Goals and Highlights: PSG 3-0 Milan in UEFA Champions League 2023
4:12 PM2 days ago

Goals and Highlights

3:54 PM2 days ago

94'

It's over! PSG beat Milan three goals to nil.
3:49 PM2 days ago

88'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Kang-In's flash of lightning that ends up in the net.
3:42 PM2 days ago

80'

Close! Mbappé's shot is deflected.
3:37 PM2 days ago

77'

Leao's shot, but Hakimi appears to deflect the ball.
3:37 PM2 days ago

75'

A back-and-forth match, with little excitement in these minutes.
3:30 PM2 days ago

70'

PSG changes. Ugarte and Dembélé are replaced by Fabián Ruíz and Kang-In.
3:29 PM2 days ago

68'

Giroud's shot, but the ball ends up in the hands of Donnarumma.
3:27 PM2 days ago

59'

Milan tries to generate, but does not reach Donnarumma's goal with danger.
3:12 PM2 days ago

52'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Ousmane makes a good reception, the striker pushes the ball in and now it's time for the home side's second and Dembélé's first.
3:12 PM2 days ago

51'

Good intervention by Calabria, preventing Mbappé from shooting at goal.
3:10 PM2 days ago

49'

VAR! After reviewing the play, Ugarte previously brought down Musah for a foul and the second was disallowed.
3:08 PM2 days ago

47'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Dembélé arrived in the box well in advance, shot at goal and ends up putting in the second.
3:06 PM2 days ago

46'

Change of Milan. Thiaw comes off for Calabria.
3:05 PM2 days ago

45'

The action resumes for the second half.
2:51 PM2 days ago

45+2'

At the end of the first half, the score is in favor of the visitors.
2:44 PM2 days ago

42'

Muani's shot, but the ball ends up in the grandstand
2:34 PM2 days ago

31'

Goal, goal, goal for PSG! Mbappé receives the ball, drives, cuts inside and fires home to open the scoring.
2:26 PM2 days ago

24'

A cross that does not reach Kalulu and ends up going over the side.
2:20 PM2 days ago

17'

A shot at Donnarumma's goal, but the defense intervenes with a header.
2:13 PM2 days ago

9'

Quite a lively match, both teams looking for the opponent's goal.
2:02 PM2 days ago

0'

The action gets underway in Paris.
1:54 PM2 days ago

Milan: LineUp

Maignan, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Musah, Krunic, Reijnders, Leao, Giroud, Pulisic
1:53 PM2 days ago

PSG: LineUp

Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Skriniar, Lucas Hernandez, Zaire-Emery, Ugarte, Vitinha, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Mbappe
1:50 PM2 days ago

To the court

Both teams are already on the field warming up before kickoff.
1:50 PM2 days ago

Present

PSG have already arrived at the stadium, the home team will be going all out to take points and move away from first place.
1:50 PM2 days ago

Arrived

Milan are already at the Parc des Princes, the Italians will be looking to make it three points and move out of the bottom places.
1:35 PM2 days ago

It won't be long now!

Less than an hour to go until the start of this important match, a great duel with a lot of emotions is expected in this building.
1:33 PM2 days ago

Let's add up!

PSG have only three points from a win over Borrusia Dortmund and a loss to Newcastle.
1:28 PM2 days ago

What a thing!

Of the two matchdays that have passed, Milan have accumulated two goalless draws, so they will be looking to break this goalless draw streak in this match.
1:17 PM2 days ago

Watch out for thi

Milan have lost just three of the 16 games they have faced French teams, numbers they will be looking to continue to maintain and increase in a positive way.
1:11 PM2 days ago

What a tip!

PSG have four defeats against Milan, a tally they have only reached against this opponent.
1:10 PM2 days ago

We are back!

We're back for a minute-by-minute review of the match between PSG and Milan. We will shortly share with you the most relevant information, as well as the confirmed line-ups.
3:00 AM3 days ago

Stay tuned for the PSG vs Milan live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for PSG vs Milan live, as well as the latest information from the Stade Parc des Princes. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL.
2:55 AM3 days ago

Where and how to watch PSG vs Milan online and live stream

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

PSG vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

2:50 AM3 days ago

What time is PSG vs Milan matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?

This is the kick-off time for the PSG vs Milan match on October 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 14:00

Bolivia: 13:00 hours

Brazil: 13:00 hours

Chile: 14:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 13:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 14:00 hours

Peru: 14:00 hours

Uruguay: 17:00 hours

Venezuela: 13:00 hours

Japan: 13:00 hours

India: 23:00 hours 

Nigeria: 06:00 hours

South Africa: 07:00 hours

Australia: 07:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 08:00

2:45 AM3 days ago

Milan Statement

Stefano Pioli spoke ahead of the clash: "It's a very important game. We haven't won in Europe yet, so the two games against PSG will be very important. But I hope they won't be decisive, because I think qualification will be decided in the last game. We will have to be very focused, play compactly and move as a block, both in attack and defense, to reduce their threat." In just a few months, Luis Enrique has done an incredible job; they used to rely on their champions, but he has transformed the way they play. Mbappé knows how to move at the right time and do it at great speed. The more we anticipate his intentions and the more we disrupt the service that comes to him, the more we can limit him."

"We've put in two high-quality performances so far, doing our best to do well on such a stage, against the likes of Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. It's strange that we haven't scored despite creating so many chances. We'll probably have less space and fewer chances tomorrow, but we might end up scoring more...... "We need to increase the number of goals we score in relation to the number of chances we create and finish our chances."

"I saw Donnarumma again and hugged him when he was training with Italy in Milanello. We spoke from time to time. He always gave his all until the last day in the Rossoneri colors."

"Going back to France is always a special feeling. I've never been close to PSG, but it will be a pleasure to play in Paris again. I'm happy to do it in the AC Milan shirt. I've given some advice to our defenders in particular, to make them aware of the threat posed by PSG's attack."

"The group always comes before the individual. I don't like to talk about myself and I always put the team before anything else. I'm proud of this AC Milan, even if we didn't score as many points as we could have done in the Champions League. We always try to score and, as a striker, it's very important for me to be decisive. When opportunities come our way, we have to hurt our opponents. In these matches, the differences are very small. We know that our two games against PSG will be difficult, but at the same time important for our qualification aspirations."

2:40 AM3 days ago

Latest Milan line-up

Mirante, Calabria, Thiaw, Tomori, Florenzi, Musah, Adli, Reijnders, Leao, Pulisic, Giroud.
2:35 AM3 days ago

Last PSG line-up

Maignan - Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Theo Hernandez - Musah, KRUNIĆ, Reijnders - Pulisić, Giroud, Leão
2:30 AM3 days ago

How does Milan arrive?

Milan beat Juventus in great fashion in Serie A, the Italian side will be looking to emerge victorious and climb up the ranks in this rather complex group stage.
2:25 AM3 days ago

How will PSG arrive?

PSG comes to this duel after beating Racing Strasbourg three goals to zero, the home team will seek to make it three in this match quite complete, the third of the group stage.

2:20 AM3 days ago

PSG vs Milan match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium.

The PSG vs Milan match will be played at the Parc des Princes Stadium, located in Paris, France. The stadium has a capacity of 18,000 people.
2:15 AM3 days ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the PSG vs Milan live stream of Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will take place at the Parc des Princes Stadium at 13:00.
