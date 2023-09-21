Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Live Score!
How to watch Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ViX, and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Legia Warsaw vs Aston Villa match for UEFA Conference League?
Argentina: 1:45 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 12:45 PM PM on Star +
Brazil: 1:45 PM on GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, Star+
Chile: 12:45 PM on Star +
Colombia: 11:45 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 11:45 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:45 PM on ViX, Paramount+
Spain: 18:45 PM on Movistar +, Movistar Liga de Campeones 10
Mexico: 10:45 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 12:45 PM on Star +
Peru: 11:45 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 1:45 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 12:45 PM on Star +
Key player - Aston Villa
Key player - Legia Warsaw
History
Against English teams, this will be the seventh time for Legia Warsaw. So far, the record is even, with two wins, two draws and two losses.
Against Polish teams, this will be Aston Villa's third duel. It has obtained a win and a draw in the two previous games.
Aston Villa
Aston Villa has had an acceptable start to the season. They come from two consecutive victories in the Premier League, the most recent one in a very difficult match against Crystal Palace. Now they will have the opportunity to measure themselves again at continental level, where they will want to show the capabilities they have to give something to talk about in European soccer.
Legia Warsaw
Legia Warsaw are coming from a draw away to Piast Gliwice and have continued to consolidate a good start to the season, where they have only had one defeat, of course, considering that it was in the first leg of the third qualifying round of the Conference League, in a series that they would end up coming from behind against Austria Vienna. Since then, they have seven unbeaten games, including a good start in the Polish league.
Group E
AZ Alkmaar (Netherlands)
Aston Villa (England)
Legia Warsaw (Poland)
HSK Zrinjski Mostar (Bosnia and Herzegovina)