Goals and Highlights Sturm Graz 2-2 Atalanta in the Europa League
Foto: Atalanta

2:45 PMa day ago

FULL TIME!

Game over. Atalanta come from behind against Sturm Graz to draw in the Europa League.
2:44 PMa day ago

95'

Jusuf Gazibegovic steps up to send the ball into the box.
2:39 PMa day ago

+6

We'll have 6 minutes of extra time.
2:39 PMa day ago

87'

Gianluca Scamacca receives a good pass inside the area and fires a shot. But the ball goes into orbit! The ball is out of play and it's a goal-kick for Sturm Graz.
2:32 PMa day ago

83'

Today's referee Duje Strukan decides to give Mitchel Bakker the right card for his rough tackle.
2:29 PMa day ago

80' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

Tomi Horvat proved his experience as a footballer and scored from the penalty spot: 2-2.
2:28 PMa day ago

VAR!

Referee Duje Strukan signals to use the VAR and goes to check whether or not it was a penalty for Sturm Graz. Let's see what happens!
2:28 PMa day ago

76'

A free-kick from a promising position is taken by Gianluca Scamacca, who sends his right-footed shot narrowly wide of the goal. What a chance! The ball is out of play and it's a goal-kick for Sturm Graz.
2:28 PMa day ago

72'

A pass from the left side of the box finds Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) unmarked and he tries a through ball. Unfortunately, the ball skims the crossbar. The ball is now out of play and it's a goal-kick for Sturm Graz.
2:17 PMa day ago

67'

Gianluca Scamacca wasted a good opportunity. From the edge of the box, with plenty of space around him, he unleashes a beautiful shot towards the center of the goal. But the goalkeeper makes a brilliant save and prevents a sure goal!
2:13 PMa day ago

65'

Christian Ilzer has decided to make a change. Javier Serrano replaces Otar Kiteishvili.
2:09 PMa day ago

59'

Teun Koopmeiners takes the free-kick from the edge of the box, but it's stopped by the goalkeeper.
2:09 PMa day ago

55'

Ederson takes a shot from the edge of the box, but gets it wrong and sends the ball wide of the crossbar. The ball is out of play and it's a goal-kick for Sturm Graz.
2:01 PMa day ago

RED CARD!

Stefan Hierlander is taken off the pitch after receiving his second caution of the day. He goes to the showers early.
2:00 PMa day ago

52'

Sturm Graz fail to take advantage of the corner kick as the defense clear the ball away.
1:59 PMa day ago

46'

Gregory Wuthrich concedes a free-kick after a rough tackle. Referee Duje Strukan saw the whole situation.
1:59 PMa day ago

RESTARTS!

Ball rolling for the second half of Sturm Graz vs Atalanta
1:39 PMa day ago

HALFTIME!

End of first half Sturm Graz 1-2 Atalanta
1:38 PMa day ago

53' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM ATALANTA! Koopmeiners converts the penalty to put Atalanta 2-1 up against Sturm Graz.
1:37 PMa day ago

PENALTY!

After a VAR review, the referee signals a penalty for Atalanta. Koopmeiners takes it.
1:34 PMa day ago

48'

Play is interrupted and referee Duje Strukan must have received a signal on his electronic point. He is indicating that he is going to use the VAR to analyze the penalty claim in favor of Atalanta. This could get interesting!
1:33 PMa day ago

+2

We'll have 2 minutes extra time.
1:29 PMa day ago

43'

Atalanta's players have a great rapport. They exchange short passes in an attempt to get into shooting distance.
1:27 PMa day ago

40'

The goalkeeper didn't have to worry about that one. Otar Kiteishvili tried without precision or power, and his shot sailed just over the bar. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Atalanta.
1:19 PMa day ago

34' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAL!

FROM ATALANTA! Luis Muriel finds the back of the net and changes the score in today's match. All square: 1-1.
1:18 PMa day ago

33'

Luis Muriel leapt into the box to meet the corner and head it straight into the middle of the goal, but the goalkeeper showed his reflexes and made an incredible save.
1:17 PMa day ago

32'

Davide Zappacosta missed a good opportunity when he sent an inaccurate final pass into the box, which was blocked by the opposition defense.
1:14 PMa day ago

29'

Sturm Graz concede the free-kick after a rough tackle. The foul is awarded to Atalanta.
1:13 PMa day ago

27'

Alexander Prass shoots into the box to take advantage of a pass and hit a low shot towards the left-hand post. Juan Musso is alert and blocks his attempt with a fine save.
1:06 PMa day ago

21'

Great move by Teun Koopmeiners, but he can't find any teammates with the poor cross afterwards. The ball is out of play and it's a goal kick for Sturm Graz.
1:04 PMa day ago

18'

Atalanta control possession, but it's Sturm Graz who take the lead.
12:59 PMa day ago

13' - GOOOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL!

