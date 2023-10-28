Bayern Munchen vs Darmstadt LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Bayern Munchen vs SV Darmstadt online and live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN+, and will be streamed on ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option. This is the kickoff time for the Bayern Munchen vs SV Darmstadt match on October 28, 2023 in various countries: Argentina: 10:30 AM on ESPN Bolivia: 9:30 AM on ESPN Brazil: 10:30 AM on ESPN Chile: 10:30 AM on ESPN Colombia: 8:30 AM on ESPN Ecuador: 8:30 AM on ESPN USA (ET): 9:30 AM on ESPN Spain: 3:30 PM Mexico: 7:30 AM on ESPN Paraguay: 9:30 AM on ESPN Peru: 8:30 AM on ESPN Uruguay: 10:30 AM on ESPN Venezuela: 9:30 AM on ESPN
Key player - Darmstadt
Marvin Mehlem is the key man for the visiting team, since his return to the top level he has played every game for the team.
Mehlem has made 8 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 3 goals and providing 1 assist. He has been the most influential man in his team's offense.
Key Player - Bayern Munchen
Harry Kane, the man who came from Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League to try to take Germany's most successful and winningest team to the top in Europe. The striker Kane has put up good numbers in the Bundesliga, a competition where he has played 8 games, scoring 9 goals and providing 4 assists. He is one of the most effective strikers in the Bundesliga.
Head to head: Bayern vs Darmstadt
This Saturday's game will be the 10th duel between these two teams, the balance is 8 wins for Bayern, and one draw. The visitors have never beaten Bayern. Bayern are looking for their fifth consecutive win against Darmstadt.
Darmstadt, looking to spring a surprise this matchday
The newly promoted SV Darmstadt is this Saturday's rival of the reigning champion, after their arrival in the first division, Darmstadt occupies the twelfth position, with 7 points, product of two wins, one draw and five defeats, has scored 13 goals and has conceded 22 goals.
Bayern on the hunt for Leverkursen
The Munchen team is third in the league with 20 points, the result of six wins and two draws, having scored 26 goals and conceded 7. The Bavarian side led by Jamal Musiala, Leroy Sane and Harry Kane will try to climb to the top of the table this matchday. The big news for the Bavarians is the return to goal of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who will be back in goal after almost a year of incapacity due to a serious injury. Thomas Tuchel had this to say about Neuer's return: "I can feel his enthusiasm and his class. He is now enjoying himself and can be proud of himself," explained the coach of the record champions. "His return is impressive. I am confident that he will quickly get back to his best." It was 350 days without Neuer on the pitch, Bayern need his best to fight high in Europe.
One more day of soccer in Germany, one of the most important leagues in the world, this time we will have the match between the reigning champion, Bayern Munchen against the newly promoted, SV Darmstadt, a key game for the team led by Thomas Tuchel who want to stay close to the leader, Bayer Leverkursen.
The stadium
The Allianz Arena stadium is located in the city of Munich, Germany. The arena was inaugurated in May 2005 and has a capacity of 75024 spectators. Bayern's stadium was one of the venues built for the 2006 FIFA World Cup Germany and has already hosted the final of the UEFA Champions League, in addition to hosting the next UEFA Euro Cup of Nations.
Welcome
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Bayern Munchen vs SV Darmstadt, corresponding to the 9th round of the Bundesliga. The match will take place at Allianz Arena, at 9:30 am.