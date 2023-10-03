RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad match for UEFA Champions League Match?
This is the start time of the game RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad of 3rd October in several countries
|
Live Streams
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV CHANNEL and Live Streams
|
USA
|
October 3, 2023
|
12:45 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
Bolivia
|
October 3, 2023
|
11:45
|
Brazil
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
Chile
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:45
|
Colombia
|
October 3, 2023
|
11:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 3, 2023
|
11:45
|
Spain
|
October 3, 2023
|
18:45
|
Mexico
|
October 3, 2023
|
10:45
|
Peru
|
October 3, 2023
|
14:45
Watch out for this RB Salzburg player:
For this match, the player to watch will be RB Salzburg's iconic center forward Karim Konaté. The Ivorian attacker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert as Karim Konaté knows how to slip through the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for RB Salzburg.
RB Salzburg's final line-up:
A. Schlager; A. Terzic, S. Pavlovic, S. Baidoo, A. Dedic; L. Gourna-Douath; M. Kjaergaard, M. Bistrup; O. Gloch; K. Konaté, R. Simic.
Watch out for this Real Sociedad player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Real Sociedad's iconic center forward Mikel Oyarzabal. The Spanish attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether he has the ball under his control or not, so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Mikel Oyarzabal knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Real Sociedad.
Last Real Sociedad lineup:
A. Remiro; K. Tierney, J. Pacheco, A. Elustondo, H. Traoré; B. Imaz, U. González, M. Merino; M. Cho, C. Fernández, M. Oyarzabal.
Background:
Real Sociedad and RB Salzburg have only met twice (1 draw and 1 win for Slazburg) where the scales are tipped in favor of the Austrian side. In terms of goals, Slazburg have the advantage with 4 goals while Real Sociedad only have 3. Their last duel dates back to the last 16 of the 2017/2018 Europa League when RB Salzburg beat Real Sociedad 2-1.
About the Stadium
The Red Bull Arena, formerly known as Wals-Siezenheim Stadium, is a soccer stadium located in the city of Wals-Siezenheim, near Salzburg, Austria. It is the home of the soccer club FC Red Bull Salzburg and is one of the most modern and iconic stadiums in Austria. The stadium has a capacity of around 31,895 spectators for soccer events. It has been designed to meet modern standards and offers amenities for fans, including comfortable seating and good visibility from all locations.
Aiming to be among the top teams
Real Sociedad, with a history rooted in Spanish footballing passion, are eagerly awaiting their debut in the UEFA Champions League. Backed by a passionate fan base and a talented squad, Real Sociedad have demonstrated tireless tenacity in their quest to move up the domestic leagues. With a focus on strategic play and an unwavering team mentality, each victory brings them one step closer to their dream of competing on Europe's most prestigious stage.
Aiming to qualify
As is well known, the Salzburg team has shown in previous seasons that the Germans are ready to compete with anyone and anywhere, being one of the teams that are already characterized by being present in the knockout stages of the Champions League. For this new edition, RB Salzburg will be looking to be present in the final stages again and take the trophy back to Austria.
The road to glory begins
The Champions League group stage is a crucial stage on the road to the long-awaited final of this prestigious European tournament. This exciting opening stretch brings together some of the continent's most talented and renowned soccer teams, making it an unrivaled spectacle for fans around the world. Teams compete in groups, where every match becomes a battle for vital points. Every win and draw is valuable, and every loss can have a lasting impact on a team's fate in the tournament. The group stage is where the foundation for continued success is laid, and only the top two teams in each group advance to the next stage. Reaching the grand final of the Champions League is the dream of every participating team. It is an achievement that transcends borders and brings prestige to clubs. Each match in the group stage is an opportunity to accumulate experience and confidence, and each victory brings one step closer to the coveted title.
Kick-off time
The RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad match will be played at Red Bull Arena de Salzburgo, in Salzburg, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:45 pm ET.
