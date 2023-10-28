Wolves vs Newcastle United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Newcastle United of October 28th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on Peacock.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Newcastle United's latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Fabian Schär, Dan Burn, Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimarães, Elliot Anderson, Sean Longstaff, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' latest lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
José Sá, Craig Dawson, Tote Gomes, Max Kilman, Boubacar Traoré, João Gomes, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Matt Doherty, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-Chan and Pedro Neto.
Newcastle United players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Newcastle United's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the match against Brentford. English player Callum Wilson (#9) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Striker Anthony Gordon (#10) is another extremely important distributor of play on the pitch and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 31-year-old goalkeeper Nick Pope (#32) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Newcastle United in the tournament
Newcastle United had a good start to the 2023-2024 Premier League season, they are in sixth position in the general table after 5 games won, 1 draw and 3 lost, they have 16 points. Newcastle United is looking to place itself at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Newcastle United's goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to its goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 21 against Crystal Palace, it resulted in a 4-0 victory at St. James' Park and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Wolverhampton Wanderers players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Wolverhampton Wanderers' offensive attack and it is likely that any of them can score in the match against Newcastle United. Korean player Hwang Hee-Chan (#11) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays has been of great value to his team. He is the team's leading scorer and we could see him score on Saturday. Forward Pedro Neto (#7) is another play distributor on the pitch who is extremely important and is the team's biggest assister in the Premier League. At his young age he has achieved a lot and he is an important piece of the team. Finally, the 30-year-old goalkeeper José Sá (#1) is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, his height allows him to be a saver of any ball and it is very important so that his team does not receive a goal on Saturday.
Wolverhampton Wanderers in the tournament
The Wolverhampton football team started the 2023-2024 season of the Premier League (England's first football division) badly. They are in twelfth position in the general table with 3 games won, 2 tied and 4 lost, achieving 11 points. . Their goal this season is to finish among the first 5 places to obtain a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. Their last game was on October 21 against AFC Bournemouth, it ended in a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Stadium and thus they achieved another victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this match, due to the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Molineux Stadium is located in the city of Wolverhampton, England. It will be the venue for this match, it has a capacity of 60,345 spectators and is the home of Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club of the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 24, 1889 and underwent renovation in 1993.