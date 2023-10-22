AS Monaco vs FC Metz LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Monaco vs Metz?
If you want to watch Monaco vs Metz live, it will be available on BeinSports and TV5 Monde.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
Head to head: Monaco vs Metz
This Sunday's match will be the 41st meeting between these two teams, the balance is as follows: 20 wins for Monaco against 11 for Metz, in addition to 9 draws.
Match Officials
REFEREE: Romain LISSORGUE
ASSISTANT REFEREE: Christophe MOUYSSET
ASSISTANT REFEREE: Ludovic REYES
QUARTER OFFICIAL: Rémi LANDRY
VIDEO ASSISTANT REFEREE: Clément TURPIN
VIDEO ASSISTANT REFEREE: Mehdi MOKHTARI
DELEGATED REFEREE: Martine GRANOTTIER
DELEGATE: Mourath NDAW
Key Player- FC Metz
Senegalese striker Cheikh Tidiane Sabaly is the key player in Metz, he has played eight three games, he leads the team in goals with 2 goals in the current season.
Key Player- AS Monaco
Wissam Ben-Yedder is the key player for Monaco, the French striker is the team's top scorer and second top scorer in the league with 5 goals, with his goals Ben Yedder aims to lead Monaco to the top of the championship.
News - FC Metz
The visitors are at the bottom of the table, occupying the fifteenth position in the league, with 8 points, product of 2 wins and 2 draws, plus 4 defeats, they have scored 7 goals and conceded 14 in the current league.
News - AS Monaco
The home team is in third place in the Ligue with 17 points, the result of 5 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss; they have 21 goals, the most in the whole competition and have conceded 11 goals.
The ninth matchday of Ligue 1 is played
The league of the two-time world champions plays its ninth round, this time we will have the match between AS Monaco vs FC Metz, the Monegasque team has the chance to take the lead in the frank struggle that has with Nice and PSG, everything that happens in this match we tell you here on VAVEL.
The stadium
The Louis II stadium will host this match between AS Monaco vs FC Metz, it is the home of the Association Sportive de Monaco Football Club and has a capacity of 18,525 people. It was inaugurated on January 25, 1985, and is named after Prince Louis II of Monaco.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of AS Monaco vs FC Metz, matchday 9 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Louis II Stadium, at 11:00 am.