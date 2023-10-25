Goals and Highlights Celtic 2-2 Atlético Madrid in Champions League
Foto: Atlético de Madrid

4:59 PM2 days ago

FULL TIME!

End of story. Celtic take the lead but draw against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League
4:55 PM2 days ago

93'

Matt O'Riley (Celtic) swings in the corner. He flicks the ball into the penalty area but it only just finds the head of one of the opposition players, who clears the danger.
4:53 PM2 days ago

+5

We'll have five minutes of extra time.
4:47 PM2 days ago

84'

The ball is delivered to Angel Correa on the edge of the box. He shoots through several players to hit the middle of the goal and forces Joe Hart to make a good save.
4:47 PM2 days ago

RED CARD!

Rodrigo de Paul probably forgot that he was already yellow-carded and now the referee shows him another yellow. The match is over for him.
4:43 PM2 days ago

77'

Angel Correa receives a precise pass inside the area and shoots quickly. The ball goes low towards the center of the goal, but Joe Hart shows all his skill and makes a miraculous save.
4:34 PM2 days ago

72'

The ball doesn't go through! Rodrigo Riquelme fires a shot towards goal from the edge of the box, but his effort is blocked by a defender.
4:32 PM2 days ago

68'

Stefan Savic tries to find Marcos Llorente with a through ball, but the play doesn't go his way. The ball crosses the line and Celtic have a goal kick.
4:26 PM2 days ago

64'

Antoine Griezmann takes the corner with a cross into the box, but the defense calmly clears the ball away.
4:24 PM2 days ago

62'

Substitution. Luis Palma is leaving the pitch for Nathaniel Phillips who comes on as a substitute.
4:23 PM2 days ago

59'

Alvaro Morata dominates the pass and tries his luck from medium distance, looking for the right side of the goal, but Joe Hart is alert and makes a calm save. The referee points to the corner flag. Atl. Madrid wins a corner.
4:16 PM2 days ago

54' - GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! Alvaro Morata takes his chance to score and scores to tie the game: 2-2!
4:15 PM2 days ago

51'

The rebound falls to Alvaro Morata on the edge of the box. He immediately hits it towards goal, but sends the ball well over the crossbar.
4:11 PM2 days ago

47'

Dangerous move by Nahuel Molina (Atl. Madrid). Felix Zwayer blows the whistle for a foul.
4:08 PM2 days ago

RESTARTS!

Ball rolling for the second half of Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid.
3:51 PM2 days ago

HALFTIME!

End of first half Celtic 2-1 Atlético de Madrid.
3:49 PM2 days ago

45'

Antoine Griezmann must be embarrassed right now. He received a killer pass, but his finish inside the penalty area was a disaster. He caught the ball very badly, making Joe Hart's task simple.
3:46 PM2 days ago

+5

We'll have five minutes of extra time.
3:44 PM2 days ago

40'

Mario Hermoso's goal disallowed for offside!
3:38 PM2 days ago

35'

Matt O'Riley receives a clever pass and shoots from medium distance. His shot seems to be aimed at the right side of the goal, but Jan Oblak has other plans and makes a sensational save.
3:37 PM2 days ago

34'

Rodrigo de Paul is cautioned and shown the yellow card for complaining to the referee.
3:31 PM2 days ago

31'

Cameron Carter-Vickers is yellow.
3:30 PM2 days ago

28' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAL!

FROM CELTIC! After receiving a beautiful pass, Luis Palma had a huge opportunity. He coolly fired a perfect low shot that went in after hitting the left-hand post: 2-1.
3:29 PM2 days ago

27'

Felix Zwayer takes the penalty. Saul Ñíguez commits a foul by being too aggressive in the battle for the ball. Celtic wins a free-kick.
3:28 PM2 days ago

25' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAL!

ATLÉTICO DE MADRID! Griezmann takes the penalty, the goalkeeper parries it and the ball hits the post before bouncing back to the striker, who ties the game: 1-1.
3:25 PM2 days ago

24' - PENALTY!

