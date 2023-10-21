Real Sociedad vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Real Sociedad vs Mallorca?
If you want to watch Real Sociedad vs Mallorca live on TV, you can follow it on ESPN and ESPN Deportes
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is Real Sociedad vs Mallorca in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this Mallorca player
Vedat Muriqi did not start the season well, but he already has four goals and two assists to his name at the start of the season. He has scored or assisted in his last five games. The 29-year-old Kosovo international forward had 16 goals and four assists last season.
Watch out for this Real Sociedad player
Tafekusa Kubo is the reference for Real. The 22-year-old Japanese playmaker has just played a friendly match with his national team. He has five goals and one assist to his name at the start of the season. He has not scored since September 30, when he scored in the Basque derby.
How does Mallorca arrive?
The team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre has three consecutive draws. The last one against Valencia at home where the match ended 1-1. Mallorca has not won for more than a month, their last victory was on September 16. They are currently in 15th position with eight points, only two points ahead of the relegation zone.
How is Real Sociedad coming along?
Real Sociedad went into the break with a 2-1 defeat against Atlético de Madrid in a controversial match. In addition, this defeat ended a positive streak after five consecutive matches without losing. Right now they are sixth in LaLiga EA Sports with 15 points, four points behind the UEFA Champions League places.
Background
The balance between Real Sociedad and Mallorca is in favor of the former, as they have a favorable balance of 29 wins, 24 times Mallorca has won and 12 matches have ended in a draw. The last time they faced each other was in March 2023 in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw. Real Sociedad has eight consecutive matches without losing against Mallorca.
The Stadium
The match will be played at the Reale Arena stadium, which was inaugurated in August 1993 and has a capacity for 40,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Real Sociedad and Mallorca will meet in the match corresponding to the 10th round of LaLiga EA Sports.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Real Sociedad vs Mallorca match in LaLiga.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live on VAVEL.