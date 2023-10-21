Rangers vs Hiberninan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Retrospect
There have been 236 matches between the two teams in history, with 140 wins for Rangers, 45 for Hibernian and 51 draws. In the Premiership there have been 211 games, with 129 wins for Rangers, 48 draws and 34 wins for Hibernian. At home, Rangers have hosted Hibernian 119 times, winning 78 of them.rdendo 20 e empatando 21.
Probable Hibernian
Hibernian's probable team for the match is: Marshall, Miller, Fish, Hanlon and Obita; Youan, Jeggo, Newell and Boyle; Doidge and Le Fondre.
Probable Rangers
Rangers' probable team for the match is: Butland, Tavernier, Goldson, Davies and Barisic; Lundstram, Raskin and Cantwell; Lammers, Dessers and Sima.
Injuries
Rangers will be without the injured Matondo, Cifuentes and Lawrence, while for Hiberninan, McKirdy, Cadden and Doyle-0Hayes are out.
Premiership
Rangers are in second place with 15 points, level with St Mirren, four points above Hearts and seven below leaders Celtic. Hibernian are in seventh place with nine points, level with Aberdeen, one below Motherwell and Livingston, and two above Kilmarnock, Dundee and Ross County.
Last Matches: Hibernian
Hibernian come into the game on the back of one win and two draws. They beat St Mirren 4-2 at home on September 27, with goals from Youan, Vente and Boyle (2), while Tanser and Baccus added to the tally. On the 30th, the tie was a goalless draw at home to Dundee. And on Saturday (7), the draw was 2-1 away to Hearts, with goals from Youan (2), while Forrest and Doidge (own goal) scored for Hearts.
Last Matches: Rangers
Rangers come into the match on the back of two defeats and one win. The first defeat, on September 30, was 3-1 at home to Aberdeen, with goals from Gartenmann, McGrath and McKenzie, while Sima pulled one back. On October 5, away in the Europa League, the defeat came 2-1 to Aris Limassol, with goals from Moussounda and Babicka, while Sima pulled one back. And on Sunday (8), away from home, they won 3-0 against St Mirren, with goals from Tavernier (2) and Sima.
