Highlights and goals: Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United in EFL Championship

White comeback
Leeds took this victory, with a memorable comeback, after going 2-0 down at halftime, an own goal by Duffy and a double by Summerville gave the victory to the Peacooks, who move into the top 3 of the Championship.
Full Time
Norwich City 2-3 Leeds United
95'
Changes in Leeds: Summerville and Piroe go out, Ayling and Cooper come in.
90'
8 more minutes to play Carrow Road
87'
Yellow card for Meslier
86'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL MADNESS AT CARROW ROAD, SUMMERVILLE SCORES AND LEEDS TAKES THE LEAD.
84'
Substitution for Leeds: Anthony for James.
82'
Gnonto shoots, Long clears to the corner.
80'
Corner kick for Norwich
78'
Triple change at Norwich
In come Hwang, Forshaw and Fasnacht.
Out Gibbs, Rowe and Idah
77'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEEDS, SUMMERVILLE TIES THE GAME.
74'
Ampadu's deflected shot
69'
Change in Leeds; Gnonto and Bamford come in, Kamara and Byram come out.
69'
Idah misses it alone against the goal
63'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEEDS, DUFFY SCORES AN OWN GOAL.
61'
Onel out, Springett in, Norwich subs
58'
Offensive foul by Lowe
54'
Corner kick for Leeds
48'
Summerville centers, Long intervenes well
45'
START TO SECOND HALF
Halftime
Norwich 2-0 Leeds
47'
Byram's direct shot.
46'
Yellow card for Rodon
43'
GOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR NORWICH, SARA SCORES THE SECOND FOR THE CANARIES.
40'
Corner kick for Norwich
37'
Rutter's deflected shot
37'
Sará's deflected shot
34'
Deflected shot by James
33'
Corner kick for Leeds
30'
Change of goalkeeper in Norwich: Long for Gunn who comes off injured.
30'
Corner kick for Norwich
26'
Rutter's deflected shot
25'
Piroe's deflected shot
21'
Stacey gets in a cross that Meslier controls.
19'
Yellow card for Summerville
17'
Corner kick for Norwich
12'
Rutter's direct shot.
11'
Summerville's deflected shot.
10'
Yellow card for Duffy
8'
Corner kick for Leeds United.
4'
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL NORWICH, DUFFY SCORES WITH A HEADER FROM A CORNER.
3'
Corner kick for Norwich
0'
START TO GAME
The Stadium
🏟️ Carrow Road, Norwich
🏟️ Carrow Road, Norwich
Key day for promotion
It is a key day for both teams, a win for either of them means a promotion in the standings. Everything is very close, but a win could change the course of the campaign.
Starting Lineup- Leeds United
📋 Your #LUFC Starting XI...
Starting Lineup- Norwich City
𝙊𝚞𝚛 𝚕𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚞𝚙 👊
Start of coverage
We are already in the coverage of this match, Norwich City receives at Carrow Road to Leeds United, in a great classic of the EFL Championship, everything that happens in this match we tell you in VAVEL.
Key player - Leeds United
Joel Piroe, is the key player for Leeds United in the current season. The Dutch striker has played 8 games for Leeds United this season since his arrival from Swansea City, scoring five goals and being the top scorer of his team.
In addition, Piroe has just received the EFL Championship goal of the month award for September.
Key player - Norwich City
Gabriel Sará, is the key player for Norwich City in the current season. The Brazilian midfielder has made all 11 appearances for Norwich this season, scoring three goals and providing three assists.
Head to head: Norwich City vs. Leeds United
This Saturday's match will be the 62nd duel between these two teams, the balance stands as follows: 20 wins for Norwich City against 25 for Leeds United, in addition to 16 draws.
Norwich City has two defeats in a row against Leeds at home in the league.
Leeds bid for championship podium
The Whites face a rival for the fight for promotion, Farke's team needs to give a blow of authority at Carrow Road, and for this game they recover key players such as Willy Gnonto, who will give more depth to the Peacooks' squad.
Norwich City, the local team that wants to climb up the table
This Saturday's match is a great test for the Canaries. If they win, they will not only displace Leeds, but they will also be among the top 6 in the championship.
Championship on fire
Both Leeds United and Norwich City have spent most of the season in the fight to get into the playoffs, today Norwich City is below Leeds United by two points, so a win at home would represent their return to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Leeds return to Carrow Road under two-time Championship champion with Norwich, Daniel Farke.
The Stadium
Carrow Road is the home of Norwich City and will be the venue for this match. The venue was opened in August 1935 and has a capacity of 27244 spectators.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of Norwich City vs Leeds United, matchday 12 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Carrow Road, at 8:00 am.