Goals and Highlights Sturm Graz 2-2 Atalanta in the Europa League

Sturm Graz vs Atalanta predictions and previews
Atalanta
Sturm Graz
Atalanta XI:
Sturm Graz XI:
Where and how to watch Sturm Graz vs Atalanta on TV in real time?
Europa League
Date: October 26, 2023
Time: 13:45
Venue: Merkur Arena, Graz, Austria
Broadcast: HBO Max (streaming).
When is the Sturm Graz vs Atalanta match, how to watch it LIVE and in real time?
Probable line-up for Sturm Graz:
Probable Atalanta line-up:
Sturm Graz vs Atalanta Predictor: 26/10/2023 - Europa League
However, the gap between the Austrians and the Italians is very wide. This makes Atalanta strong favorites to win. Despite Atalanta's favoritism, the over market looks more attractive.
Atalanta have scored two goals in every game they've played so far. And Starm Graz have scored 1 goal a game. We can expect an open game with plenty of chances for both sides.
Davide Zappacosta has 1 goal for the away team in the current Europa League season.
Atalanta
They could have taken a much bigger lead against the Polish club. He had 28 shots in the match, ten of which were on target. On the second matchday, in Lisbon, they beat Sporting 2-1, in a game with more balance. However, they reached the six-point mark and took sole leadership of the group. The game established an unbeaten run of five games (four wins and a draw).
It was interrupted by Lazio, who won 3-2 in their next match. Atalanta, however, soon got back to winning ways. On Sunday, October 22, they beat Genoa 2-0 in their ninth Serie A match. Lookman scored in the 23rd minute and Ederson in the 50th minute, both in the second half. With 16 points (five wins, one draw and three defeats), they are sixth in the table. Six points below Inter Milan, the leaders.
Sturm Graz
They thus reached the 27-point mark (eight wins and three draws). They remained the only unbeaten team in the tournament, maintained their lead and extended their advantage to four points over second-placed Red Bull Salzburg, who were beaten 1-0 by LASK. The team is also still alive in the Austrian Cup.
In the round of 16, they beat Leobendorf 3-0 away from home. Their next opponents are Grazer. They will again be the visitors. It's scheduled for November 2. In the Europa League, Sturm Graz made their debut against Sporting. The Portuguese beat them 2-1 at home. They made up for the setback by beating Rakow in Poland 1-0. With three points, they share second place in the group with the Portuguese team.
Sturm Graz have their foot on the gas. They've won their last five matches. The run includes league and cup matches as well as the most recent Europa League clash. Atalanta, who have won both their matches in the continental tournament and are isolated at the top of the group, are also enjoying a good run of form. In their last seven matches, they've scored in six and won five. Atalanta's win is SDA's guess in the final score market for the match in the third round of the 2023/2024 Europa League group stage.
Although Sturm Graz need a win more than anything and their self-esteem is high due to their good form, they are unlikely to take any risks in a match against a technically superior Atalanta side with fast players who can exploit counter-attacks effectively. Using the over/under goals market in its extra guess for Thursday's match in the third round of the 2023/2024 Europa League group stage, SDA indicates that the match will have a maximum of two goals scored.
The Merkur Arena in Graz, Austria, will host the match between Sturm Graz and Atalanta on Thursday, October 26. The match is part of the Europa League third round schedule. It's the final match of the group stage of the 2023/2024 edition of the Europa League. Kick-off is scheduled for 13:45 (Brasília time). The clubs are in group D, which also includes Sporting from Portugal and Rakow from Poland.