OFI Creta vs AEK LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Greek Super League

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay tuned to follow OFI Crete vs AEK
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for OFI Crete vs AEK as well as the latest information from the Thódoros Vardinoyánnis Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where to watch OFI Crete vs AEK?
If you want to watch the OFI Crete vs AEK match, you can follow it on TV through Claro Sports.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is OFI Crete vs AEK in Greece Superliga?
This is the kick-off time for the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this AEK player
Nordin Amrabat, a 36-year-old Moroccan attacker who has experience playing in teams like Al-Nassr, Watford, Malaga, Galatasaray or PSV. He has scored two goals this season, the last one last Thursday.
Watch out for this OFI Crete player
Nouha Dicko has two goals at the start of the season. However, the Malian striker has not scored since September 16 and has not been called up for the last two matches. Last season he finished with six goals and one assist.
How is AEK coming along?
They have three consecutive victories and five consecutive matches without losing. They have not lost a game this September. In their last match, they won in extra time after conceding the equalizer in the 89th minute. In an action where Sidibé was sent off. Finally in 95' Gacinovic gave the Athens team the victory with a goal in stoppage time. AEK is fourth with 11 points, five points behind Olympiacos, who is the leader, but with a game in hand.
How does OFI Crete arrive?
They have four consecutive draws and have not won since September 3, when they beat PAOK at home. In their last match they drew 1-1 at home to Panetolikos. They are currently sixth in the Greek Super League with 9 points, seven points behind the leader, currently Olympiacos;
Background
The record is in favor of AEK who have won 37 times, 13 times OFI Crete have won, while 10 duels between these two teams in Greece have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in March 2023 at this stadium where AEK won 3-0.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Stadio Thódoros Vardinoyánnis, which was built in 1951 and has a capacity for 9,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
OFI Crete and AEK will meet in the fourth round of the Greek Super League.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of OFI Crete vs AEK in Greek Super League 2023-24
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.