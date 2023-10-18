Mexico vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Mexico vs Germany live online
Mexico vs Germany can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.
What time is the Mexico vs. Germany match of the FIFA World Cup friendly?
Argentina: 19:00 hours
Bolivia: 18:00 hours
Brazil: 18:00 hours
Chile: 19:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.
Peru: 7:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Venezuela: 18:00 hours
Japan: 18:00 hours
India: 5:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 12:00 noon
Australia: 12:00 noon
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Mexico Statements
"We will see few changes and the young players will have their chance, but we have to take people step by step, they are earning opportunities and minutes; that is what we are looking for, to give minutes to people who we believe that not only in their club they have earned it but here on a day-to-day basis. We will try to make some changes, but I don't think there will be many. We have some changes in mind for how the game develops and then, the game demands other things; it depends a lot on the game, how the players feel, that conditions us a little bit a lot, how the game goes and how the players feel so that they have minutes of change".
"That the team defends well when it has to defend and it is clear that with teams and powers like Germany, there will surely be times when they take the initiative and have control of the game, for or not I always say it, I want to be protagonist without the ball, that we know how to defend when we have to, that when we have the ball we are brave and we have the clarity above all to hurt them, and then obviously we want to go out to win, we will go out to win".
"It's a match in which the most important thing for us is not the result, but to think that these are beautiful and important challenges. Surely there will be a lot of fans and we hope that the match will be useful for both teams."
Germany's final lineup
Last Mexico lineup
How does Germany fare?
How is Mexico coming?