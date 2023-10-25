Goals and Highlights Celtic 2-2 Atlético Madrid in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
Atlético de Madrid are the strongest team in the group
Atletico Madrid absentees:
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid are going through a very good run of form, with 6 consecutive wins. They are coming off a 3-0 away win over Celta de Vigo in La Liga, with a great performance from Griezmann, who scored a hat-trick.
In the Champions League, Atlético de Madrid drew 1-1 away to Lazio in the first round and beat Feyenoord 3-2 at home in the last round.
Celtic absentees:
Celtic
Celtic are in good form, having won 4 and lost just once in their last 5 matches. They are coming off the back of two straight wins in the Scottish Championship, over Kilmarnock 3-1 at home and Hearts 4-1 away, and are looking to bounce back in the Champions League.
In the Champions League, Celtic lost 2-0 away to Feyenoord in the first round and 2-1 at home to Lazio in the last round.
Celtic vs Atlético de Madrid history
Atleti XI:
Celtic XI:
Where and how to watch Celtic vs Atlético Madrid on TV in real time?
Champions League
Date: October 25, 2023
Time: 4pm
Venue: Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).
When is the Celtic vs Atlético Madrid match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable Atlético Madrid line-up:
Celtic's probable line-up:
Guess:
As well as winning, we believe that the Spanish side will get through this game against Celtic without conceding a goal. The trio of Azpilicueta, Witsel and Hermoso are strong defensively and even better offensively, given their characteristics. So, as well as having a lot of quality in defense, Atleti are a strong team in attack, and that's why we believe the Spaniards will win this Wednesday's match without conceding a single goal.
The aerial ball is an inherent feature of both teams. And given that Celtic need to attack in order to win, they'll provide spaces that can be exploited by Atlético de Madrid, who will also create chances from corners. Our prediction is that there will be more than nine corners in Wednesday's match, opening up spaces for dangerous aerial moves.
Atlético de Madrid
Atlético de Madrid's next Champions League fixture will be against Celtic themselves, but the game will take place in Spain, at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, and the match will take place on November 7, a Tuesday, and the game is scheduled to take place at 5pm (Brasília time).
Celtic
In their opening game in the European competition, Celtic were beaten by Feyenoord in Holland. And on the second matchday, despite a good performance on the pitch and having opened the scoring at home, they fell to Lazio and are in a delicate situation in Group E. Any more defeats could lead to an early exit from the Champions League.
Celtic have won six of their last eight games. The exceptions in this period were the matches they played in the Champions League group stage. It's clearly below the level of its group-mates. Even the prospect of fighting for third place and relegation to the Europa League isn't the best. Atlético de Madrid, on the other hand, are in the qualifying zone for the last 16 and are on an upward trajectory in LaLiga. They've won their six most recent games. Atlético de Madrid's win is SDA's final score for Wednesday's match in the third round of the Champions League group stage for the 2023/2024 season.
Although aware of their technical limitations, Celtic, playing with the support of their fans, will have to adopt an attacking strategy in search of points that will allow them to at least dream of third place in the group. Faced with a superior Atlético de Madrid, this leads the SDA to turn to the market the two teams mark for its extra guess in the match for the third round of the Champions League 2023/2024 group stage and indicate the answer yes.
Celtic and Atlético Madrid meet next Wednesday (25) in Scotland in the third round of the 2023/24 Champions League group stage. At Celtic Park Stadium in Glasgow, Scotland, the two teams will face off in Group E and you'll be able to follow everything live and exclusive from 16:00 (Brasília time) on HBO Max.