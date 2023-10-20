Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad live on Match day 10 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for All Taawon vs Al Ittihad live on Matchday 10 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League. As well as the latest information from King Abdullah Sports City. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad online live in Saudi Premier League match day 10
Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad match will not be broadcast on TV.
Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad will not be available via streaming.
If you want to watch Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
King Abdullah Sports City
It is the stadium where Al Taawon plays its home matches, an incredible stadium with a capacity for 25 thousand spectators, it was inaugurated in 1982, it will be the stadium where the match between Al Taawon and Al Itthida will be played, a match where it will surely be with a full house and with the fans cheering from the first minute, without a doubt a great stadium, for a great match in the Saudi Arabian league.
Other matches tomorrow
This Friday, in addition to this match between Al Taawon and Al Ittihad in round 10, Al-Akhdoud vs Al Feiha, Al Fateh vs Abha Club and finally Al Hilial vs Al Khaleej, are the matches that will kick off this round in the Saudi Arabian Premier League.
What time is the Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad match day 10 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad match on 20 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 11:00 am
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 12:00 hours PT and 14:00 hours ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Japan: 05:00 hours
India: 04:00 hours
Nigeria: 04:00 hours
South Africa: 03:00 hours
Australia: 06:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:00 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match that promises to be a thrilling encounter, with the best players of both teams on the pitch.
Background
The record leans towards Al Ittihad, as they have met on 15 occasions, leaving a record of 7 games won for Al Ittihad, 4 draws and 4 games won for Al Taawon, so the visitors will be slight favorites to take the win and the 3 pints on match day 10, but it is expected to be a very close game.
How does Al Ittihad arrive?
Al Ittihad came from a 1-0 defeat against Al-Ahli Saudi, a match where despite being the home team they were unable to win and thus dropped positions in the general table, they are in 4th position with 19 points and a record of six wins, one draw and two defeats, if they win this Friday they could reach second position on goal difference, a very close match is expected, full of intensity, goals and emotions, this is the way both teams arrive.
How does Al Taawon get there?
Al Taawon came from defeating Al Ta 'ee 3-0, a match where they were far superior and managed to get an important win for them, in the general table they are in second position with 22 points, only one point behind the leader who is Al Hilal, with a record of 7 games won, one draw and one lost, if they win they could be at the moment leaders of the tournament depending on the result this weekend of Al Hilal, this is how Al Taawon arrives to this round 10 of the Saudi Arabian First Division.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Al Taawon vs Al Ittihad live stream, match day 10 of the Saudi Arabian Premier League. The match will take place at King Abdullah Stadium in Buraida at 09:00.