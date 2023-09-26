Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Mallorca vs Barcelona matchday 7 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 14:30 hours
Colombia: 14:30 hours
Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.
United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 1:30 p.m.
Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET
Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.
Japan: 5:30 p.m.
India: 6:30 p.m.
Nigeria: 6:30 a.m.
South Africa: 6:30 a.m.
Australia: 6:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 08:30 a.m.
Barcelona Statements
"Frenkie is a very sensitive loss because he is fundamental for us. Because of how we play and the level he is at, it's a tough loss. We have options and let's hope we don't resent his absence. We'll see how he is after the break. We can't say more.
"We don't make predictions. We take it one game at a time. We have some complicated matches. And if we are leaders, it's because we are doing well and playing well. We are doing things well.
"Yes, it has been a great weekend. Above all, the renewal. The confidence of the club that has delighted me and the staff."
"Pedri has a very good feeling. Let's see what day we can get him back. It depends on them and the feelings they have. And there are alternatives. One of them is Sergi, who can be a formidable wildcard. I would say he is a luxury wildcard. We will use him, as well as Fermín, who I think can help us a lot and is a player to take into account and can be important".
"I will tell him in June. These are opinions and ways of seeing and understanding soccer. There are seven million coaches in Catalonia who will see it one way or another. We'll talk in June. I am happy with my squad, but without comparisons. I'm happy with the signings we made".
"That the inside players understand that they have to attack the spaces more. Play better, less touches. It was a wake-up call. The result was positive but not the game. We lacked activation for the first 60 or 70 minutes."
"Yes. We have a squad that is not very large but we have many players who can occupy many positions. Sergi Roberto, Cancelo, Gavi, Gündogan, Ferran, Raphinha, João, Koundé... We have very versatile players."
