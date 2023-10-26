Goals and summary of Panathinaikos 1-2 Rennes in the UEFA Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
The match ends Panathinaikos 1-2 Rennes.
85'
Last minutes of the match, Rennes are taking the win on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League.
80'
Panathinaikos begins to fall into despair at failing to find an equaliser.
75'
Rennes try to control the game and slowly run down the clock with the score in their favour.
70'
Panathinaikos makes changes with the intention of being much more offensive and looking to tie the game.
65'
Goal for Panathinaikos, the home team with a penalty to get closer to the scoreboard.
60'
Rennes made changes in an attempt to freshen up different areas of the pitch.
55'
Rennes scored the second goal for the visitors in another careless mistake.
50'
Panathinaikos pressed at the start of the second half in an attempt to draw the game level quickly.
45'
Half time Panathinaikos 0-1 Rennes.
40'
In the last few minutes of the first half, it looked as if Rennes would go into the break with a slender lead.
35'
The score remained unchanged and Rennes continued to hold a slim lead.
30'
Panathinaikos is not comfortable with this start and suffers a lot when trying to create goal-scoring moves.
25'
Rennes kept up the pressure and were looking to increase their lead.
20'
The two teams fought with great intensity for the ball in an attempt to create goal-scoring moves.
15'
Panathinaikos presses for a quick equaliser.
10'
Goal for Rennes, the visitors surprise with a great cross to open the scoring.
5'
Panathinaikos starts with more ball possession.
Kickoff
Panathinaikos vs Rennes kicks off.
All ready
Everything is ready for what will be the start of the match, the teams are already in the tunnel waiting for the signal to take to the pitch for the start of the match.
End the warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and go into the dressing room for a final talk with their coach before kick-off.
Great Entrance
The stadium is almost full for this match, the fans do not abandon their teams for another Europa League matchday, without a doubt a great show awaits us.
Rennes lineup
This is the Rennes line-up:
Already warming up
The two teams are warming up and the warm-up work begins before the start of what promises to be a very exciting match.
Panathinaikos lineup
This is the home team's line-up:
Already in the stadium
Both teams are already in the stadium and are preparing in the dressing room for the warm-up in a few more minutes and the starting line-ups for the match will be announced.
Fans
Little by little, the fans are starting to arrive at the stadium ahead of Match day 3 in the UEFA Europa League.
Stay tuned for live coverage of Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes in UEFA Europa League Match day 3.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes live on Matchday 3 of the UEFA Europa League, as well as the latest information from the Olympiako Stadio Spyros Louis. Watch every minute of the match as it happens, live online on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes live in UEFA Europa League Match day 3
The Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes match will be broadcast on ESPN.
The Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes match can be tuned into Star+ streams.
If you want to watch Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 3 of the UEFA Europa League will be João Pedro Silva Pinheiro, who will have the task of bringing order to this match in which three very important points are being fought for and who, with his national and international experience, will be looking to bring this match to a good conclusion, which will surely have many frictions in the fight for the ball throughout the match tomorrow.
What time is Panathinaikos vs Stade Rennes match day 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage?
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for what will be the start of this match with the best players on the pitch.
Background
These two teams have never met, but without a doubt the favorite to take the 3 points will be Panathinaikos as they have better quality players and are in a better moment both in their local league and in the Europa League, without a doubt a great match is expected tomorrow.
How does Stade Rennes arrive?
Rennes have just lost 2-1 to Lorient in Ligue 1 in France, a team that has not had a good season or a great start in this group stage of the UEFA Europa League, in the overall standings they are in 3rd position with 3 points and a record of one game won and one lost, they will look to win tomorrow in a very difficult field to fight for the overall leadership of the competition, this is how the two teams arrive at this match day 3, a match that promises to be very exciting, full of goals, intensity and emotions.
How is Panathinaikos coming along?
Panathinaikos comes from a one-goal draw against Olympiacos, a match that was not concluded and was suspended, in the overall table in this Europa League is in first position with 4 points and a record of one game won and one game with a draw, will seek tomorrow to defeat Rennes in a game that should take advantage of playing on their field and with their fans, a stadium that always weighs home.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Panathinaikos vs Rennes live stream of Match day 3 of the UEFA Europa League group stage. The match will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Athens at 13:00.