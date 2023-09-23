Wrexham 3-0 Grimsby Town: Dragons move into top four after dominating Mariners

Wrexham are up to fourth in the EFL League Two table following a 3-0 victory over Grimsby Town at the SToK Cae Ras.

Ollie Palmer met a sublime cross from Elliot Lee to beat Jake Eastwood to open the scoring after 21 minutes.

Will Boyle added a second ten minutes later to double the Dragons' advantage while at the other end, Arthur Gnahoua was denied by Mark Howard.

Lee closed out the scoring with an assist from Lee in the second half as the Welsh outfit continue to climb the table while Grimsby dropped to 14th.

Story of the match

In their first match since Grimsby's epic 5-4 win in the National League playoff semifinals, it was Wrexham who came out of the traps well, Ryan Barnett forcing Eastwood into a save after just three minutes.

From there, the hosts took control of the match, the return of talisman Paul Mullin providing the Dragons with their record-breaking goal scorer at the top of the pitch.

Shortly after, Wrexham were in front. Luke Young collected a loose ball on the left byline, passed to Lee, who lofted the ball behind the Mariners defense for Palmer and he headed home from close range.

Mullin nearly doubled Wrexham's advantage when he took a pass from Tom O'Connor, controlled it, turned past Harvey Rodgers and fired just wide from the edge of the box.

Grimsby created something from a throw-in, a cheeky flick by Gnahoua nearly led to a chance for Harry Clifton but the Dragons were able to clear the danger.

On the half-hour mark, the lead was doubled. Following a corner, James McClean dispossessed Gavin Holohan and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Boyle, who headed past Eastwood.

A spell of pressure from the visitors saw Rekeil Pyke volley over after a Niall Maher long-range effort was blocked and no one able to get on the end of a low cross by Clifton.

Just before halftime, Kamil Conteh was shown a yellow card for a trip on Barnett, and from the resulting free-kick, Eastwood claimed Mullin's attempted cross-shot. He later hit the side netting with a shot.

Toby Mullarkey then sent his low shot wide of the target in what was the final action of the first half.

The Mariners made a change at halftime as Otis Khan replaced Waterfall as they switched to back four with Khan playing on the left.

Mullin continued to hunt for his first goal since returning from a pre-season injury but he was again wide after 54 minutes were played.

Following an awkward tackle from a Grimsby defender, Palmer was forced off through injury, replaced by Sam Dalby in the 63rd minute and he was picked out by Lee, his shot blocked by Eastwood.

At the other end, Ben Tozer blocked a shot by Clifton and on 72 minutes, Callum Ainley came on for his club debut, replacing Holohan.

Wrexham then made a double substitution, George Thomas and Steven Fletcher replacing O'Connor and Mullin.

After Fletcher scooped a shot over the crossbar from a corner, the Dragons put the game out of reach. Dalby played the ball across goal for Lee, who side-footed home.

A sensational block by Eastwood on an audacious overhead kick by Fletcher kept it from becoming 4-0 as the hosts were well and truly in charge.

Both teams made double substitutions, Jamie Andrews and Michee Efete replacing Gnahoua and Mullarkey for Grimsby while James Jones and Jordan Davies came on for Aaron Hayden and Lee for Wrexham.

In stoppage time, Howard gathered in Clifton's low cross and Andrews had his shot blocked in what was the final act of the game.

Man of the match: Elliot Lee

Continues to play at an extremely high level this season. Sensational ball in for Palmer's goal and added one of his own, the least he deserved for his efforts.