Greg Taylor logra apoderarse de la jugada de ataque con una carretilla, pero el árbitro hace sonar el silbato y señala falta. Se concede penalti a Atl. Madrid.
3:24 PM2 days ago

20'

Javi Galan tries to find Saul Ñíguez with a deep pass, but the play doesn't go the way he wanted. The ball crosses the line and Celtic have a goal-kick.
3:21 PM2 days ago

19'

Felix Zwayer blows the whistle and Luis Palma is penalized for his attacking foul. Good decision by the referee.
3:18 PM2 days ago

17'

Antoine Griezmann takes the corner, but the ball only finds players from the opposing team.
3:17 PM2 days ago

16'

Antoine Griezmann rushes to take advantage of a loose ball in the box and fires a powerful shot into the left-hand corner. However, Joe Hart anticipates and makes a monumental save. Play continues. Atl. Madrid wins a corner.
3:13 PM2 days ago

12'

Celtic have possession and are controlling the game at the moment. Their players exchange precise passes. It's difficult for any team to run without the ball at their feet.
3:11 PM2 days ago

09'

Here comes another fine cross from Javi Galan. The opposing defense clears the ball safely.
3:10 PM2 days ago

08'

Rodrigo de Paul tries to find Antoine Griezmann with a through ball, but the play doesn't go the way he wanted. The ball is out of play and it's a goal-kick for Celtic.
3:06 PM2 days ago

04' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM CELTIC! Kyogo Furuhashi opens the scoring early in the match against Atlético de Madrid: 1-0.
3:04 PM2 days ago

03'

Nahuel Molina receives the pass and fires a long-range effort. But the shot doesn't come out the way he wanted, and the ball goes over the bar.
3:03 PM2 days ago

02'

Felix Zwayer blows the whistle for a foul. Alistair Johnston has brought down one of his opponents.
3:01 PM2 days ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for Celtic vs. Atlético Madrid in the third round of the Champions League
2:54 PM2 days ago

5 MINUTES!

Five minutes to go until Celtic vs Atlético Madrid at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.
2:50 PM2 days ago

Atlético de Madrid are the strongest team in the group

Celtic have suffered two defeats in their first two games and are shaping up as the weakest team in the group. Atlético de Madrid are the strongest team in the group technically, and need a win to stay in first place, so my bet is on Atlético de Madrid to win the match.
2:49 PM2 days ago

Atletico Madrid absentees:

Jose Maria Gimenez, Reinildo, Samuel Lino, Memphis Depay and Thomas Lemar are all out injured.
2:39 PM2 days ago

Atlético de Madrid

Atlético de Madrid are in 1st place in Group E of the Champions League with 4 points, one win and one draw, 4 goals scored and 3 goals conceded.

Atlético de Madrid are going through a very good run of form, with 6 consecutive wins. They are coming off a 3-0 away win over Celta de Vigo in La Liga, with a great performance from Griezmann, who scored a hat-trick.

In the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid drew 1-1 away to Lazio in the first round and beat Feyenoord 3-2 at home in the last round.

2:32 PM2 days ago

Celtic absentees:

Maik Nawrocki, Stephen Welsh, Marco Tilio and Liel Abada are on the sidelines.
2:26 PM2 days ago

Celtic

Celtic are in 4th place in Group E of the Champions League, with no points, 2 defeats, 1 goal scored and 4 goals conceded.

Celtic are in good form, having won 4 and lost just once in their last 5 matches. They are coming off the back of two straight wins in the Scottish Championship, over Kilmarnock 3-1 at home and Hearts 4-1 away, and are looking to bounce back in the Champions League.

In the Champions League, Celtic lost 2-0 away to Feyenoord in the first round and 2-1 at home to Lazio in the last round.

2:20 PM2 days ago

Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid history

The two teams have met just 6 times in their history, with Atlético Madrid winning 4 and drawing 2, scoring 8 goals and conceding just 2. The last meeting took place in the group stage of the 2011/12 Europa League, with Atlético Madrid winning 1-0 away from home.
2:13 PM2 days ago

Atleti XI:

Oblak; Molina, Hermoso, Witsel, Savic, Galan; Saul, Koke, De Paul; Griezmann, Morata
2:08 PM2 days ago

Celtic XI:

Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Scales, Taylor; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Maeda, Furuhashi, Palma
2:03 PM2 days ago

1 HOUR

It's an hour until the ball rolls for Celtic v Atlético de Madrid.
1:58 PM2 days ago

Where and how to watch Celtic vs Atlético Madrid on TV in real time?

Celtic vs Atlético Madrid
Champions League

Date: October 25, 2023

Time: 4pm

Venue: Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).

