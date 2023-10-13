Austria vs Belgium Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Austria vs Belgium Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Austria vs Belgium match.
What time is Austria vs Belgium match for eurocup qualifiers 2023?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Belgium of 13th October in several countries:
|
Where to watch Austria vs Belgium
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
Streams and Tv Chanel
|
United Satates
|
October 13, 2023
|
14:45 ET
|
FOX Soccer 1, FOX Soccer 2, FOX Soccer Plus
|
Argentina
|
October 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Direct Tv Sports
|
Bolivia
|
October 13, 2023
|
13:45
|
Brasil
|
October 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Chile
|
October 13, 2023
|
15:45
|
Colombia
|
October 13, 2023
|
13:45
|
Ecuador
|
October 13, 2023
|
13:45
|
Spain
|
October 13, 2023
|
19:45
|
Mexico
|
October 13, 2023
|
12:45
|
Sky Sports
|
Peru
|
October 13, 2023
|
13:45
Watch out for this Belgium player:
The player to watch for this match will be the center forward, Romelu Lukaku, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Belgium's last lineup:
K. Casteels; T. Castagne, W. Faes, J. Vertonghen, A. Theate; O. Mangala, A. Onana, Y. Ferreira; J. Doku, R. Lukaku, L. Trossard.
Watch out for this player from Austria:
The player to watch for this match will be center forward, Marko Arnautović, the current attacker through the middle has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the scales in favor of his team.
Austria's final lineup:
A. Schlager; P. Mwene, D. Alaba, P. Lienhart, S. Posch; M. Sabitzer, X. Shlager, N. Seiwad, K. Laimer; M. Gregoritsch, M. Arnautovic.
Background
Belgium and Austria have met on a total of 15 occasions (2 wins for Belgium, 4 draws, 9 wins for Austria) where the scales have been tipped in favor of the home side. In terms of goal scoring, 19 goals have been scored in favor of Belgium and 42 for Austria. Their last meeting dates back to the Euro 2024 qualifiers where they drew 1-1.
About The Stadium
The Ernst Happel Stadium, commonly known as the Ernst Happel Stadium, is Austria's national stadium and one of the country's most iconic soccer venues. The stadium is located in Vienna, the capital of Austria, and is considered one of the largest stadiums in Europe. The stadium was inaugurated on June 11, 1931 under the name "Praterstadion" due to its location in the Prater, a large park in Vienna.
The stadium has a capacity of more than 50,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in Central Europe.
They cannot lose the lead
The Belgian national team faces a crucial match on its way to qualifying for the next European Championship. To maintain their lead in the group and secure their ticket to the tournament, they must win their must-win match against Austria. Every point in this qualifying phase is valuable, and a win would guarantee their position at the top of the table. The pressure is on the shoulders of the Belgian players, but their quality and determination on the field make them favorites to achieve this goal and advance to the European Championship with confidence.
To stay at the top
In a group where the favorite teams to qualify are others, Austria is looking to try to surprise, getting into the fight to reach the first or second place in the group or at least have enough points so that mathematically the leaders do not take so much distance ahead. After this match, Austria will have to wait until the next FIFA date to return to action, as their only games on the calendar are for the Euro qualifiers.
For a place in Euro 2024
The path for the teams to participate in next year's European Championship has begun. The Euro qualifiers are a qualifying phase that takes place before each edition of the tournament to determine which national teams will participate in the final phase. Teams compete in groups and accumulate points through match results. In some editions of the European Championship, the qualifying phase has been conducted in a single group stage, where teams compete for the top places to qualify directly. However, in more recent editions, a new format has been introduced that includes the UEFA Nations League as part of the qualifiers.
Kick-off time
The Austria vs Belgium match will be played at Ernst Happel Stadium, in Viena, Austria. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the eurocup qualifiers 2023: Austria vs Belgium!
My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.