Austria vs Belgium Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match
2:45 AM31 minutes ago

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Belgium match.
2:40 AM36 minutes ago

What time is Austria vs Belgium match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?

This is the start time of the game Austria vs Belgium of 13th October in several countries:

Where to watch Austria vs Belgium

Country

Date

Local Time

Streams and Tv Chanel

United Satates

October 13, 2023

14:45 ET

FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus

Argentina

October 13, 2023

15:45

Direct Tv Sports

Bolivia

October 13, 2023

13:45

  

Brasil

October 13, 2023

15:45

  

Chile

October 13, 2023

15:45

  

Colombia

October 13, 2023

13:45

  

Ecuador

October 13, 2023

13:45

  

Spain

October 13, 2023

19:45

  

Mexico

October 13, 2023

12:45

Sky Sports

Peru

October 13, 2023

13:45 

  
2:35 AM41 minutes ago

Watch out for this Belgium player:

The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Romelu Lukaku, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
2:30 AMan hour ago

Belgium's last lineup:

K. Casteels; T. Castagne, W. Faes, J. Vertonghen, A. Theate; O. Mangala, A. Onana, Y. Ferreira; J. Doku, R. Lukaku, L. Trossard. 
2:25 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Austria:

The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Marko Arnautović, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.

2:20 AMan hour ago

Austria's final lineup:

A. Schlager; P. Mwene, D. Alaba, P. Lienhart, S. Posch; M. Sabitzer, X. Shlager, N. Seiwad, K. Laimer; M. Gregoritsch, M. Arnautovic. 
2:15 AMan hour ago

Background

Belgium and Austria have met on a total of 15 occasions (2 wins for Belgium, 4 draws, 9 wins for Austria) where the scales have been tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goal scoring, 19 goals have been scored in favor of Belgium and 42 for Austria. Their last meeting dates back to the Euro 2024 qualifiers where they drew 1-1.
2:10 AMan hour ago

About The Stadium

The Ernst Happel Stadium, commonly known as the Ernst Happel Stadium, is Austria's national stadium and one of the country's most iconic soccer venues. The stadium is located in Vienna, the capital of Austria, and is considered one of the largest stadiums in Europe. The stadium was inaugurated on June 11, 1931 under the name "Praterstadion" due to its location in the Prater, a large park in Vienna.

The stadium has a capacity of more than 50,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Central Europe.

2:05 AMan hour ago

They cannot lose the lead

The Belgian national team faces a crucial match on its way to qualifying for the next European Championship. To maintain their lead in the group and secure their ticket to the tournament, they must win their must-win match against Austria. Every point in this qualifying phase is valuable, and a win would guarantee their position at the top of the table. The pressure is on the shoulders of the Belgian players, but their quality and determination on the field make them favorites to achieve this goal and advance to the European Championship with confidence.
2:00 AMan hour ago

To stay at the top

In a group where the favorite teams to qualify are others, Austria is looking to try to surprise, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place in the group or at least have enough points so that mathematically the leaders do not take so much distance ahead. After this match, Austria will have to wait until the next FIFA date to return to action, as their only games on the calendar are for the Euro qualifiers.
1:55 AMan hour ago

For a place in Euro 2024

The path for the teams to participate in next year's European Championship has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the European Championship, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
1:50 AMan hour ago

Kick-off time

The Austria vs Belgium match will be played at Ernst Happel Stadium, in Viena, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
1:45 AM2 hours ago