FROM STURM GRAZ! It's a goal! Alexander Prass shows his calling card with a beautiful finish: 1-0.
12:56 PMa day ago

10'

The game is now stopped. Manprit Sarkaria has broken the rule in the battle for the ball. No protests or gesticulations are made, as he is aware of what he has done. Atalanta wins a free-kick.
12:56 PMa day ago

06'

Rafael Tolói gives away a hard foul and the only option for Duje Strukan is to whistle the free-kick. Sturm Graz wins a free-kick.
12:48 PMa day ago

03'

Sturm Graz tie the game up with a series of short passes.
12:45 PMa day ago

START THE GAME!

Ball rolling for Sturm Graz vs Atalanta
12:40 PMa day ago

5 MINUTES!

It's five minutes until the ball rolls for Sturm Graz vs Atalanta at the Merkur Arena in Graz, Austria in the Europa League
12:35 PMa day ago

Quiet campaign...

Back in the Europa League, the campaign has been a little quieter, with two wins in the first two games, the highlight of which was the excellent victory against Sporting at José Alvalade. Scalvini and Ruggeri committed the offense in Lisbon, and Gyokeres put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot. For the game in Austria, Gasperini will be without center forward El Bilal Touré, midfielder Koopmeiners and defender Palomino, all due to muscle injuries.
12:34 PMa day ago

In the group...

With a place in the Europa League up for grabs, the Austrian side are fighting it out for second place in the group with Portuguese side Sporting, both with one win and one defeat in their first two games. In the Austrian league, Christian Ilzer's side are the only unbeaten team so far in the first 11 rounds, with 27 points, four more than RB Salzburg. In the last round, they won 2-1 against Hartberg, with goals from Jatta and Prass. For the home match against the Italians, all the players are available, and Ilzer should use full strength.
12:21 PMa day ago

Corner kick

Looking at the recent record of both teams, both in their domestic leagues and in the first two games of the Europa League group stage, we can see that Atalanta have a considerably higher average number of corners compared to Sturm Graz. While the Austrian side have averaged 4.4 corners in their last ten games, Atalanta's average is 6.3 in the same period. It's therefore a reasonable prediction that Atalanta will have more corners, even when playing away from home.
12:16 PMa day ago

Sturm Graz vs Atalanta predictions and previews

On Thursday, Sturm Graz and Atalanta are likely to provide a balanced match, given the two teams' recent results in domestic and European competition. That's why our bet is that there will be more than 2.5 goals and that both teams will score.
12:06 PMa day ago

Atalanta

The visitors also come into this match on the back of one win and one defeat in the Italian league. In their last two matches, they beat Genoa 2-0 at home and lost 3-2 away to Lazio. In their last match in European competition, they beat Sporting 2-1 away from home.
12:02 PMa day ago

Sturm Graz

The hosts are coming off the back of two straight wins in the domestic competition, beating Hartberg 2-1 at home and Wolfsberger 2-1 away. In their last Europa League outing, Sturm Graz beat Rakow 1-0 away from home.
11:54 AMa day ago

Atalanta XI:

Musso; Toloi, Djimsiti, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson, Ruggeri; Koopmeiners; Lookman, Muriel
11:49 AMa day ago

Sturm Graz XI:

Scherpen; Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wuthrich, Dante; Prass, Hierlander, Stankovic; Kiteishvili; Sarkaria, Jatta
11:44 AMa day ago

1 HOUR!

One hour to go until the Europa League clash between Sturm Graz and Atalanta
11:39 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Sturm Graz vs Atalanta on TV in real time?

Sturm Graz - Atalanta
Europa League

Date: October 26, 2023

Time: 13:45

Venue: Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).

