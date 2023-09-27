Newcastle vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match
Photo: Newcastle

2:45 AMan hour ago

Newcastle vs Manchester City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Newcastle vs Manchester City match.
2:40 AM2 hours ago

What time is Newcastle vs Manchester City match for Carabao Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Manchester City of September 27th in several countries:

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

September 27, 2023

14:45ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

September 27, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

September 27, 2023

13:45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

September 27, 2023

15:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

September 27, 2023

15:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

September 27, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

September 27, 2023

13:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

September 27, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

September 27, 2023

12:45

Paramount +

Peru

September 27, 2023

13:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
2:35 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Newcastle player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Newcastle's iconic center forward Calum Willson. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Calum Willson knows how to slip between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Newcastle.
2:30 AM2 hours ago

Newcastle's final lineup:

N. Pope; K. Trippier, F. Schär, S. Botman, M. Targett; J. Willock, S. Longstaff, Joelinton; M. Almiron, C. Willson, R. Fraser.
2:25 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Manchester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the iconic center forward of the Citizens, the Norwegian Haaland. The current killer of the Citizen area has amazed all and sundry in the Premier League, since he arrived at Manchester City he started to break the nets and quickly took over the overall goal-scoring leadership, taking a big lead over the other strikers. Haaland is a player with great strength and definition that make him dangerous for opponents so Red Star will have to play a perfect defensive game if they want to nullify the Norwegian striker.

2:20 AM2 hours ago

Last Manchester City lineup:

Ederson; M. Akanji, Rúben Dias, J. Stones, K. Walker; M. Kovacic, Rodri; J. Grealish, J. Álvarez, B. Silva; E. Haaland.
2:15 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Newcastle and Manchester City have met on a total of 189 occasions (72 Newcastle wins, 41 draws, 76 Manchester City wins) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Manchester City side. In terms of goals, 264 goals have been scored in favor of Newcastle, while 295 have been scored in favor of Manchester City. Their last meeting dates back to Matchday 2 of the Premier League where Manchester City earned three points at the Etihad Stadium against the Magpies.
2:10 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

St James' Park Stadium is an iconic soccer stadium located in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. It is home to Newcastle United Football Club, one of England's oldest and most recognized soccer clubs. St James' Park has been the home of Newcastle United since its foundation in 1892. The stadium has undergone several renovations and expansions over the years to increase its capacity and improve its facilities.

The stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, making it one of the largest stadiums in England. It is located in the center of Newcastle upon Tyne, making it a major landmark in the city.

2:05 AM2 hours ago

To regain the crown

On the other hand, Manchester City arrives to this match with the same obligation of past seasons, to become a powerful team in London and all Europe, because after having conquered absolutely everything in Europe, the citizens must prove that the monarchy is here to stay and recovering the Carabao Cup is a mission that for Pep Guardiola is fundamental since last year they fell on the way to Wembley.
2:00 AM2 hours ago

A surprise is on the cards

The Newcastle team has a great mission this season since after having proved that they returned to the Champions League last season to stay and continue competing at the highest level of the English League, this season, they must prove that they can compete in the search for a European place at the end of the campaign and continue growing athletically to return greatness to a historic club such as Newcastle. Likewise, the task of standing out in other competitions with the Carabao Cup or FA Cup will be an obligation for the Magpies, besides, with the reinforcements that arrived to the London team, the pressure to have a good campaign will increase. 
1:55 AM2 hours ago

The start of a great adventure

The wait is finally over in England and for the rest of the world, the most exciting cup in the world is back with the best players, the anthology goals, the most debated controversies and the best atmosphere that can exist in European soccer, the Carabao Cup is back. In the months leading up to the opening day, teams have been working tirelessly on their preparations, fine-tuning their tactics and forging connections on the pitch. Summer signings have injected new energy into the squads, and hopes are at an all-time high for all clubs, from title contenders to newly promoted sides dreaming of making a mark in the elite league. This continuation of the tournament in the season will see Manchester City and Newcastle face each other from St James Park in what will be the third knockout round of the League Cup in England.
1:50 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Newcastle vs Manchester City match will be played at St James Park, in Newcastle, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2023 Carabao Cup: Newcastle Manchester City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
