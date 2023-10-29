Brighton vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: Fulham

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Brighton vs Fulham live, as well as the latest information from the Falmer Stadium.
Where and how to watch Brighton vs Fulham online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Brighton vs Fulham can be tuned in from the live streams on Paramount+ App.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

What time is the Brighton vs Fulham match of Matchday 10 of the Premier League?

This is the kick-off time for the Brighton vs Fulham match on October 29, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 09:00 hours

Bolivia: 08:00 hours

Brazil: 08:00 hours

Chile: 06:00 hours

Colombia: 09:00 hours

Ecuador: 08:00 hours

United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 a.m. ET

Mexico: 08:00 hours

Paraguay: 09:00 hours

Peru: 09:00 hours

Uruguay: 12:00 noon ET

Venezuela: 09:00 hours

Japan: 10:00 a.m.

India: 18:00 hours 

Nigeria: 02:00 hours

South Africa: 22:00 hours

Australia: 22:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 00:00 hours

Brighton Statements

Marco de Zerbi spoke ahead of the clash: "Fati played very well against Ajax, but I think he can improve even more and play better."

"His concentration is on enjoying himself and finding the same enthusiasm he had in the first part of his career".

"When I was a player and I didn't have the ball, I got nervous and didn't enjoy myself, so as a coach I always keep that thought in mind. My soccer philosophy is that the team must have the ball."

"Possession always depends on the opponent's pressure. The harder the pressure, the more vertical the subsequent development. The lower the pressure, the greater our control of the game and possession of the ball. Of course, they are two different types of play."

Fulham's final lineup

Leno; Castagne, Bassey, Ream, Robinson; Lukić, João Palhinha, Andreas Pereira; De Cordova-Reid, Willian, Carlos Vinícius
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion lineup.

Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Van Hecke, Gross; Gilmour, Milner; Adingra, Ansu Fati, Mitoma; Joao Pedro.
How are Fulham coming along?

Fulham comes into this match after losing to Tottenham in the last matchday of this competition, the visitors will be looking to give a pleasant duel and go all out for the victory.

How does Brighton arrive?

Brighton arrives after losing to Manchester City two goals to one, the locals will look to give a great game against the rival.
The Inter vs Roma match will be played at the Falmer Stadium.

The Brighton vs Fulham match will be played at the Falmer Stadium, located in Brighton, United Kingdom. The stadium has a capacity for 18,000 people.
Welcome to the Brighton vs Fulham live stream, corresponding to Matchday 11 of the Premier League. The match will take place at the Falmer Stadium at 08:00.
