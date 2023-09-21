Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match
1:55 AMan hour ago

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa live match, as well as the latest information from the Stadion Wojska Polskiego. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
1:50 AMan hour ago

How to watch Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?

Th Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, and Paramount +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

1:45 AMan hour ago

What time is Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa match for UEFA Conference League?

This is the start time of the game Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa of September 21st, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 12:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on ViX, Paramount+
Spain: 18:45 PM on Movistar +, Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Mexico: 10:45 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on Star +

1:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Aston Villa

In Aston Villa, the presence of Jhon Jader Durán stands out. The 19-year-old Colombian player is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. Currently, he has three goals in five games played, being a starter in one of them. He has a total of 139 minutes.
1:35 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Legia Warsaw

In Legia Warsaw, the presence of Tomás Pekhart stands out. The 34-year-old Czech player is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. Currently, he has eight goals in 13 games played, starting 11 of them. He has 86 minutes in total.
1:30 AM2 hours ago

History

This will be the first time that these two teams will meet in their history.

Against English teams, this will be the seventh time for Legia Warsaw. So far, the record is even, with two wins, two draws and two losses.

Against Polish teams, this will be Aston Villa's third duel. It has obtained a win and a draw in the two previous games.

1:25 AM2 hours ago

Aston Villa

Aston Villa has had an acceptable start to the season. They come from two consecutive victories in the Premier League, the most recent one in a very difficult match against Crystal Palace. Now they will have the opportunity to measure themselves again at continental level, where they will want to show the capabilities they have to give something to talk about in European soccer.

1:20 AM2 hours ago

Legia Warsaw

Legia Warsaw are coming from a draw away to Piast Gliwice and have continued to consolidate a good start to the season, where they have only had one defeat, of course, considering that it was in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League, in a series that they would end up coming from behind against Austria Vienna. Since then, they have seven unbeaten games, including a good start in the Polish league.

1:15 AM2 hours ago

Group E

Group E of the UEFA Conference League has been formed by the following teams:

AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)

Aston Villa (England)

Legia Warsaw (Poland)

HSK Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

1:10 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadion Wojska Polskiego

The match Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa will be played at the Polish Army Stadium, located in the city of Warsaw, Poland. This venue, inaugurated in 1930, has a capacity for 31,800 spectators.
1:05 AM2 hours ago

