Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen live on TV
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Borussia Dortmund and Werder Bremen live, as well as the latest information coming out of Signal Iduna Park. Don't miss the details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
What time is the Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen match?
This is the time of the match Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen on October 20, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:30 hrs. on ESPN
Bolivia: 14:30 hrs. on Star+
Brazil: 15:30 hrs. on Star +
Chile: 15:30 hrs. on Star +
Colombia: 1:30 p.m. on Star +
Ecuador: 13:30 hrs. on Star +
United States: 14:30 hrs. on ESPN
Spain: 20:30 hrs.
Mexico: 2:30 p.m. on Star +
Paraguay: 14:30 hrs. on Star +
Peru: 13:30 hrs. on Star +
Uruguay: 14:30 hrs. on Star +
Referee team
Center: Felix Brych
Assistant 1: Mark Borsch
Assistant 2: Stefan Lupp
4th official: Robin Braun
VAR: Tobias Welz
AVAR: Markus Häcker
Werder Bremen's top player
The best performing player for the visitors is Romano Schmid, who scores goals, and is the midfielder who gives stability to the Bremen team. He is a player who has been with Werder Bremen since 2019, after a great passage through Salzburg, standing out in his position and being important to be taken into account by the Bremen coach in the midfield area, with important performances and development from area to area.
Borussia Dortmund Best Player
The best player for the home side is striker Niclas Füllkrug, who scored the first goal in the club's victory last time out. In addition, the player will be facing the team where he stood out to be taken into account by Borussia Dormund, being Werder Bremen his previous team.
History
In 118 matches played, Dortmund have won 52 times, they have 20 draws and Werder Bremen have 46 victories.
Werder Bremen: very close to the relegation zone
The visitors, ranked 14th with six points, are looking to move away from the danger zone, being only two places above the relegation places in the standings, with only two points difference.
Borussia Dortmund: looking to move closer to the top of the table
The local team is in fourth place with 17 points, two points behind leader Bayer Leverkusen. They have just won their last match 4-2 against Union Berlin.
Stadium
The match will be played at Signal Iduna Park, Borussia Dortmund's home stadium. It is located in the city of Dortmund in northern Germany, and has capacity for 81,365 spectators. This stadium has also been used by the German National Team.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the Borussia Dortmund vs Werder Bremen live stream, corresponding to date 8 of the Bundesliga.
My name is Juan Quintero and I will be your host for this match. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, scoreboard updates and live news here at VAVEL.
