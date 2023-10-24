Goals and Highlights: Al-Nassr 4-3 Al-Duhail in AFC Champions League
Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr

4:04 PM3 days ago

4:02 PM3 days ago

END OF THE GAME

4-3.
3:50 PM3 days ago

87'

Musa and Olunga received cards.
3:46 PM3 days ago

85' GOAL FROM AL DUHAIL

GAME MADNESS! Al Duhail reached the third goal with Olunga and set fire to the final stretch of the match.
3:43 PM3 days ago

81' GOAL BY AL NASSR

IT'S HIS! Cristiano Ronaldo scored the second goal of the game, after a pass from Al-Ghannam.
3:40 PM3 days ago

79'

Al Nassr seeks to exchange passes in the offensive sector, in which he tries to find spaces in the opposing defense.
3:39 PM3 days ago

72'

Game remains open.
3:39 PM3 days ago

67' GOAL BY AL DUHAIL

THERE'S A GAME! Al Duhail reached the second goal quickly with Almoez Ali, after a pass from Brazilian Coutinho.
3:25 PM3 days ago

63' GOAL FROM AL DUHAIL

The Qatar team reached the first goal with Mohamed.
3:24 PM3 days ago

61' GOAL BY AL NASSR

It's his. Cristiano Ronaldo received a pass inside the area and scored another for Al Nassr.
3:21 PM3 days ago

56' GOAL BY AL NASSR

Al Nassr reached the second goal with Mané.
3:16 PM3 days ago

50'

Al Duhail started the second half on the attack.
3:08 PM3 days ago

STARTED OVER

1-0.
2:46 PM3 days ago

BREAK

1-0.
2:41 PM3 days ago

42'

Al Duhail grows in the final stretch of the first half and seeks a draw before the break.
2:37 PM3 days ago

39'

Finishings: 4-3.
2:36 PM3 days ago

34'

The game slows down after the first goal of the match.
2:36 PM3 days ago

30'

The home team continues to attack in search of the second goal.
2:34 PM3 days ago

25' GOAL BY AL NASSR

É GOAL FROM AL NASSR! Anderson Talisca received a pass from Cristiano Ronaldo and opened the scoring
2:23 PM3 days ago

21'

Despite Al Nassr's initial pressure, it was Al Duhail who finished first. The team arrived with danger in the offensive sector and now has a corner.
2:17 PM3 days ago

16'

Al Nassr has more than 80% possession of the ball, but has not yet managed to score a goal.
2:15 PM3 days ago

10'

Al Nassr exchanges passes in the attacking field and looks for the first goal at the beginning of the game.
2:14 PM3 days ago

5'

Al Nassr exchanges passes.
2:01 PM3 days ago

THE GAME STARTED

0-0.
12:56 PM3 days ago

King Saud University Stadium

The King Saud University Stadium is a sports venue located in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is one of the country's main stadiums and is frequently used for sporting events, including football and athletics matches. The stadium was named in honor of King Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the fourth king of Saudi Arabia, who ruled the country between 1953 and 1964.

The King Saud University Stadium has a significant capacity and is an important venue for sporting and cultural events in the region. However, specific details such as exact capacity and recent events may have changed since my last update in September 2021. Therefore, it is advisable to check the latest information about the stadium and its events.

12:54 PM3 days ago

12:54 PM3 days ago

12:53 PM3 days ago

Al-Nassr and Al-Duhail

Soon, updates on the game between Al-Nassr and Al-Duhail. The clash starts at 3pm.
12:52 PM3 days ago

2:00 AM4 days ago

1:55 AM4 days ago

PROBABLE AL NASSR!

Al-Najjar; Boushal, Alamri, Laporte and Alex Telles; Fofana, Al-Khaibari and Anderson Talisca; Otávio, Sadio Mané and Cristiano Ronaldo.
1:50 AM4 days ago

PROBABLY AL DUHAIL!

Zakaria; Moon-Hwan, Bamba, Semedo and Al-Brake; Boudiaf, Madibo and Philippe Coutinho; Mohamad, Olunga and Ali (Edmílson Júnior).
1:45 AM4 days ago

AL NASSR

Photo: Disclosure/Al Nassr
1:40 AM4 days ago

INFORMATION!

The first edition of the competition, known as the Asian Champion Clubs Cup, was held in 1967. The inaugural winner was South Korean club Hapoel Tel Aviv.

South Korean clubs have been very successful in the AFC Champions League, with several victories over the years. Clubs such as Pohang Steelers, Seongnam Ilhwa Chunma and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors stood out in the competition.

In recent decades, Chinese clubs, especially Guangzhou Evergrande, have gained prominence in the competition, reflecting the growing investment in football in China.

Many Asian and world football stars have participated in the AFC Champions League at different points in their careers. This includes players like Shinji Kagawa, Hulk, Yasser Al-Qahtani, among others.

Over the years, the competition has undergone several expansions in the number of participating clubs and format. This helped increase the visibility and competitiveness of the AFC Champions League.

The competition attracts players and coaches of various nationalities, making it a melting pot of different football cultures.

The winner of the AFC Champions League earns the right to represent Asia in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they face the best clubs from other regions.

Asian football fans are known for their passion and enthusiasm. AFC Champions League games often attract passionate crowds and vibrant stadium atmospheres.

The competition plays an important role in the development of football in Asia, helping to improve the technical and tactical level of clubs and national teams in the region .

1:35 AM4 days ago

GREATEST CHAMPIONS!

The competition is It is known for attracting international talent and for being an important springboard for Asian players looking for a career in European football. Furthermore, it is It is followed enthusiastically by football fans across Asia and has a significant impact on the development and promotion of the sport in the region.
1:30 AM4 days ago

REGULATIONS!

The competition format involves a group stage followed by knockout rounds. Clubs qualify for the AFC Champions League based on their performance in their respective countries' domestic leagues. National champions and other highly ranked clubs usually earn places to participate in the tournament.

The winner of the AFC Champions League earns the right to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup, where they face champions from other regions of the world.

1:25 AM4 days ago

AFC Champions League

The AFC Champions League is is an Asian club football competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). She is is the main club competition on the Asian continent and is comparable to the UEFA Champions League in Europe and Europe Copa Libertadores in South America.

The competition was created in 1967 and was originally known as the Asian Champion Clubs Cup. Over the years, it has undergone several reformulations and format changes. Currently, the AFC Champions League sees the participation of clubs from across Asia, including countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Iran and South Korea. and many others.

1:20 AM4 days ago

The game will be played at AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium

The Al-Nassr vs Al-Duhail game will be played AL-AWWAL PARK Stadium, with a capacity of Capacidade: 25.000 people.
1:15 AM4 days ago

