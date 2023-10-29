Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match in the Premier League.
What time is Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest of October 29th, in several countries:
Mexico: 08:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 hours
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Peru: 09:00 hours
USA: 10:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 09:00 hours
Uruguay: 11:00 hours
Paraguay: 10:00 hours
Spain: 17:00 hours
Where and how to watch Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest live
The match will be broadcast on Peacock, SiriusXM FC. If you want to watch the Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest in streaming, it will be tuned to Peacock, SiriusXM FC. If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 119th meeting between the two teams, so they will want to start this match with everything and come out on top, as well as scoring a victory, leaving 58 wins for Liverpool, 29 draws and 31 for Nottingham.
Watch out for this Liverpool player
Egypt's 31-year-old attacker Mohamed Salah has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
Egypt striker Mohamed Salah, the attacker will play his tenth game in his home league, in the past he played 37 starts and 1 substitute, scoring 19 goals in the English league and 13 assists, he currently has 7 goals in 9 games.
Keep an eye on this Nottingham player
New Zealand attacker, 31 year old Chris Wood has been performing well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and win, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club stay strong in the English league, as he has been a viable option for the manager in the difficult moments and in this start of the season.
Statistics from ......
New Zealand attacker Chris Wood, the attacker will play his 10th home league game, in the past he played 5 starts and 2 substitutes, scoring 1 goal in the English league and 0 assists, he currently has 3 goals.
How are Liverpool coming?
The visitors in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last games, their best result was the 5-1 against Toulouse, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favourable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Liverpool 5 - 1 Toulouse, Oct. 26, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Everton, Oct. 21, 2023, English Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion 2 - 2 Liverpool, Oct. 8, 2023, English Premier League
Liverpool 2 - 0 Union St.-Gilloise, Oct. 5, 2023, UEFA Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur 2 - 1 Liverpool, Sept. 30, 2023, English Premier League
How are Nottingham coming along?
The locals in their last 5 games have had a not very good performance, as they have had several draws in the last games, their best result was the 2-2 against Luton Town, having a streak of 0 wins, 4 draws and 1 defeat, a very favourable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Nottingham Forest 2 - 2 Luton Town, Oct 21, 2023, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest, Oct. 7, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Brentford, Oct. 1, 2023, England Premier League
Manchester City 2 - 0 Nottingham Forest, Sep. 23, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1 - 1 Burnley, Sep. 18, 2023, England Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Premier League match Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest. The match will take place at Anfield, kick-off at 10:00.