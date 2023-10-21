Highlights and goals: Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United in EFL Championship
Photo: Rex Features

12:06 PM2 days ago

White comeback

Leeds took this victory, with a memorable comeback, after going 2-0 down at halftime, an own goal by Duffy and a double by Summerville gave the victory to the Peacooks, who move into the top 3 of the Championship.
12:03 PM2 days ago

Full Time

Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United
12:00 PM2 days ago

95'

Changes in Leeds: Summerville and Piroe go out, Ayling and Cooper come in.
11:57 AM2 days ago

90'

8 more minutes to play Carrow Road
11:52 AM2 days ago

87'

Yellow card for Meslier
11:50 AM2 days ago

86'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL MADNESS AT CARROW ROAD, SUMMERVILLE SCORES AND LEEDS TAKES THE LEAD.
11:48 AM2 days ago

84'

Substitution for Leeds: Anthony for James.
11:47 AM2 days ago

82'

Gnonto shoots, Long clears to the corner.
11:45 AM2 days ago

80'

Corner kick for Norwich
11:43 AM2 days ago

78'

Triple change at Norwich

In come Hwang, Forshaw and Fasnacht.

Out Gibbs, Rowe and Idah

11:41 AM2 days ago

77'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEEDS, SUMMERVILLE TIES THE GAME.
11:39 AM2 days ago

74'

Ampadu's deflected shot
11:35 AM2 days ago

69'

Change in Leeds; Gnonto and Bamford come in, Kamara and Byram come out.
11:34 AM2 days ago

69'


Idah misses it alone against the goal
11:27 AM2 days ago

63'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEEDS, DUFFY SCORES AN OWN GOAL.
11:25 AM2 days ago

61'

Onel out, Springett in, Norwich subs
11:23 AM2 days ago

58'

Offensive foul by Lowe
11:18 AM2 days ago

54'

Corner kick for Leeds
11:12 AM2 days ago

48'

Summerville centers, Long intervenes well
11:09 AM2 days ago

45'

START TO SECOND HALF
10:54 AM2 days ago

Halftime

Norwich 2-0 Leeds
10:50 AM2 days ago

47'

Byram's direct shot.
10:48 AM2 days ago

46'

Yellow card for Rodon
10:45 AM2 days ago

43'

GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NORWICH, SARA SCORES THE SECOND FOR THE CANARIES.
10:42 AM2 days ago

40'

Corner kick for Norwich
10:39 AM2 days ago

37'

Rutter's deflected shot
10:38 AM2 days ago

37'

Sará's deflected shot
10:36 AM2 days ago

34'

Deflected shot by James
10:35 AM2 days ago

33'

Corner kick for Leeds
10:34 AM2 days ago

30'

Change of goalkeeper in Norwich: Long for Gunn who comes off injured.
10:32 AM2 days ago

30'

Corner kick for Norwich
10:27 AM2 days ago

26'

Rutter's deflected shot
10:27 AM2 days ago

25'

Piroe's deflected shot
10:24 AM2 days ago

21'

Stacey gets in a cross that Meslier controls.
10:21 AM2 days ago

19'

Yellow card for Summerville
10:19 AM2 days ago

17'

Corner kick for Norwich
10:14 AM2 days ago

12'

Rutter's direct shot.
10:13 AM2 days ago

11'

Summerville's deflected shot.
10:12 AM2 days ago

10'

Yellow card for Duffy
10:11 AM2 days ago

8'

Corner kick for Leeds United.
10:06 AM2 days ago

4'

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL NORWICH, DUFFY SCORES WITH A HEADER FROM A CORNER.
10:05 AM2 days ago

3'

Corner kick for Norwich
10:02 AM2 days ago

0'

START TO GAME
9:40 AM2 days ago

Key day for promotion

It is a key day for both teams, a win for either of them means a promotion in the standings. Everything is very close, but a win could change the course of the campaign.
9:20 AM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Leeds United

9:19 AM2 days ago

Starting Lineup- Norwich City

9:17 AM2 days ago

Start of coverage

We are already in the coverage of this match, Norwich City receives at Carrow Road to Leeds United, in a great classic of the EFL Championship, everything that happens in this match we tell you in VAVEL.
1:00 AM2 days ago

12:50 AM2 days ago

Key player - Leeds United

Joel Piroe, is the key player for Leeds United in the current season. The Dutch striker has played 8 games for Leeds United this season since his arrival from Swansea City, scoring five goals and being the top scorer of his team. 

In addition, Piroe has just received the EFL Championship goal of the month award for September. 

12:45 AM2 days ago

Key player - Norwich City

Gabriel Sará, is the key player for Norwich City in the current season. The Brazilian midfielder has made all 11 appearances for Norwich this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists. 
12:40 AM2 days ago

Head to head: Norwich City vs. Leeds United

This Saturday's match will be the 62nd duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows: 20 wins for Norwich City against 25 for Leeds United, in addition to 16 draws.
Norwich City has two defeats in a row against Leeds at home in the league. 
12:35 AM2 days ago

Leeds bid for championship podium

The Whites face a rival for the fight for promotion, Farke's team needs to give a blow of authority at Carrow Road, and for this game they recover key players such as Willy Gnonto, who will give more depth to the Peacooks' squad.
12:30 AM2 days ago

Norwich City, the local team that wants to climb up the table

This Saturday's match is a great test for the Canaries. If they win, they will not only displace Leeds, but they will also be among the top 6 in the championship. 
12:25 AM2 days ago

Championship on fire

Both Leeds United and Norwich City have spent most of the season in the fight to get into the playoffs, today Norwich City is below Leeds United by two points, so a win at home would represent their return to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Leeds return to Carrow Road under two-time Championship champion with Norwich, Daniel Farke. 
12:20 AM2 days ago

The Stadium

Carrow Road is the home of Norwich City and will be the venue for this match. The venue was opened in August 1935 and has a capacity of 27244 spectators.
Photo: Norwich City
Photo: Norwich City
12:15 AM2 days ago

Welcome

Welcome to the live broadcast of Norwich City vs Leeds United, matchday 12 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Carrow Road, at 8:00 am.