11:34 AMa day ago

When is the Sturm Graz vs Atalanta match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Sturm Graz and Atalanta kicks off at 13:45 (Brasília time) at the Merkur Arena in Graz, Austria, in Matchday 3 of Group E of the Europa League 2023/24. Star+ (streaming) will be broadcasting live. You can watch it all here on VAVEL Brasil.
11:29 AMa day ago

Probable line-up for Sturm Graz:

Scherpen; Gazibegovic, Affengruber, Wuthrich and Schnegg; Prass, Lavalee, Stankovic and Kiteishvili; Jatta and Sarkaria. Coach: Christian Ilzer.
11:24 AMa day ago

Probable Atalanta line-up:

Carnesecchi; Rafael Tolói, Djimsiti and Scalvini; Zappacosta, De Roon, Ederson and Ruggeri; Ketelaere, Scamacca and Lookman. Coach: Gian Piero Gasperini.
11:19 AMa day ago

Sturm Graz vs Atalanta Predictor: 26/10/2023 - Europa League

Atalanta can secure their place in the next round of the Europa League with a win in Austria. The task is not easy, as Sturm Graz have recovered from their opening defeat and have 3 points to their name.

However, the gap between the Austrians and the Italians is very wide. This makes Atalanta strong favorites to win. Despite Atalanta's favoritism, the over market looks more attractive.

Atalanta have scored two goals in every game they've played so far. And Starm Graz have scored 1 goal a game. We can expect an open game with plenty of chances for both sides.

11:14 AMa day ago

LOOK AT THEM!

William Böving is Sturm Graz's top scorer with 2 goals in the 2 games played. For Atalanta, Éderson is the top scorer with 1 goal in the 2 matches he has played.

Davide Zappacosta has 1 goal for the away team in the current Europa League season.

11:09 AMa day ago

Atalanta

After three consecutive appearances in the Champions League, Atalanta missed out on international competition last season. It returned to the continental agenda in 2023/2024. They had to settle for the Europa League. However, it got off to a great start. In their opening game in Bergamo, they beat Rakow 2-0. It wasn't enough.

They could have taken a much bigger lead against the Polish club. He had 28 shots in the match, ten of which were on target. On the second matchday, in Lisbon, they beat Sporting 2-1, in a game with more balance. However, they reached the six-point mark and took sole leadership of the group. The game established an unbeaten run of five games (four wins and a draw).

It was interrupted by Lazio, who won 3-2 in their next match. Atalanta, however, soon got back to winning ways. On Sunday, October 22, they beat Genoa 2-0 in their ninth Serie A match. Lookman scored in the 23rd minute and Ederson in the 50th minute, both in the second half. With 16 points (five wins, one draw and three defeats), they are sixth in the table. Six points below Inter Milan, the leaders.

 

11:04 AMa day ago

Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz ended their winning streak on Saturday, October 21. In the eleventh round of the Austrian league, they came from behind to beat Hartberg at home. However, they fought back to win 2-1. Of the five wins in the run that began on September 27, three came in local Bundesliga matches.

They thus reached the 27-point mark (eight wins and three draws). They remained the only unbeaten team in the tournament, maintained their lead and extended their advantage to four points over second-placed Red Bull Salzburg, who were beaten 1-0 by LASK. The team is also still alive in the Austrian Cup.

In the round of 16, they beat Leobendorf 3-0 away from home. Their next opponents are Grazer. They will again be the visitors. It's scheduled for November 2. In the Europa League, Sturm Graz made their debut against Sporting. The Portuguese beat them 2-1 at home. They made up for the setback by beating Rakow in Poland 1-0. With three points, they share second place in the group with the Portuguese team.

10:59 AMa day ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sturm Graz and Atalanta is valid for Matchday 3 of the Europa League 2023/24. 

Sturm Graz have their foot on the gas. They've won their last five matches. The run includes league and cup matches as well as the most recent Europa League clash. Atalanta, who have won both their matches in the continental tournament and are isolated at the top of the group, are also enjoying a good run of form. In their last seven matches, they've scored in six and won five. Atalanta's win is SDA's guess in the final score market for the match in the third round of the 2023/2024 Europa League group stage.

Although Sturm Graz need a win more than anything and their self-esteem is high due to their good form, they are unlikely to take any risks in a match against a technically superior Atalanta side with fast players who can exploit counter-attacks effectively. Using the over/under goals market in its extra guess for Thursday's match in the third round of the 2023/2024 Europa League group stage, SDA indicates that the match will have a maximum of two goals scored.

The Merkur Arena in Graz, Austria, will host the match between Sturm Graz and Atalanta on Thursday, October 26. The match is part of the Europa League third round schedule. It's the final match of the group stage of the 2023/2024 edition of the Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:45 (Brasília time). The clubs are in group D, which also includes Sporting from Portugal and Rakow from Poland.

10:54 AMa day ago

Welcome to the Sturm vs Atalanta live stream

Hello, soccer lovers! It's now time for a decisive Europa League match between two teams: Sturm Graz on one side. On the other side is Atalanta. Follow everything about the duel between the teams here, in real time on VAVEL Brasil.
