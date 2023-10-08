Zwolle vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
How and where to watch the Zwolle vs Feyenoord match live?
What time is Zwolle vs Feyenoord match for Eredivisie?
This is the start time of the game Zwolle vs Feyenoord of 8th October 2023 in several countries:
Argentina 7:15 am: Star+
Bolivia 6:15 am: Star+
Brazil 7:15 am: Star+
Chile 6:15 am: Star+
Colombia 5:15 am: Star+
Ecuador 5:15 am: Star+
USA 6:15 am ET: ESPN+
Spain 12:15 pm: Movistar+
Mexico 5:15 am: Star+
Paraguay 6:15 am: Star+
Peru 5:15 am: Star+
Uruguay 7:15 am: Star+
Venezuela 6:15 am: Star+
Speak, Arne Slot!
"At the moment, the pain of defeat still dominates [from the Champions]. If you reflect later on how we performed here, we'll be able to look back with pride. We were good on the ball, I'm very pleased with the way we created chances through our soccer. But we also learned that, even if you're better on the ball, the game is decided in the box Normally I'd turn off the TV at home if Atlético Madrid are ahead ten minutes before the end, so there's no chance. But we still had chances. I was impressed by the way the Atlético players continued to defend their area so calmly. Because then you don't play such good soccer. The 1-1 was obviously very unfortunate for us, given the offside rule. A goal never comes at a good time, but 2-2 came just before half-time, at a very unpleasant moment. Even in a normal situation, that shouldn't happen if you want to win here. You also have to give the opposition credit if they manage to score three goals from so few chances. I secretly hoped that he would be able to join before the international break, but that turned out to be unrealistic. Luka isn't training yet either. It's a shame we don't have him yet, but fortunately we still have plenty of excellent wingers. PEC Zwolle play good soccer, with good positional play. I think it's good to see that, although I think we'll have more control of the ball."
Probable lineup for Feyenoord
Wellenreuther; Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman; Timber, Wieffer, Minteh, Stengs, Paixão; Gimenez.
Coach: Arne Slot.
Probable lineup for Zwolle
Schendelaar; Van Polen, Kersten, Lam, McNulty; Namli, Van den Berg, Buurmeester, Reijnders; Druijf, Thy.
Coach: Johnny Jansen.
Classification
Mosa Club
Feyenoord are on a run of five straight wins without losing in the league. The Mosa club are in fourth place with 17 points.
Blue Fingers
Zwolle are in 11th place with seven points. The Blue Fingers are on a run of two wins, one draw and two defeats.
Eye on the game
Zwolle vs Feyenoord live this Sunday (8), at the MAC³PARK Stadion, at 6:15 am ET, for the Eredivisie. The match is valid for the 8th round of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Eredivisie Match: Zwolle vs Feyenoord Live Updates!
My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!