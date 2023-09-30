Monaco vs Olympique de Marseille LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Monaco vs Olympique de Marseille match live?
What time is Monaco vs Olympique de Marseille match for Ligue 1?
Speak, Gattuso!
Gattuso's player and Gattuso's coach are different. Now I have a different vision of the game, I like to get in behind, have control of the ball. I want a team that's compact, that gets its shirt wet, and the Vélodrome wants to see those qualities. You need attacking soccer, to command the game and be in the other half of the pitch.
I saw the game against PSG. PSG are an impossible team to play against. It's normal that the team didn't play well. I liked the behavior of the defenders and midfielders because the match could have ended 10-0. They didn't give up. There's little to analyze, PSG dominated and in the other games because they're a very solid team.
I don't like to talk about my predecessors. Marcelino did a good job. I play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1. But it all depends on how the match goes. I have a different vision of the game to Marcelino.
Matches are won through hard work during the week. Intensity is key. We base it on workload, statistical data... Modern soccer needs intensity to break down lines, to go one-on-one. I have a team that helps me analyze our game and that of our opponents. We encourage the players to bring out the best in themselves.
It's a physical championship, with races and incredible speed. It's an unpredictable championship. No team can afford to play with two out-of-form players. The watchword is Europe. It's the natural environment for this club, given its history. You have to generate desire and enthusiasm.
The bravery of a coach in these moments is to do as little damage as possible. We've had two good training sessions. Monaco are a good team who lost in the last minute to Nice by missing two penalties. They shouldn't have lost that match".
Speak, Adi Hütter!
We have internal possibilities to make up for Caio's absence. Especially with Ismail Jakobs, who has been training very well in recent weeks and had to wait until now. He'll get his chance. And then let's not forget that we have some very good youngsters from the Academy who can also help us.
We'll see if Folarin is in the starting eleven against Marseille. He was very unlucky in this match against Nice, because it wouldn't have been the same if it had been 1-0. It wasn't easy for him to miss two penalties. But we had a good chat with him and the coaching staff and players are helping him to move on. So the players on the pitch will decide the next shooter.
When he's on the pitch, it's him (Ben Yedder) who scores the penalties. But again, we win and lose together. Sometimes you're on the bench or on the pitch, not just at AS Monaco, but also at the biggest European clubs. Every player has to be ready to start to help the team.
I'm happy that we have such a high-quality squad. Anyway, when he played against Nice, Wissam showed an excellent mentality, a very good attitude. He's an elegant player, very intelligent and super professional.
We're flexible with our basic system. We can play Takumi Minamino and Maghnes Akliouche in the tenth position, behind the striker. But we also have three very good strikers up front. I like to have several solutions at my disposal. In any case, we've trained with other systems, with two strikers or two leaders. Then it depends mainly on injuries, the opponent, the scenario of the match. But for now our system works well, so there's no reason to change.
I don't want to comment on what's happening at Marseille. My focus is on our situation. What I can say is that Gennaro Gattuso was a very good footballer, an Italian international who was World Champion in 2006. It was a very aggressive atmosphere. It's not easy to prepare for this game without knowing exactly how your team will play. But we'll have to focus on ourselves and our philosophy."
