South Korea vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow South Korea vs Vietnam live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the South Korea vs Vietnam live match, as well as the latest information from the Suwon World Cup Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the South Korea vs Vietnam match live with VAVEL's comments.
How to watch South Korea vs Vietnam live?
The match South Korea vs Vietnam will not be broadcast live on TV.
You can follow it on FIFA TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
You can follow it on FIFA TV.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is South Korea vs Vietnam?
This is the kick-off time for the South Korea vs Vietnam match on October 17, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. -
Chile: 7:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. -
Peru: 6:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Argentina: 8:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 7:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 8:00 hrs. -
Chile: 7:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 6:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 6:00 hrs. -
Spain: 13:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 5:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 7:00 hrs. -
Peru: 6:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 8:00 hrs. -
Key Player - Vietnam
Van Lam Dang, the 30-year-old goalkeeper, is the key player for Vietnam in this match. In his international career, he has made 34 appearances for his national team, starting 33 of them.
Key Player - South Korea
Lee Kang-in, the Paris Saint Germain international, is the key player for South Korea, in the previous match he scored a brace, along with Heung Min-Son and Kim Min-Jae are the ones called to lead the Koreans in this new World Cup road.
Ngoc Hai: "Matches like this help the team."
The Vietnamese captain spoke about the importance of these friendly games. "The whole team played quite well in this match. We are in trials and we have a lot of young players. Matches like this help the whole team a lot. The players have more competition experience to prepare for their goal in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers as well as the long journey ahead," said the Vietnam captain.
Kim Min-Jae: "Everyone did their best and we were able to win".
The Bayern Munich international, speaking after his team's good win against Tunisia, said: "We won the match against Tunisia, but there is still a match against Vietnam. After completing the A-game schedule, you have to go back to your team. "I played a lot of games last year and I want to take good care of my body and play the rest of the schedule without getting injured."
Last Lineups
South Korea: Kim Seung-Gyu; Seol Young-Woo, Jung Seong-Hyun, Kim Min-Jae, Lee Ki-Je; Lee Jae-Sung, Park Young-Woo, H. Hong, Hee Hwang; Lee Kang-in y Cho Gue-Sung.
Vietnam: Van Lam; Viet Hung, Tuan Tai, Ngoc Hai, Duy Manh; Tien Anh, Hoang Duc, Hung Dung, Tuan Anh; Tuan Hai y Van Toan.
The match will be played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium
The match South Korea vs Vietnam will be played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium, located in the city of Suwon, South Korea. This stadium, inaugurated in 2001, has a capacity for 44031 spectators.
Welcome
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the South Korea vs Vietnam, a FIFA friendly match. The match will take place at the Suwon World Cup Stadium at 7:00 am.