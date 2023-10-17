Lithuania vs Hungary LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Lithuania vs Hungary in a Eurocup Qualifiers
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lithuania vs Hungary match in the Eurocup Qualifiers.
What time is Lithuania vs Hungary match for Eurocup Qualifiers?
This is the start time of the game Lithuania vs Hungary of October 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:45 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 3:45 p.m.
Chile: 3:45 p.m.
Colombia: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
USA: 2:45pm ET
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 3:45 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 2:45 p.m. ET
Spain: 9:45 p.m. ET
Where and how Lithuania vs Hungary live
The match will not be broadcast on TV.
If you want to watch Lithuania vs Hungary live streaming, it will not be broadcast on Streaming.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Watch out for this player from Lithuania
Torino midfielder, 19 year old Gvidas Gineitis has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Torino midfielder Gvidas Gineitis, the attacker will play his third first game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, scoring 0 goals in the Italian league and 0 assists, currently he has 0 goals in 2 games and with his national team in 6 games he has 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from Hungary
Barnsley attacker, 23 year old Callum John Styles has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Barnsley striker, Callum John Styles, the striker will play his tenth game in his local league, in the past he played 6 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the English league and 1 assist, currently he has 2 goals and with his national team in 4 games he has 0 goals.
How is Hungary coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Serbia, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Hungary 2 - 1 Serbia, Oct. 14, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Hungary 1 - 1 Czech Republic, Sept. 10, 2023, International friendlies
Serbia 1 - 2 Hungary, Sept. 7, 2023, Euro qualifiers
Hungary 2 - 0 Lithuania, June 20, 2023, European Championship Qualifiers
Montenegro 0 - 0 Hungary, June 17, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
How is Lithuania doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Bulgaria, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Bulgaria 0 - 2 Lithuania, Oct. 14, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Lithuania 1 - 3 Serbia, Sept. 10, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Lithuania 2 - 2 Montenegro, Sept. 7, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Hungary 2 - 0 Lithuania, June 20, 2023, Euro Qualifiers
Lithuania 1 - 1 Bulgaria, June 17, 2023, Euro Cup Qualifiers
