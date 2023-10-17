Laos vs Nepal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Laos vs Nepal on TV in real time?
When is the Laos vs Nepal match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Head-to-head
AFC World Cup Qualifiers
The AFC World Cup Qualifiers follow a challenging format that unfolds over several stages, with teams from all over Asia taking part. The journey begins with the preliminary rounds, followed by the first, second and final rounds. The teams are grouped together and take part in a round-trip format in groups, with the best teams from each group advancing to the next stages. As the competition progresses, the intensity increases, pitting the teams against increasingly challenging opponents. The culmination of this grueling process comes in the final phase, which determines the direct qualifiers for the World Cup. Although some teams can participate in additional playoffs, this format ensures that only five Asian nations secure their place on the global stage to showcase their footballing talent at the World Cup.
Analysis - Laos
Analysis - Nepal
Nepal recorded an average of 3 attempts on goal by their opponents per game played, which can say a lot about the team's attacking skills and their ability to score goals.
Keeping possession is a good way to control the opposition and that's what Nepal do when they play as visitors. The team's average possession rate in such matches is 62%.
A team with low attacking efficiency, their average number of goals scored is no more than 1 per game. With a low score and playing away from home, this could be decisive for a bad result.
Nepal
Laos:
In recent years, the teams have met on four occasions. The record is in favor of Nepal, who have won 2 matches and have never been beaten by Laos.
TIME AND PLACE!
The AFC World Cup Qualifiers have an illustrious history, dating back to their beginnings in the early years of the tournament. Over time, the qualification process has undergone refinements to accommodate the growing number of participating teams and ensure a fair competition.
The match between Laos and Nepal 2026 will be the second of this fine 1st Round clash, and the big decider of this duel. After a 1-1 result in the first match, a draw in the first game can be considered an advantage for Laos, after all, a simple win in front of their home fans is enough to qualify.
The match is valid for the World Cup Qualifiers. The ball rolls for Laos vs. Nepal at 09:00. The match takes place at the small National Stadium Ramat Gan, in Ramat Gan, with a capacity of 1,300 spectators.
World Cup qualifiers
Date: October 17, 2023
Time: 08 am ET
Venue: National Stadium Ramat Gan, Laos
Broadcast: No broadcast