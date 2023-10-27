Goal and Summary of Genoa 1-0 Salernitana in Serie A
Photo: Genoa

ADVERTISEMENT

Update Live Commentary
4:42 PMan hour ago

Final

Genoa won by the minimum against Salernitana. With a score from Albert Guðmundsson in the 35th minute.

Good performance by the Mexicans Johan Vázquez and Guillermo Ochoa who completed the 90 minutes.

4:37 PMan hour ago

90'

5 minutes on the clock. Salernitana almost had the goal, but the ball went over and Dia could have scored the tying goal, but it escaped him.
4:31 PMan hour ago

84'

It was almost a tie, Genova was saved, a shot by captain Pasquale Mazzocchi. It was the clearest of the rival.
4:26 PMan hour ago

80'

We are entering around 80, 10 minutes into the game, where Genoa is keeping the result. The visit without options on offense.
4:22 PMan hour ago

76'

There is no response from Salernitana, Johan Vázquez falls in the six-yard box.
4:16 PMan hour ago

69'

This match is a lot of cards with 6 yellow cards.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

64'

Treble of changes for Salernitana, Lovato leaves due to injury. Changes in offense and defense.
4:04 PM2 hours ago

58'

Changes from the local team, seeking to have a more solid defense.
4:01 PM2 hours ago

54'

Johan manages to deflect the shot, the visitor seeks to tie the game.
3:35 PM2 hours ago

45'

Half time, Genoa is winning 1-0. With a goal from Albert Guðmundsson at minute 35. Great saves by Ochoa in one part of the game.
3:30 PM2 hours ago

44'

Johan Vázquez almost got on the scoreboard with a header. Ochoa receives the ball and clears.
3:22 PM2 hours ago

35'

Goal for Genoa, it's the first of the game. Ochoa lunges but impossible for the Mexican goalkeeper. Cross shot by Albert Guðmundsson.
3:15 PM2 hours ago

29'

Ochoa clears after offside. The locals are more intense in this half hour of play.
3:08 PM3 hours ago

22'

Many breaks in the game for medical attention to players on both sides. Genoa has the ball in midfield.
3:05 PM3 hours ago

21'

What a mistake that was almost a key mistake, the defense was not going to forgive it, the defense touched the ball behind at the start, they made a mistake.
3:03 PM3 hours ago

16'

Ochoa once again manages to save his team, touches the ball and it goes to the post.
2:49 PM3 hours ago

5'

Save by Ochoa that saves Salernitana. The Mexican goalkeeper saves his team twice.
2:44 PM3 hours ago

0'

The match is start.
2:43 PM3 hours ago

Lineups

2:42 PM3 hours ago

Johan Vázquez starter

The Mexican defender will be in the starting defensive line. Where he will face his teammate, Ochoa.
2:41 PM3 hours ago

Ochoa in the lineup

Memo Ochoa will start as a starter against Genoa. The Mexican goalkeeper has convinced his new coach that he should be in goal today.

2:36 PM3 hours ago

They are warming up

Both teams are already doing stretching exercises, prior to the start of the game between Genoa vs Salernitana in Serie A.

2:31 PM3 hours ago

They have already arrived

Both teams have already arrived at the stadium, just minutes before the warm-up and the kick-off of this Serie A match.
2:26 PM3 hours ago

The fans have arrived

The fans of both teams have arrived at the Stadium, waiting for their team to warm up.
2:21 PM3 hours ago

The dressing room

Everything is ready for the arrival of the players of both teams, the dressing rooms are already complete with all the players' accessories. 
2:16 PM3 hours ago

We came back!

We are back for the minute by minute match between Genoa vs Salternitana. We will soon share the confirmed lineups, as well as relevant data about the confrontation between these two teams.
2:11 PM4 hours ago

Follow here Genoa vs Salernitana Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Genoa vs Salternitana live starting line-ups, as well as the latest information from the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:06 PM4 hours ago

How to watch Genoa vs Salernitana Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Friday October 27, 2023

USA Time: 2:45 PM

USA TV channel (English): In Paramount +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In Paramount +.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:01 PM4 hours ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Genoa vs Salernitana: match for the in Serie A Match?

