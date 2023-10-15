Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines as well as the latest information from Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines live online
If you want to watch Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines live on TV, it will not be possible to follow it on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 1:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Argentina: 03:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 02:00 hrs.
Brazil: 02:00 hrs.
Chile: 01:00 hrs.
Colombia: 01:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 01:00 hrs.
Spain: 9:00 hrs.
Mexico: 1:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 2:00 hrs.
Peru: 01:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 02:00 hrs.
Greece: 9:00 hrs.
Serbia: 8:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player from the Philippines
Patrick Reichelt, a 35-year-old midfielder, was born in Germany, but plays for the Philippine national team. He plays for Kuala Lumpur, a team in the Malaysian league. Two goals in three games for his national team in 2023. In total, he has 53 caps, scoring nine goals.
Watch out for this player from Kyrgyzstan
Joel Kojo, a 25-year-old striker who plays for Dinamo Samarkand in Uzbekistan's second division. Last season with his club he scored 13 goals and one assist in 18 matches. With his national team he has already scored two goals in three games in this 2023. His first two goals for Kyrgyzstan came on September 11 against Kuwait in a friendly match.
How does the Philippines arrive?
In the last international break, the Philippines managed to beat Afghanistan 2-1 and a goalless draw against Chinese Taipei. Of the seven matches they have played this 2023 they have won only two, while losing four of them. Their last tournament they played was in the AFF Championship where they were eliminated from the group stage after finishing fourth with three points.
How does Kyrgyzstan arrive?
They have just played four friendlies in which they won one, lost one and drew two. A team that last June finished fourth in the COSAFA Nations Cup after losing to Oman in the match for third place. They have won only two matches this year.
Background
The teams of Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines have met three times in the course of history. The balance is in favor of the Philippines who have won twice, while Kyrgyzstan won in one duel. They have not met since 2019 in the group stage of the Asian Cup in which Kyrgyzstan won 3-1.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Mohammed Al Khalifa Stadium located in the city of Muharraq with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Kyrgyzstan and the Philippines to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the match between Kyrgyzstan vs Philippines in International Friendlies
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.