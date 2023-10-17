Laos vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch World Cup Qualifiers
Foto: Nepal

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
10:00 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Laos vs Nepal on TV in real time?

Laos vs Nepal
World Cup qualifiers

Date: October 17, 2023

Time: 08 am ET

Venue: National Stadium Ramat Gan, Laos
Broadcast: No broadcast

9:55 PMan hour ago

When is the Laos vs Nepal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Laos and Nepal will kick off at 08am ET at the National Stadium Ramat Gan in Laos. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
9:50 PM2 hours ago

Head-to-head

The teams have met four times in recent years. The record is in favor of Nepal, who have won 2 matches and have never been beaten by Laos.
9:45 PM2 hours ago

AFC World Cup Qualifiers

The AFC World Cup Qualifiers have an illustrious history, dating back to their beginnings in the early years of the tournament. Over time, the qualification process has undergone refinements to accommodate the growing number of participating teams and ensure a fair competition. Throughout its history, Asia has witnessed the emergence of soccer powerhouses such as Japan, South Korea and Saudi Arabia, who have consistently demonstrated their dominance during the qualifying stages. Asian teams have had a significant impact on recent FIFA World Cups, with notable achievements including Korea Republic reaching the semi-finals in 2002. The qualification process has not only provided established nations with a platform to showcase their talent, but has also nurtured emerging nations in soccer, contributing to the development and growth of Asian soccer as a whole. The AFC World Cup Qualifiers continue to captivate fans with their exciting matches, outstanding performances and the ever-present dream of representing Asia on the world stage.

The AFC World Cup Qualifiers follow a challenging format that unfolds over several stages, with teams from all over Asia taking part. The journey begins with the preliminary rounds, followed by the first, second and final rounds. The teams are grouped together and take part in a round-trip format in groups, with the best teams from each group advancing to the next stages. As the competition progresses, the intensity increases, pitting the teams against increasingly challenging opponents. The culmination of this grueling process comes in the final phase, which determines the direct qualifiers for the World Cup. Although some teams can participate in additional playoffs, this format ensures that only five Asian nations secure their place on the global stage to showcase their footballing talent at the World Cup.

9:40 PM2 hours ago

Analysis - Laos

Laos were held to a draw in their last match. The WC Qualification Asia match against Nepal ended 1-1. M. Weiß's men took to the field in their last match in a 4-4-2 formation.
9:35 PM2 hours ago

Analysis - Nepal

Nepal arrive in the same situation as their rivals. The team also comes into this match off the back of a draw. In a WC Qualification Asia match, V. Annese's team, who played in a 4-2-3-1 formation, faced Laos and the score ended 1-1.

Nepal recorded an average of 3 attempts on goal by their opponents per game played, which can say a lot about the team's attacking skills and their ability to score goals.

Keeping possession is a good way to control the opposition and that's what Nepal do when they play as visitors. The team's average possession rate in such matches is 62%.

A team with low attacking efficiency, their average number of goals scored is no more than 1 per game. With a low score and playing away from home, this could be decisive for a bad result.

9:30 PM2 hours ago

Nepal

Nepal's national team is highly motivated to make a statement in this crucial qualifier. They understand the importance of this match in their journey towards the main stage of the World Cup for national teams and are determined to give it their best shot.
Nepal
Nepal

 

9:25 PM2 hours ago

Laos:

The Laos national team is fully committed to delivering an outstanding performance in this crucial qualifier. They aim to secure a strong position in this game to pave the way for the coveted main stage of the World Cup for national teams.

In recent years, the teams have met on four occasions. The record is in favor of Nepal, who have won 2 matches and have never been beaten by Laos.

9:20 PM2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Laos and Nepal is valid for the World Cup Qualifier.

The AFC World Cup Qualifiers have an illustrious history, dating back to their beginnings in the early years of the tournament. Over time, the qualification process has undergone refinements to accommodate the growing number of participating teams and ensure a fair competition.

The match between Laos and Nepal 2026 will be the second of this fine 1st Round clash, and the big decider of this duel. After a 1-1 result in the first match, a draw in the first game can be considered an advantage for Laos, after all, a simple win in front of their home fans is enough to qualify.

The match is valid for the World Cup Qualifiers. The ball rolls for Laos vs. Nepal at 09:00. The match takes place at the small National Stadium Ramat Gan, in Ramat Gan, with a capacity of 1,300 spectators.

9:15 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to the Laos vs Nepal live score

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a World Cup qualifier between two teams: Laos on one side. On the other is Nepal. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo