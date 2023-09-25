Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Super League Greece Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens live from the Super League Greece 2023!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens live corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Super League Greece 2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens online and live from the Super League Greece 2023?
This is the start time of the Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens match in various countries:
Argentina: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Bolivia: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Brazil: 15 hours Without Transmission
Chile: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Colombia: 13 hours on Claro Sports
Ecuador: 13 hours at Claro Sports
US (ET): 14 hours on VIX+
Spain: 18 hours without transmission
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports
Paraguay: 15 hours at Claro Sports
Peru: 13 hours at Claro Sports
Uruguay: 14 hours at Claro Sports
Venezuela: 14 hours on Claro Sports
Panathinaikos latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Jason Steele, Lewis Dunk, Jean Paul van Hecke, Tariq Lamptey, Joël Veltman, Adam Lallana, Mahmoud Dahoud, Pascal Groß, Danny Welbeck, Kaoru Mitoma and Bernard.
Bernard, a must see player!
The Panathinaikos forward arrives as one of the important references of the team and as one of the best scorers and assists who must help the results begin to be generated. He managed to contribute 8 goals and 17 assists last season with the team. What Abner must focus on is having greater consistency on the field of play and combining better with his new teammates such as Andraz Sporar to create a fearsome offense and maintain the good rhythm of the season.
How does Panathinaikos get here?
Panathinaikos arrives after finishing the 2022-2023 season in third place in the Super League Greece and outside the positions that qualify for the Champions League, the team finished with 78 points in the league. Some interesting players in this squad are Bernard, Andraz Sporar, Filip Djuricic, Zeca, Rubén Pérez, Juankar and Alberto Brignoli. Panathinaikos has a great depth in its squad and it has begun to give the expected results. The start of this campaign was positive by adding in its first games against AEK and PAOK. For this season the team made many moves with important additions, so it is expected that they will fight for the Greek Super League title and seek a place in the UEFA Champions League. The current Cup champion will want to fight for the two-time championship and achieve the double at the end of the current season. Currently the team is in third place in the LEAGUE with 9 points, after 3 wins, 0 draws and 0 losses.
AEK Athens' latest lineup!
This is the team's latest lineup: Cican Stankovic, Milad Mohammadi, Domagoj Vida, Lazaros Rota, Harold Moukoudi, Damian Szymanski, Niclas Eliasson, Jens Jonsson, Steven Zuber, Ezequiel Ponce and Sergio Araujo.
Orbelin Pineda, a must see player!
The AEK Athens midfielder is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Greek team. Last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 10 goals and 4 assists, being an important part of the Super League 1 championship. His mission now is to add his skill and help AEK continue to be among the big teams. Greek powers. Pineda will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and get the team into the UEFA Champions League.
How does AEK arrive?
AEK Athens starts the 2023-2024 Super League 1 season as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Greek football title. AEK is one of the biggest teams in Greece and after having won one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will seek to participate in the UEFA Champions League, so its mission will be to qualify for the Group Stage of the highest European competition. In addition to this, AEK Athens will have to defend its Cup and League titles, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Orbelin Pineda, Levi García, Sergio Araujo, Georgios Anthanasiadis and Domagoj Vida, these are the players who have great preparation and will be the pillars in all the lines of the team, their contribution will be fundamental for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan enters the Opap Arena to face Dinamo Zagreb in the third qualifying round of the Champions League and getting a victory at home will be very important.
Where’s the game?
The Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium located in the city of Athens will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue their path within the Saudi Pro League 2023. This stadium has a capacity for 27,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1970.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the Super League Greece 2023. The match will take place at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, at 12 noon.