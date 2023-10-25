Goals and Highlights: PSG 3-0 Milan in UEFA Champions League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Goals and Highlights
94'
88'
80'
77'
75'
70'
68'
59'
52'
51'
49'
47'
46'
45'
45+2'
42'
31'
24'
17'
9'
0'
Milan: LineUp
PSG: LineUp
To the court
Present
Arrived
It won't be long now!
Let's add up!
What a thing!
Watch out for thi
What a tip!
We are back!
Stay tuned for the PSG vs Milan live stream.
Where and how to watch PSG vs Milan online and live stream
PSG vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is PSG vs Milan matchday 3 of the Champions League group stage?
Argentina: 14:00
Bolivia: 13:00 hours
Brazil: 13:00 hours
Chile: 14:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
Uruguay: 17:00 hours
Venezuela: 13:00 hours
Japan: 13:00 hours
India: 23:00 hours
Nigeria: 06:00 hours
South Africa: 07:00 hours
Australia: 07:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 08:00
Milan Statement
"We've put in two high-quality performances so far, doing our best to do well on such a stage, against the likes of Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. It's strange that we haven't scored despite creating so many chances. We'll probably have less space and fewer chances tomorrow, but we might end up scoring more...... "We need to increase the number of goals we score in relation to the number of chances we create and finish our chances."
"I saw Donnarumma again and hugged him when he was training with Italy in Milanello. We spoke from time to time. He always gave his all until the last day in the Rossoneri colors."
"Going back to France is always a special feeling. I've never been close to PSG, but it will be a pleasure to play in Paris again. I'm happy to do it in the AC Milan shirt. I've given some advice to our defenders in particular, to make them aware of the threat posed by PSG's attack."
"The group always comes before the individual. I don't like to talk about myself and I always put the team before anything else. I'm proud of this AC Milan, even if we didn't score as many points as we could have done in the Champions League. We always try to score and, as a striker, it's very important for me to be decisive. When opportunities come our way, we have to hurt our opponents. In these matches, the differences are very small. We know that our two games against PSG will be difficult, but at the same time important for our qualification aspirations."
Latest Milan line-up
Last PSG line-up
How does Milan arrive?
How will PSG arrive?