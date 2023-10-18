Uruguay vs Brazil LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Qualifiers

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Uruguay vs Brazil match.
How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Uruguay vs Brazil live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Referee
The match will be refereed by Alexis Herrera, with Alberto Ponte Pérez and Antoni García Brito, with Juan Soto Grado in charge of the VAR, with the refereeing team coming from Venezuela.
Probable Brazil
Brazil's probable team for the match is: Ederson, Yan Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhães and Carlos Augusto; Casemiro, Bruno Guimarães and Neymar; Rodrygo, Gabriel Jesus and Vinícius Júnior.
Probable Uruguay
Uruguay's probable team for the match is: Rochet, Nández, Araújo, Viña and Piquerez; Ugarte, Valverde and De La Cruz; Pellistri, Darwin Núñez and Maxi Araújo.
Diniz!
After the draw at home to Venezuela, Diniz also commented on Brazil's performance: "I didn't think the team played badly. We created chances to score the second, third and fourth goals, but we didn't do it. Then we had a few counter-attacks that we shouldn't have had and in the Venezuela goal, especially, we failed at times when we shouldn't have failed. We could have adjusted our marking better and not given the player the chance to finish. We had other chances to score. We made their goalkeeper work. It's difficult to play against teams that play backwards like Venezuela. But with the volume we had, we should have taken advantage. We didn't manage to take advantage. They managed to take their chances. It's not because of the way I play or the way I don't play. There's a tendency for Uruguay to be aggressive, as Peru was. We have to be prepared for any situation. You can't keep making predictions. We have to be prepared for all scenarios. The tendency, according to what the coach likes, is for Uruguay to be aggressive. It's a prediction, but we don't know what's going to happen in the game. It's part of the context. You can't blame the pitch. But obviously the pitch they're used to is different. Added to the heat. They end up being two contributing factors, there's no denying that. But you can't just blame the draw on the pitch or the heat. We had chances and the goal they scored was avoidable. It was a marking mismatch".
Bielsa!
Bielsa said after the away draw with Colombia: "We had a lot of variation in the first half. We played better in the first half. In the second half we struggled to capitalize on the team's good moments. After we equalized, if the tie had gone on for longer, the team's chances were good, but when we went 2-1 up it was 15 minutes of a lot of disarray. We managed to withstand it and soon evened the game up. We kept creating chances and got a fair draw. The substitutions were offensive because we were losing. Progressively, with the addition of Vecino, we were able to correct this imbalance a little and the last few minutes were positive. I value getting the goals, whether they're converted or missed is vitally important. It's difficult to play in this temperature and at this time of day (5.30pm Brasilia time), but it's a difficulty for all the teams and I have the feeling that it was a good spectacle and the teams put on a good soccer match. there were some very solid performances, such as the case of (Sabastián) Cáceres and (Ronald) Araújo, in which they gave the team consistency. In any case, we had avoidable problems with set pieces, and some of the chances of scoring in the second half were also avoidable. We had a lack of coordination or defensive disorganization when we had to come back from a set-piece."
Injuries
Uruguay will field a full-strength side for the match, while Danilo and Nino are out for Brazil.
Classification
In these first three rounds, Brazil have taken seven points, two below Argentina and two above Colombia. Uruguay are in fourth place with four points, level with Chile and Venezuela, and one point above Ecuador.
Last Matches: Brazil
Brazil, on the other hand, have two wins and a draw. On September 8, they won 5-1 at home to Bolivia, with goals from Rodrygo (2), Raphinha and Neymar (2), while Ábrego pulled one back. On the 12th, away from home, the victory was 1-0 over Peru, with a goal from Marquinhos. And on Thursday (12), at home, the draw was 1-1 with Venezuela, with Gabriel Magalhães opening the scoring and Bello equalizing.
Last Matches: Uruguay
Uruguay come into the match with one win, one loss and one draw in their last games. On September 8, at home, they won 3-1 against Chile, with goals from De La Cruz (2) and Valverde, while Vidal netted. On the 12th, away to Ecuador, the defeat was 2-1, with goals from Félix Torres, who turned the game around after Canobbio had opened the scoring. And on Thursday (12), away from home, the draw was 2-2, with goals from James Rodríguez and Uribe, while Mathías Oliveira and Darwin Núñez equalized.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 World Cup Qualifiers match: Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.