1:53 PM2 days ago

When is the Celtic vs Atlético Madrid match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Celtic and Atlético Madrid will kick off at 3pm ET at Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, in the 3rd round of Group E of the Champions League 2023/24. HBO Max (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
1:48 PM2 days ago

Probable Atlético Madrid line-up:

Jan Oblak; Azpilicueta, Witsel and Hermoso; Molina, Marcos Llorente, Koke, Rodrigo de Paul and Samuel Lino; Álvaro Morata and Griezmann. 
1:43 PM2 days ago

Celtic's probable line-up:

Joe Hart; Johnston, Lagerbielke, Liam Scales and Greg Taylor; Matt O'Riley, McGregor and Hatate; Luis Palma, Maeda and Furuhashi. 
1:38 PM2 days ago

RETROSPECT

In their history, the clubs have met on six occasions in various European competitions, and the Spanish team has the upper hand. Atlético de Madrid have won four times, while the other two matches have ended in draws. As a result, the Colchoneros have scored more goals, eight to Celtic's two.
1:33 PM2 days ago

Guess:

Even away from home, the current leaders of Group E in the Champions League are the favorites to win the game against Celtic in Glasgow on Wednesday. After drawing against Lazio in their opener, Simeone's men hosted Feyenoord at home and won 3-2. Despite the result, the performance fell short of expectations, as the Dutch side scored more and put the Spanish side under pressure in Madrid. We therefore believe that Atleti will be looking for a better performance, and that they can win by playing more convincing soccer.

As well as winning, we believe that the Spanish side will get through this game against Celtic without conceding a goal. The trio of Azpilicueta, Witsel and Hermoso are strong defensively and even better offensively, given their characteristics. So, as well as having a lot of quality in defense, Atleti are a strong team in attack, and that's why we believe the Spaniards will win this Wednesday's match without conceding a single goal.

The aerial ball is an inherent feature of both teams. And given that Celtic need to attack in order to win, they'll provide spaces that can be exploited by Atlético de Madrid, who will also create chances from corners. Our prediction is that there will be more than nine corners in Wednesday's match, opening up spaces for dangerous aerial moves.

1:28 PM2 days ago

Atlético de Madrid

Diego Simeone's men are currently in fourth place in La Liga, and they're enjoying a remarkable start to the season. With six wins in a row, Atleti are top of their group in the Champions League and will be looking to pick up another three points. This way, the team will be looking to consolidate their position at the top of the group and try to secure their place in the next round.

Atlético de Madrid's next Champions League fixture will be against Celtic themselves, but the game will take place in Spain, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and the match will take place on November 7, a Tuesday, and the game is scheduled to take place at 5pm (Brasília time).

1:23 PM2 days ago

Celtic

Brendan Rodgers will be without defender Welsh and Argentine striker Liel Abada for Wednesday's clash. Both are injured and recovering in the club's medical department. Coming off a run of two good games, winning and convincing, scoring seven goals and conceding just two, Celtic are buoyed by their lead at the top of the Scottish league and will be looking for their first win in the Champions League.

In their opening game in the European competition, Celtic were beaten by Feyenoord in Holland. And on the second matchday, despite a good performance on the pitch and having opened the scoring at home, they fell to Lazio and are in a delicate situation in Group E. Any more defeats could lead to an early exit from the Champions League.

1:18 PM2 days ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Celtic and Atlético Madrid is valid for the 3rd round of the Champions League 2023/24

Celtic have won six of their last eight games. The exceptions in this period were the matches they played in the Champions League group stage. It's clearly below the level of its group-mates. Even the prospect of fighting for third place and relegation to the Europa League isn't the best. Atlético de Madrid, on the other hand, are in the qualifying zone for the last 16 and are on an upward trajectory in LaLiga. They've won their six most recent games. Atlético de Madrid's win is SDA's final score for Wednesday's match in the third round of the Champions League group stage for the 2023/2024 season.

Although aware of their technical limitations, Celtic, playing with the support of their fans, will have to adopt an attacking strategy in search of points that will allow them to at least dream of third place in the group. Faced with a superior Atlético de Madrid, this leads the SDA to turn to the market the two teams mark for its extra guess in the match for the third round of the Champions League 2023/2024 group stage and indicate the answer yes.

Celtic and Atlético Madrid meet next Wednesday (25) in Scotland in the third round of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. At Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, the two teams will face off in Group E and you'll be able to follow everything live and exclusive from 16:00 (Brasília time) on HBO Max.

1:13 PM2 days ago

Welcome to the Celtic vs Atlético Madrid live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for the decisive Champions League match between two teams: Celtic on one side. On the other is Atlético Madrid. Follow the clash between the Spaniards and the Scots in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
VAVEL Logo