Arsenal vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

What time is Arsenal vs PSV match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game Arsenal vs PSV of 20th September in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
September 20, 2023
|
15:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
September 20, 2023
|
17:00
|
Bolivia
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:00
|
Brazil
|
September 20, 2023
|
17:00
|
Chile
|
September 20, 2023
|
17:00
|
Colombia
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:00
|
Ecuador
|
September 20, 2023
|
14:00
|
Spain
|
September 20, 2023
|
21:00
|
Mexico
|
September 20, 2023
|
13:00
|
Peru
|
September 20, 2023
|
17:00
Watch out for this Arsenal player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Arsenal's iconic center forward Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Gabriel Jesus knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Arsenal.
Arsenal's final lineup:
A. Ramsdale; B. White, W. Saliba, Gabriel, O. Zinchenko; M. Odegaard, D. Rice, K. Havertz; B. Saka, E. Nketiah, G. Martinelli.
Watch out for this PSV player:
For this match, the player to watch will be PSV's iconic center forward Luuk de Jong. The Dutch attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Luuk de Jong knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for PSV.
Last PSV line-up:
W. Benítez; P. Van Aanholt, J. Schouten, A. Ramalho, S. Dest; J. Veerman, G. Til; N. Lang, I. Saibari, J. Bakayoko; L. De Jong.
Background:
Arsenal and PSV have met in a total of 8 matches (3 Arsenal wins, 3 draws, 2 PSV wins) where the balance is slightly in favor of the Gunners. In terms of goals, 8 have been scored by Arsenal and 5 by PSV. Their last meeting dates back to the last Europa League group stage where PSV beat Arsenal 2-0.
About the stadium
The stadium was opened in July 2006 and was built to replace the historic Highbury Stadium, which had been Arsenal's home for many years. The name "Emirates Stadium" comes from a sponsorship deal with Emirates Airline. The stadium has a capacity of approximately 60,000, making it one of the largest soccer stadiums in the United Kingdom. The stadium is the venue for Arsenal FC's home matches in the Premier League and other competitions, such as the UEFA Europa League
PSV is for the Champions League
The Dutch club, despite not having won the Eredivise title, got their ticket to the Champions League after winning the Dutch Cup, so PSV fans can once again look forward to seeing their team in the fight to stand out in Europe and try to reach the mythical Wembley Stadium at the end of the season.
They are back in the Champions League
The absence of not being in the top competition at club level was weighing heavily on Arsenal, however, that is over for Gunners fans, as they will now be able to see their team competing in the elite of European soccer and fighting to lift the cup at Wembley. After an excellent campaign last season under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal will be looking to win the Premier League and the Champions League, as the Gunners have already made it clear that it is a matter of making their powder keg explode to conquer Europe.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The Arsenal vs PSV match will be played at Emirates Stadium, in London, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 15:00 pm ET.