This is the start time of the game Genoa vs Salernitana: of Friday October 27, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Friday October 27, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Bolivia

Friday October 27, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star.

Brazil

Friday October 27, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Chile

Friday October 27, 2023

14:00 hours

In Star.

Colombia

Friday October 27, 2023

12:00 hours

In Star.

Ecuador

Friday October 27, 2023

12:00 hours

 In Star.

Spain

Friday October 27, 2023

18:00 hours

 In Movistar Liga de Campeones.

Canada

Friday October 27, 2023

12:00 hours

 In FuboTV Canada.

USA

Friday October 27, 2023

12:00 hours

In Paramount +.

Mexico

Friday October 27, 2023

11:00 hours

 In Star.

Paraguay

Friday October 27, 2023

13:00 hours

In Star.

Peru

Friday October 27, 2023

12:00 hours

In Star.

Uruguay

Friday October 27, 2023

14:00 hours

 In Star.

Venezuela

Friday October 27, 2023

13:00 hours

 In Star.
1:56 PM4 hours ago

Players to watch

The 24-year-old Argentine Mateo Retegui is Genoa's best offensive player with 3 goals and 1 assist in 7 games. The former Tigre arrived in Italy with good numbers with 21 games, 11 goals and 1 assist.
On the other hand, the Senegalese Boulaye Dia has 6 games and 3 goals, being the best element in the offense, along with Antonio Candreva with 2 goals and 1 assist.
1:51 PM4 hours ago

How does the Salernitana arrive?

The Salernitana team has just lost to Monza by 3 goals, being Ochoa's last starting game. But against Cagliari they added their last point, tying at 2 goals. They have not won in the league, being the 19th team in Serie A with 4 points, adding 4 draws and 5 losses with 6 goals for and 19 against.
Their most painful defeat was against Inter where they scored 4 goals to 0. With internal problems in the club, lack of action and reaction, this team could be living its last season in the first division.
1:46 PM4 hours ago

How does Genoa arrive?

Genoa has just lost to Atalanta by 2 goals to 0 and also added a painful defeat with one of the leading teams in the league like Milan, one goal away. Their last victory was on September 28 against Roma where they beat 4 goals to 1. Their last point they added was against Udinese by 2 goals. They are currently outside the red zone, in 15th position with 8 points, 2 games won and 2 draws. With 5 defeats with 10 goals for and 14 against.

1:41 PM4 hours ago

Mexican duel

Duel of countrymen on this day of Serie A, teammates in the Mexican National Team, such as Guillermo Ochoa and Johan Vázquez. The two players arrive with the need to score points with their team, although both are at the bottom, there is still the league, but relegation threatens the two. Ochoa did not play his last game against Cagliari and Vázquez started as a starter in the match against Atalanta.

1:36 PM4 hours ago

How is the league?

The current situation in Serie A looks good among the first 4 teams that dominate Italy, with Inter being the leader, followed by Milan, Juventus despite their crises are up in 3rd position and the current monarch Napoli is fourth. Fiorentina is strong in fifth position, Roma and Lazio pass it within the first 10. Relegation looks bad for Udinese, Salternitana and Cagliari. Empoli, Hellas Verona and Genoa are in danger of positioning themselves in one of these positions.
1:31 PM4 hours ago

Where are you going to play?

The match will be played at the Luigi Ferrais Stadium, located in Genoa, Italy. With a capacity of 36,599 spectators. At the time it had a higher capacity between 48 and 60 thousand fans. It was inaugurated in 1911, being the oldest stadium in the entire Italian capital. It is the home of Sampdoria and Genoa.
1:26 PM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Serie A Match Genoa vs Salernitana LIVE Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo