Georgia vs Thailand LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Georgia vs Thailand Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Georgia vs Thailand match.
What time is Georgia vs Thailand match for Friendly Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Georgia vs Thailand of 12th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Georgia vs Thailand
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 12, 2023
|
12:00 ET
|
Argentina
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Bolivia
|
October 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
Brasil
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Chile
|
October 12, 2023
|
13:00
|
Colombia
|
October 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
Ecuador
|
October 12, 2023
|
11:00
|
España
|
October 12, 2023
|
17:00
|
Mexico
|
October 12, 2023
|
10:00
|
Peru
|
October 12, 2023
|
11:00
Watch out for this player from Georgia:
The player to watch for the Georgian national team will be the mythical Kvaratskhelia, after showing the great potential he has for the future with Napoli, kvaratskhelia will look to be the fulminant piece with his national team and be the key that will lead them to victory.
Georgia's final lineup:
G. Mamardashvili; G. Gocholeishvili, S. Kverkvelia, G. Kashia, I. Azarov; S. Lobjanidze, G. Aburjania, L. Gagnidze, K. Kvaratskhelia; O. Kiteishvili, G. Mikautadze.
Watch out for this player from Thailand:
For this match, the player to watch will be Thailand's iconic center forward Teerasil Dangda. The Thailand attacker is always a latent danger inside the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control so opposing defenses should always be on their toes as Teerasil Dangda knows how to slip through defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for his team.
Thailand's last line-up:
C. Bootprom; P. Notchaiya, E. Dolah, C. Aukke, L. Mickelson; P. Sookjithammaukul, S. Yooyen; S. Sarachart, C. Songkrasin, C. Promsrikaew; T. Dangda.
Background:
Georgia and Thailand have never met at any time or any official/friendly tournament, so this will be the first time the two teams will meet head to head on the pitch. This factor adds a little more spice to the match as both teams will be looking to take the win as it will be the first meeting.
About the Stadium:
Mikheil Meskhi Stadium is a major soccer stadium located in the city of Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia. This stadium is one of the most iconic venues for soccer in the country and has been home to several Georgian soccer teams throughout its history, the most prominent being Dinamo Tbilisi.
Euro is important
On the other hand, Georgia is surprising everyone in this qualification for the Euro 2024 as they are second in the group in a group where they look to be the underdogs to qualify, however, this match against Spain is the great opportunity to continue to strengthen and score points that will allow them to dream of qualifying for next year's European Championship.
Preparing for the World Cup
The Thailand national team is currently in the midst of intensive preparations for the upcoming World Cup. The national team, affectionately known as the "War Elephants," is committed to reaching their best form and performance to represent their country with honor and pride at this prestigious international friendly. The War Elephants are preparing to face some of the world's top teams, and every day of training brings them one step closer to their dream of making an indelible mark in Thai soccer history.
Time for international duels
Every October, fans around the world look forward to FIFA World Cup dates, a period when national teams come together for exciting friendly and qualifying matches. This lull in the domestic leagues provides the perfect opportunity for teams to showcase their talent and seek international glory. As well as being a chance for teams to fine-tune their tactics and players, the October FIFA Date is also a showcase for promising young players looking to earn a place on the international stage.
Kick-off time
The Georgia vs Thailand match will be played at Estadio Mikheil Meskhi , in Tifilis, Georgia. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Euro Qualifiers 2023: Georgia vs Thailand!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.