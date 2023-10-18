Mexico vs Germany LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match
Image: Mexico

Where and how to watch Mexico vs Germany live online

The match will be broadcast on TUDN channel, Azteca Deportes.

Mexico vs Germany can be tuned in from ViX App live streams.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the Mexico vs. Germany match of the FIFA World Cup friendly?

This is the kick-off time for the Mexico vs Germany match on October 17, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 18:00 hours

Brazil: 18:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 18:00 hours

Ecuador: 18:00 hours

United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 11:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 18:00 hours

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 22:00 hours

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 18:00 hours

India: 5:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 12:00 noon

Australia: 12:00 noon

United Kingdom ET: 13:00

Mexico Statements

Jaime Lozano spoke ahead of this important match against a good opponent: "I want us to be protagonists even without the ball, that we know how to defend when we have to, that when we have the ball we are brave and have the clarity to hurt them, which we can also do; we want to go out to win, we are going to go out to win. It's a match in which the result is not the most important thing, but they are always nice and important challenges."

"We will see few changes and the young players will have their chance, but we have to take people step by step, they are earning opportunities and minutes; that is what we are looking for, to give minutes to people who we believe that not only in their club they have earned it but here on a day-to-day basis. We will try to make some changes, but I don't think there will be many. We have some changes in mind for how the game develops and then, the game demands other things; it depends a lot on the game, how the players feel, that conditions us a little bit a lot, how the game goes and how the players feel so that they have minutes of change".

"That the team defends well when it has to defend and it is clear that with teams and powers like Germany, there will surely be times when they take the initiative and have control of the game, for or not I always say it, I want to be protagonist without the ball, that we know how to defend when we have to, that when we have the ball we are brave and we have the clarity above all to hurt them, and then obviously we want to go out to win, we will go out to win".

"It's a match in which the most important thing for us is not the result, but to think that these are beautiful and important challenges. Surely there will be a lot of fans and we hope that the match will be useful for both teams."

Germany's final lineup

M. ter Stegen; R. Gosens, A. Rüdiger, M. Hummels, J. Tah; I. Gündogan, P. Grob; L. Sané, J. Musiala, F. Wirtz; N. Fülkrug.
Last Mexico lineup

G. Ochoa; G. Arteaga, C. Montes, J. Vásquez, J. Sánchez; E. Sánchez, E. Álvarez, L. Chávez; H. Lozano, R. Jiménez, O. Pineda.
How does Germany fare?

Germany defeated the United States by three goals to zero, the German team is just starting its new coach, so it expects to have a great stage.
How is Mexico coming?

Mexico arrives to this match after defeating Ghana categorically with a score of two goals to zero, Lozano's team is still looking for its ideal eleven for future official matches.

The Mexico vs Germany match will be played at Lincoln Financial Field Stadium.

The Mexico vs Germany match will be played at the Lincoln Financial Field Stadium, located in Philadelphia, United States. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
