Mallorca vs Barcelona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match
Image: Barcelona

3:30 AM2 hours ago

3:25 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Mallorca vs Barcelona online and live stream

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

Mallorca vs Barcelona can be tuned in from the live streams of the Blue to Go App.

3:20 AM2 hours ago

What time is Mallorca vs Barcelona matchday 7 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Mallorca vs Barcelona match on September 26, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 14:30 hours

Colombia: 14:30 hours

Ecuador: 2:30 p.m.

United States: 3:30 p.m. PT and 5:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 1:30 p.m.

Paraguay: 2:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 5:30 p.m. ET

Venezuela: 1:30 p.m.

Japan: 5:30 p.m.

India: 6:30 p.m. 

Nigeria: 6:30 a.m.

South Africa: 6:30 a.m.

Australia: 6:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 08:30 a.m.

3:15 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona Statements

Xavi spoke ahead of the match: "We know that Mallorca is a difficult team because they have many arguments. Aguirre works the defensive block well. He usually works with a line of five and then he has players who play direct like Amath or Muriqi. Difficult match, complicated field. And they come back from Girona with a bad result. It's a difficult match because they close well and are aggressive. We have to make good use of the spaces, those 'intervals' between the midfield and the striker. We have to attack better in Mallorca, we have to do more things. But we are on the right track.

"Frenkie is a very sensitive loss because he is fundamental for us. Because of how we play and the level he is at, it's a tough loss. We have options and let's hope we don't resent his absence. We'll see how he is after the break. We can't say more.

"We don't make predictions. We take it one game at a time. We have some complicated matches. And if we are leaders, it's because we are doing well and playing well. We are doing things well.

"Yes, it has been a great weekend. Above all, the renewal. The confidence of the club that has delighted me and the staff."

"Pedri has a very good feeling. Let's see what day we can get him back. It depends on them and the feelings they have. And there are alternatives. One of them is Sergi, who can be a formidable wildcard. I would say he is a luxury wildcard. We will use him, as well as Fermín, who I think can help us a lot and is a player to take into account and can be important".

"I will tell him in June. These are opinions and ways of seeing and understanding soccer. There are seven million coaches in Catalonia who will see it one way or another. We'll talk in June. I am happy with my squad, but without comparisons. I'm happy with the signings we made".

"That the inside players understand that they have to attack the spaces more. Play better, less touches. It was a wake-up call. The result was positive but not the game. We lacked activation for the first 60 or 70 minutes."

"Yes. We have a squad that is not very large but we have many players who can occupy many positions. Sergi Roberto, Cancelo, Gavi, Gündogan, Ferran, Raphinha, João, Koundé... We have very versatile players."

3:10 AM2 hours ago

Barcelona's final lineup

Ter Stegen; Cancelo, Kounde, Christensen, Alonso; Romeu, Gündogan, De Jong; Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, Joao Felix.
3:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Mallorca line-up

Ivan, Mingueza, Unai, Starfelt, Carlos, Mihailo, Beltran, Luca, Aspas, Larsen, Bamba.
3:00 AM2 hours ago

How is Barcelona coming along?

Barcelona managed to get the victory against Celta Vigo with a score of three goals to two away, Xavi's squad will go all out to continue adding three.

2:55 AM2 hours ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives to this match after losing against Girona five goals to three, Aguirre's team needs an urgent victory.

2:50 AM2 hours ago

The Mallorca vs Barcelona match will be played at the Iberostar Stadium.

2:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Mallorca vs Barcelona live stream, corresponding to the matchday 7 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Iberostar Stadium at 15:30.
