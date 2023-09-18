Nottingham Forest vs Burnley LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Nottingham Forest vs Burnley Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Nottingham Forest vs Burnley match for the Premier League.
What time is the Nottingham Forest vs Burnley match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Burnley of September 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Burnley's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
James Trafford, Jordan Beyer, Dara O'Shea, Connor Roberts, Ameen Al Dakhil, Sander Berge, Josh Cullen, Luca Koleosho, Johann Gudmundsson, Lyle Foster and Zeki Amdouni.
Nottingham Forest's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Matt Turner, Joe Worrall, Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, Ryan Yates, Orel Mangala, Ola Aina, Sèrge Aurier, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White and Danilo.
Burnley Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Burnley's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Brentford. South African player Lyle Foster (#17) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Midfielder Josh Cullen (#24) is another extremely important play distributor on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and is an important piece of the team. Finally, 20-year-old goalkeeper James Trafford (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Burnley in the tournament
Burnley had a bad start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in nineteenth position in the general table after 0 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost, they have 0 points. Burnley are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be able to save themselves from relegation. Burnley's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on September 2 against Tottenham Hotspur, it resulted in a 5-1 defeat at Turf Moor and thus they achieved another defeat in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Nottingham Forest players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Nottingham Forest's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Burnley. Nigerian player Taiwo Awoniyi (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Monday. Defender Sèrge Aurier (#24) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 29-year-old goalkeeper Matt Turner (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Monday.
Nottingham Forest in the tournament
The Nottingham football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) well, they are in twelfth position in the general table with 2 games won, 0 tied and 2 lost, achieving 6 points . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last match was on September 2 against Chelsea, it ended in a 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The City Ground is located in the city of Nottingham, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 30,602 spectators and is the home of Nottingham Forest of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on September 3, 1898 and is one of the oldest stadiums in England.