who plays in Sweden's Third Division for Ariana FC. The 29-year-old midfielder arrives after scoring against Bangladesh. This was his third goal for the Afghanistan national team in seven caps.
Watch out for this player in the Philippines
Patrick Reichelt, a 35-year-old midfielder who plays for Kuala Lumpur in the Malaysian league. He has just scored in the last match for his national team, for which he has 52 caps and nine goals.
How does Afghanistan arrive?
They arrive after playing two friendly matches against Bangladesh in which they drew both. The first was a goalless draw and the second a 1-1 draw. In June they played the CAF Nations Cup where in the first match they did not show up and were written off, while in the second match they received a drubbing from Iran.
How does the Philippines arrive?
They started 2023 playing in the AFF Championship where they finished fourth in group A with three points. They arrived after playing five friendly matches where they lost three of them, defeated Nepal by the minimum, while they drew one against Chinese Taipei.
Background
The two teams have met twice and in both duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was in 2014 in the AFC Challenge Cup, which ended in a goalless draw. In the same competition they also met in 2006 in a duel that ended in a 1-1 draw.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Rizal Memorial Stadium, located in the city of Manila. It has a capacity for 12873 spectators
Preview of the match
Philippines and Afghanistan to meet in international friendly match
