United States vs Ghana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here United States vs Ghana in a Friendly Match
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this United States vs Ghana match in the Friendly Match.
What time is United States vs Ghana match for Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game United States vs Ghana of October 17th, in several countries:
Mexico: 6:30 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 9:30 p.m.
Chile: 9:30 p.m.
Colombia: 7:30 p.m.
Peru: 7:30 p.m.
USA: 8:30 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 7:30 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 9:30 p.m. ET
Paraguay: 20:30 hours
Spain: 03:30 hours
Where and how to watch USA vs Ghana live
The match will be broadcast on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Watch TNT, UNIVERSO, TNT USA, Futbol de Primera Radio.
If you want to watch the USA vs Ghana in streaming, it will be tuned to HBO Max, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Background
This will be the fifth meeting between both squads, so they will want to start with everything this commitment and come out on top, in addition to adding a victory, leaving with 2 wins for each team.
United States 2 - 1 Ghana, Jul 1, 2017, International Friendlies
Ghana 1 - 2 United States, Jun. 16, 2014, FIFA World Cup
United States 1 - 2 Ghana, Jun. 26, 2010, FIFA World Cup
Ghana 2 - 1 USA, Jun. 22, 2006, FIFA World Cup
Watch out for this player from the United States
AC Milan striker, 25-year-old Christian Pulisic has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the Italian league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
AC Milan striker Christian Pulisic, the attacker will play his ninth game in his local league, in the past he played 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Italian league and 1 assist, currently he has 4 goals in 8 games and with his national team in 3 games he has 2 goals.
Watch out for this Ghanaian player
West Ham attacker, 23-year-old Mohammed Kudus has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to go through responding for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the coach in difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
West Ham striker Mohammed Kudus, the striker will play his fifth game in his local league, in the past he played 2 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 1 goal in the Dutch league and 1 assist, currently he has 1 goal and with his national team in 2 games he has 2 goals.
How is Ghana doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-1 against Liberia, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Mexico 2 - 0 Ghana, Oct. 14, 2023, International Friendlies
Ghana 3 - 1 Liberia, Sept. 12, 2023, International Friendlies
Ghana 2 - 1 Central African Republic, Sept. 7, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Madagascar 0 - 0 Ghana, June 18, 2023, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier
Angola 1 - 1 Ghana, Mar. 27, 2023, CAF Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
How is the United States doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Oman, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 losses, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
United States 1 - 3 Germany, Oct. 14, 2023, International friendlies
United States 4 - 0 Oman, Sept. 12, 2023, International friendlies
United States 3 - 0 Uzbekistan, Sept. 9, 2023, International Friendlies
United States 1 - 1 Panama, Jul. 12, 2023, Gold Cup
United States 2 - 2 Canada, Jul. 9, 2023, Gold Cup
